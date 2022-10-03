Read full article on original website
Ukraine dares to dream it has reached the turning point: Russian troops surrender en masse as they realise 'hopelessness of their situation' amid Kyiv's lightning counter-offensive
Russian troops have surrendered en masse in the face of a rapid Ukrainian counter-attack that is continuing to gain ground today, leading some to hope that a turning point in the war has finally been reached. Kyiv's military intelligence said large numbers of Moscow's soldiers had laid down their weapons...
White House ‘prepared’ for ‘swift’ response if Russia annexes more of Ukraine
The White House teased possible retaliatory responses against Russia for the referendums that will likely lead to annexations in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory. “We are prepared to impose additional swift and severe economic costs on Russia along with our allies and partners in response to these actions if they move forward with annexation," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Friday, the same day four Russian-occupied territories began their referendums to determine whether they'd join the Russian Federation.
Ukraine makes ‘biggest breakthrough’ on Southern front in latest blow to Putin days after he declared the region Russian
UKRAINIAN forces have achieved their biggest breakthrough on the southern front since the war as they are now storming towards the key city of Kherson. Brave soldiers have reportedly made rapid progress along the Dnipro River on Monday, encircling thousands of Russian troops. Kyiv gave no official confirmation of the...
As Putin Runs Out of Options in Ukraine, Europe Runs Out of Patience
While Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be running out of options as he faces Ukrainian advances on several fronts, an energy crisis linked to the ongoing war is leaving Europeans increasingly frustrated. Europe and Western countries around the world moved quickly to impose unprecedented sanctions on Russia in the...
Russia Ex-President Names Demand to End Ukraine War: 'Total Capitulation'
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Russia would not end the Ukraine war without the "total capitulation" of Kyiv, despite mounting losses for the Kremlin's military, on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and hoped his large military would bring...
Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.
It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — KYIV, Ukraine — The governor of Ukraine’s Luhansk region says the number of local voters cited by pro-Russia officials as having participated in a “referendum” on living under Russian rule is inconsistent with the number of people residing in the area after seven months of war.
Ukraine’s President Zelensky says Russia ‘destroying all life’ as Kyiv captures ‘dozens’ of towns
Kyiv’s army is carrying out a “fast and powerful” advance in Ukraine to push back the Russian forces in country’s south, recapturing “dozens of settlements” absorbed by Moscow’s illegal annexation, President Volodymr Zelensky has claimed. In his late night address on Tuesday, Ukraine’s...
NBC Los Angeles
Ukraine Pushes Further Into Territory ‘Annexed' by Moscow; Kremlin Praises Elon Musk After He Angers Kyiv
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine's counteroffensive in the east and south of the country continues to build momentum, with President Zelenskyy announcing last night that there were "new liberated settlements in several regions." On Monday, Ukrainian...
Putin says Russia will win back territory lost in Ukraine as Kyiv captures ‘dozens’ of towns
Vladimir Putin has defiantly claimed that Russia will stabilise the situation in four Ukrainian regions it has claimed as its own territory, despite recent military losses. Russian forces have suffered significant losses in two of the four regions since Friday, when Putin signed treaties to incorporate them into Russia after what it called referendums - exercises that Ukraine and the West denounced as illegal.
Moscow's proxies in occupied Ukraine regions report big votes to join Russia
LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Russian-installed officials in occupied regions of Ukraine reported huge majorities on Tuesday in favour of becoming part of Russia after five days of voting in so-called referendums that Kyiv and the West denounced as a sham.
Ukraine forces enter key Russia-annexed town, Zelensky vows to press onward
Ukraine said Saturday its forces had begun moving into the key eastern town of Lyman, located in one of the four Ukrainian regions that Russia annexed, with President Volodymyr Zelensky pledging more areas would follow within the week. Ukraine's defence ministry announced its forces were "entering" Lyman in the eastern Donetsk region after the army said it had "encircled" several thousand Russian troops near the town.
Ukraine warns of harsh response to Russian recognition of 'worthless' votes
KYIV, Sept 29 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a new warning to Russia of a "very harsh" response by Ukraine if Moscow annexes four Ukrainian regions following what Kyiv and the West say were sham referendums held by Russia at gunpoint.
Russia's call-up splits EU; Ukraine says it shows weakness
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s rush to mobilize hundreds of thousands of recruits to staunch stinging losses in Ukraine is a tacit acknowledgement that its “army is not able to fight,” Ukraine’s president said Sunday, as splits sharpened in Europe over whether to welcome or turn away Russians fleeing the call-up. Speaking to U.S. broadcaster CBS, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said he’s bracing for more Russian strikes on Ukraine’s electrical infrastructure, as the Kremlin seeks to ramp up the pressure on Ukraine and its Western backers as the weather gets colder. Zelenskyy warned that this winter “will be very difficult.” “They will shoot missiles, and they will target our electric grid. This is a challenge, but we are not afraid of that.” he said on “Face the Nation.” He portrayed the Russian mobilization — its first such call-up since World War II — as a signal of weakness, not strength, saying: “They admitted that their army is not able to fight with Ukraine anymore.”
FOX 28 Spokane
Frustration with Ukraine war spills out on Russian state TV
Russia’s retreat from a key Ukrainian city over the weekend elicited outcry from an unlikely crowd – state-run media outlets that typically speak glowingly about Moscow’s war. A series of embarrassing military losses for Moscow has presented a growing challenge for prominent hosts of Russian news and political talk shows scrambling to find ways to paint Kyiv’s gains in a way that is still favorable to the Kremlin. The less conciliatory tone from state-run media comes as President Vladimir Putin faces more than just battlefield losses; there is widespread Russian discontent about his partial mobilization of reservists and officials are struggling to explain plans to annex Ukrainian regions while they are being retaken by Kyiv’s forces.
US hits Russia with new sanctions over Ukraine,tensions soar
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The United States and its allies hit back at Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Friday, slapping sanctions on more than 1,000 people and companies including arms supply networks, as Moscow and the West escalated an already heated conflict fraught with potential nuclear implications.
A day after it was ‘annexed’, crucial city returned to Ukraine
The banner hanging near Red Square was triumphant. It read: “Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Russia! Together for ever!” On Friday Vladimir Putin formally announced the annexation of these Ukrainian territories and celebrated with a victory concert in Moscow. Russia’s president addressed a cheering crowd waving white blue and red tricolours. “Welcome home,” he said. “Russia! Russia!” they replied.
Ukraine's president nominates new central bank chief
KYIV, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked parliament on Thursday to approve banker Andriy Pyshnyi, who has helped advise the government on implementing sanctions against Russia, as the new central bank chief.
NPR
Elon Musk's peace plan for Ukraine draws condemnation from Zelenskyy
Elon Musk has gotten into a Twitter tussle with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the tech billionaire floated a divisive proposal to end Russia's invasion. The Tesla CEO, soon facing a court fight over his attempt to abandon a $44 billion offer to buy Twitter, argued in a tweet Monday that to reach peace Russia should be allowed to keep the Crimea Peninsula that it seized in 2014. He also said Ukraine should adopt a neutral status, dropping a bid to join NATO following Russia's partial mobilization of reservists.
