Daily Mail

Ukraine dares to dream it has reached the turning point: Russian troops surrender en masse as they realise 'hopelessness of their situation' amid Kyiv's lightning counter-offensive

Russian troops have surrendered en masse in the face of a rapid Ukrainian counter-attack that is continuing to gain ground today, leading some to hope that a turning point in the war has finally been reached. Kyiv's military intelligence said large numbers of Moscow's soldiers had laid down their weapons...
WashingtonExaminer

White House ‘prepared’ for ‘swift’ response if Russia annexes more of Ukraine

The White House teased possible retaliatory responses against Russia for the referendums that will likely lead to annexations in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory. “We are prepared to impose additional swift and severe economic costs on Russia along with our allies and partners in response to these actions if they move forward with annexation," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Friday, the same day four Russian-occupied territories began their referendums to determine whether they'd join the Russian Federation.
Vladimir Putin
Newsweek

Russia Ex-President Names Demand to End Ukraine War: 'Total Capitulation'

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Russia would not end the Ukraine war without the "total capitulation" of Kyiv, despite mounting losses for the Kremlin's military, on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and hoped his large military would bring...
Newsweek

Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.

It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
The Associated Press

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — KYIV, Ukraine — The governor of Ukraine’s Luhansk region says the number of local voters cited by pro-Russia officials as having participated in a “referendum” on living under Russian rule is inconsistent with the number of people residing in the area after seven months of war.
The Independent

Putin says Russia will win back territory lost in Ukraine as Kyiv captures ‘dozens’ of towns

Vladimir Putin has defiantly claimed that Russia will stabilise the situation in four Ukrainian regions it has claimed as its own territory, despite recent military losses. Russian forces have suffered significant losses in two of the four regions since Friday, when Putin signed treaties to incorporate them into Russia after what it called referendums - exercises that Ukraine and the West denounced as illegal.
AFP

Ukraine forces enter key Russia-annexed town, Zelensky vows to press onward

Ukraine said Saturday its forces had begun moving into the key eastern town of Lyman, located in one of the four Ukrainian regions that Russia annexed, with President Volodymyr Zelensky pledging more areas would follow within the week. Ukraine's defence ministry announced its forces were "entering" Lyman in the eastern Donetsk region after the army said it had "encircled" several thousand Russian troops near the town.
The Associated Press

Russia's call-up splits EU; Ukraine says it shows weakness

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s rush to mobilize hundreds of thousands of recruits to staunch stinging losses in Ukraine is a tacit acknowledgement that its “army is not able to fight,” Ukraine’s president said Sunday, as splits sharpened in Europe over whether to welcome or turn away Russians fleeing the call-up. Speaking to U.S. broadcaster CBS, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said he’s bracing for more Russian strikes on Ukraine’s electrical infrastructure, as the Kremlin seeks to ramp up the pressure on Ukraine and its Western backers as the weather gets colder. Zelenskyy warned that this winter “will be very difficult.” “They will shoot missiles, and they will target our electric grid. This is a challenge, but we are not afraid of that.” he said on “Face the Nation.” He portrayed the Russian mobilization — its first such call-up since World War II — as a signal of weakness, not strength, saying: “They admitted that their army is not able to fight with Ukraine anymore.”
FOX 28 Spokane

Frustration with Ukraine war spills out on Russian state TV

Russia’s retreat from a key Ukrainian city over the weekend elicited outcry from an unlikely crowd – state-run media outlets that typically speak glowingly about Moscow’s war. A series of embarrassing military losses for Moscow has presented a growing challenge for prominent hosts of Russian news and political talk shows scrambling to find ways to paint Kyiv’s gains in a way that is still favorable to the Kremlin. The less conciliatory tone from state-run media comes as President Vladimir Putin faces more than just battlefield losses; there is widespread Russian discontent about his partial mobilization of reservists and officials are struggling to explain plans to annex Ukrainian regions while they are being retaken by Kyiv’s forces.
The Guardian

A day after it was ‘annexed’, crucial city returned to Ukraine

The banner hanging near Red Square was triumphant. It read: “Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Russia! Together for ever!” On Friday Vladimir Putin formally announced the annexation of these Ukrainian territories and celebrated with a victory concert in Moscow. Russia’s president addressed a cheering crowd waving white blue and red tricolours. “Welcome home,” he said. “Russia! Russia!” they replied.
NPR

Elon Musk's peace plan for Ukraine draws condemnation from Zelenskyy

Elon Musk has gotten into a Twitter tussle with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the tech billionaire floated a divisive proposal to end Russia's invasion. The Tesla CEO, soon facing a court fight over his attempt to abandon a $44 billion offer to buy Twitter, argued in a tweet Monday that to reach peace Russia should be allowed to keep the Crimea Peninsula that it seized in 2014. He also said Ukraine should adopt a neutral status, dropping a bid to join NATO following Russia's partial mobilization of reservists.
