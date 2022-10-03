12:39 a.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 22, for disorderly conduct and vandalism after he ran from police and threw furniture on Main Street. Police had stopped in front of Low Key on Main Street after noticing a disturbance in front while on routine patrol. Police learned the security guard at the bar had asked the Warwick man to leave because of disruptive behavior. While police and the guard tried to diffuse the situation, the Warwick man fled on foot down Main Street. Police caught him after he had tossed one table and some of the tables in front of La Masseria. The man remained uncooperative but was taken to the station, processed, arraigned by a justice of the peace and released to a friend after 3 a.m.

WARWICK, RI ・ 11 HOURS AGO