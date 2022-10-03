Read full article on original website
California sheriff says kidnapped baby, parents and uncle found dead in orchard
MERCED, Calif. (AP) — California sheriff says kidnapped baby, parents and uncle found dead in orchard. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Watch Now: Hurricane Ian’s aftermath from Florida to New Jersey
Hurricane Ian made two different landfalls in the southeast United States. A look at the damage caused in Florida, North Carolina, New Jersey and Delaware.
North Carolina man becomes 1st Proud Boys member to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack
WASHINGTON (AP) — North Carolina man becomes 1st Proud Boys member to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Hurricane Ian Deals Blow To Florida's Teetering Insurance Sector
For many Floridians whose homes were destroyed, they now face the arduous task of rebuilding without insurance or paying even steeper prices in an insurance market that was already struggling.
FLORIDA FACING LONG ROAD AHEAD TO REBUILD (3:30p ET PKG)
More than one week since Hurricane Ian slammed Florida, hundreds of thousands of people in the hard-hit regions are facing a long road to return to normal.
New Mexico governor seeks FBI reinforcements amid crime
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Democratic governor of New Mexico has asked the federal Department of Justice to assign more FBI agents to the state in response to violent crime. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday in a statement that she wants to replicate the success of a recent surge in FBI resources and agents in Buffalo, New York.
Watch Now: Recovery efforts continue in Florida after Hurricane Ian
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Disaster relief organizations from around the country have spent days in Florida helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Phil Knight gives another mil to Oregon governor candidate, but not the same one
Nike co-founder Phil Knight is hedging his bet on the outcome of the Oregon governor's race, giving $1 million on Thursday, Oct. 6 to Republican Christine Drazan. The move comes after Knight has given unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson $3.75 million, the largest contribution total of his long involvement in Oregon political races.
Ohio elections chief announces new public integrity unit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's Republican elections chief on Wednesday announced a new public integrity unit in response to what he called Americans' “crisis of confidence” in the electoral process even while acknowledging the state's reputation for secure voting. The unit, taking effect next week, will consolidate...
RAW: FL: IAN/PRES BIDEN-ONLY ONE JOB, WE ARE UNITED
Biden in FL: our one job is to make sure "the people of Florida get everything they need to fully, thoroughly recover" from Ian.
Biden heads into Florida hurricane clean-up zone and opponent's territory
President Joe Biden makes a politically charged visit Wednesday to inspect the aftermath of deadly Hurricane Ian in Florida while also presenting a united front despite bitter disagreements with Republican critic and potential 2024 opponent, Governor Ron DeSantis.
FL: IAN- SEMINOLE COUNTY OPENING FEMA SITES
As Florida copes with the devastation left by Hurricane Ian, FEMA is opening intake sites around the state where people can register for help.
Nebraska Sandhills wildfire more than half contained
HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — A destructive Nebraska Sandhills wildfire that saw one firefighter die while fighting the flames was more than half contained by Wednesday, officials said. The size of the Bovee Fire in west-central Nebraska was mapped Tuesday at nearly 19,000 acres, or about 30 square miles (78...
