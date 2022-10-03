ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Lebanon-Express

New Mexico governor seeks FBI reinforcements amid crime

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Democratic governor of New Mexico has asked the federal Department of Justice to assign more FBI agents to the state in response to violent crime. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday in a statement that she wants to replicate the success of a recent surge in FBI resources and agents in Buffalo, New York.
Lebanon-Express

Phil Knight gives another mil to Oregon governor candidate, but not the same one

Nike co-founder Phil Knight is hedging his bet on the outcome of the Oregon governor's race, giving $1 million on Thursday, Oct. 6 to Republican Christine Drazan. The move comes after Knight has given unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson $3.75 million, the largest contribution total of his long involvement in Oregon political races.
Lebanon-Express

Ohio elections chief announces new public integrity unit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's Republican elections chief on Wednesday announced a new public integrity unit in response to what he called Americans' “crisis of confidence” in the electoral process even while acknowledging the state's reputation for secure voting. The unit, taking effect next week, will consolidate...
Lebanon-Express

Nebraska Sandhills wildfire more than half contained

HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — A destructive Nebraska Sandhills wildfire that saw one firefighter die while fighting the flames was more than half contained by Wednesday, officials said. The size of the Bovee Fire in west-central Nebraska was mapped Tuesday at nearly 19,000 acres, or about 30 square miles (78...
NEBRASKA STATE

