Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kvrr.com
White Earth man sentenced to 10 Years for assaulting child
WHITE EARTH, Minn. (KVRR) – A White Earth, Minnesota man will spend 10 years in prison for assaulting a child on the White Earth Indian Reservation. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger says 30-year-old Edward Duane Fairbanks intentionally shoved the child into a table, causing a serious head injury. The child...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman facing charges after threatening police with sharp object, police say
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is facing several charges after police say she threatened them and someone in an apartment with a sharp object. It happened Tuesday evening in the 900 blk. of 42nd St. S. Officers say it took nearly an hour to get Andrea Respectsnothing to come out of the apartment.
valleynewslive.com
Wanted man tries to evade police by scaling building & jumping off balcony
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man who has been on the run from police since August 28 has now been apprehended by police. 31-year-old Robin Heinonen, who was wanted on several outstanding warrants, was taken into custody early Tuesday morning. FPD says they received a tip that...
White Earth man sentenced to a decade in prison for seriously injuring child
WHITE EARTH, Minn. -- A 30-year-old White Earth man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for assaulting a child.Federal prosecutors on Wednesday announced Edward Duane Fairbanks' sentence, adding that it'll be followed by three years of supervised release. In June 2020, Fairbanks was caring for a child on the White Earth reservation when he intentionally shoved the child into a table, causing a serious head injury. "The child was taken to the hospital where doctors diagnosed a large skull fracture and a subdural hematoma. The child had to undergo a craniectomy to relieve pressure on the brain," the U.S. Attorney's Office release said. In early June, Fairbanks pleaded guilty to one count of assault. He received his 10-year sentence on Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kfgo.com
Charges upgraded in Fargo shooting, attempted murder charge now filed
FARGO (KFGO) – An attempted murder charge has now been filed against a Moorhead man in a downtown Fargo shooting Friday night. The Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office has also charged 24-year-old Schuyler Ferguson with felony assault and terrorizing. He’s accused of shooting Mohamed Abdullahi in the chest with a handgun while he and others were playing video games in an apartment in the 600 block of Main Ave.
valleynewslive.com
Police search for man who fled twice, hit patrol car
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are looking for a man after he crashed into a patrol car and led police on two chases over the course of two day. The Fargo Police department says they made contact with a vehicle at 4:12 a.m. on Monday at Loaf N’ Jug gas station in the 1200 block of North University Drive. The vehicle was identified as one that had fled State Patrol the night prior during downtown patrols.
kvrr.com
Man Wanted By Police Caught After Fleeing Third-Floor Apartment
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo police catch a suspect they’ve been searching for since August. A 3 a.m. tip came into police dispatch that 31-year old Robin Heinonen was at an apartment building on the 1800 block of 42nd Street South. He fled from the third floor balcony...
froggyweb.com
Man arrested for stealing American flags from courthouse in Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – A man has been arrested for stealing a U.S. flag from the Barnes County Courthouse in Valley City. Barnes County Sheriff Randy McClaflin says Alexander Huus-Peterson was taken into custody late Tuesday night after taking the flag from the grounds of the courthouse. After...
IN THIS ARTICLE
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Police searching for missing teen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police want your help finding a missing teenager. Authorities say 15-year-old Phillip Gamel was last seen in the 1800 block of 15th Ave. S. around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. Gamel is described as about 5′11″, 220 lbs with brown hair and...
kfgo.com
Man charged in deadly crash in Polk County in 2021 pleads guilty
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) — A man charged in a crash last year that killed two teens near East Grand Forks has pleaded guilty to two counts of 3rd degree murder. Valentin Mendoza, 21, was charged in the June 2021 crash on Highway 220. A crash report showed...
valleynewslive.com
Report of shots fired leads to arrest in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest following a report of shots fired in downtown Fargo. Police say on Saturday, Oct. 1 around 1:40 a.m. they were called to the 400 block of University Dr. N. for a report of shots fired. Authorities say two people...
valleynewslive.com
Kevin Mahoney still missing 29 years later, family asking for public’s help in finding closure
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For nearly three decades a family and detectives have been searching for clues in hopes they would lead to answers in the case of a missing Fargo man last seen leaving a friend’s house in north Fargo on Oct. 2, 1993. For morning...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
valleynewslive.com
Sheriff’s office exit interviews cite issues within jail
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 55 people have left the Cass County Sheriff’s Office since current sheriff Jesse Jahner took office in Jan. 2019, but almost none of those reports list the sheriff’s leadership as a reason for leaving. Instead, former deputies cited poor communication and morale within the county jail as the main problem.
valleynewslive.com
FPD: Spike in downtown crime; Direct patrol results in 10 arrests
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -There has been an increased concern for safety in downtown Fargo. New statistics show there has been a spike in crime in the area. There have been 19 robberies downtown, so far this year, an increase from 5 last year. Aggravated assaults are also up...
froggyweb.com
Driver had medical emergency before school bus crash, no charges will be filed
FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – No charges will be filed in a school bus crash that injured a driver and three students in rural Leonard on September 23. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner released a redacted report showing the State’s Attorney’s Office will not file charges against the driver, 62-year-old Andy Bunn of Alice.
740thefan.com
Bismarck man jailed after two-state pursuit
FARGO (KFGO) – A Bismarck man is in the Cass County Jail following a weekend pursuit that started east of Moorhead and ended in Fargo. 34-year-old Joel Maye was driving a pickup with a van on a trailer. State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow says a trooper attempted to stop Maye for a traffic violation when he took off westbound on I-94 shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday.
trfradio.com
Crash Victims Flee Highway 59 Accident
A Saint Paul area woman was injured in a single vehicle accident last night in Becker County. According to the Minnesota State patrol, Shannon Ann Warren, 30, was injured when the northbound 2001 Cadillac Seville she was driving left Highway 59 at County Road 131 in Detroit Township and struck a light pole. According to the State Patrol report, the other occupants of the vehicle fled the scene. Warren was taken to Detroit Lakes Hospital and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening. Warren was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident reported just before 11:30pm.
froggyweb.com
Motorcycle driver seriously injured in collision with dump truck at Fargo intersection
FARGO (KFGO) – A person was seriously injured when their motorcycle and a dump truck collided at the intersection of 52nd Avenue South and 53rd Street in Fargo Wednesday. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Police say the dump truck pulled out in front of the motorcycle. The truck...
wdayradionow.com
Chase through Minnesota, North Dakota leads to arrest in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A man is facing charges after a pursuit that began in Minnesota ended in South Fargo. Authorities say they were trying to stop a pickup that was towing a van on a trailer Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m. in Minnesota. Stop sticks were eventually used to flatten the pickup's tires in Fargo and the vehicle crashed into a hedge near the Countryside Mobile Home Park at 25th Street and Eighth Avenue. There were no injuries.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman speaking up about respect for pedestrian right of way
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman says she has had several close calls of getting almost hit by vehicles while walking in south Fargo. Landi Schock says she frequently walks at least 5 miles a day in south Fargo, sometimes with her dog. “I do it for...
Comments / 0