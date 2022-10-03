Read full article on original website
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: ‘The Acolyte’ faces production delays as fans get under Anakin Skywalker’s skin
Star Wars is firmly grounded on Disney Plus for the foreseeable future, but any fan should salivate over the cool things coming our way. There’ll be another season of Andor, the long-awaited Ahsoka with Rosario Dawson, The Mandalorian‘s third season, the 80s Spielberg-inspired Skeleton Crew, and the apparently-still-coming Lando show based around Donald Glover’s performance in Solo. But it’s not all sunshine and roses over at Lucasfilm HQ.
Latest Marvel News: Sony may have just saved its cinematic universe while ‘She-Hulk’ loses all support
On the back of the phenomenal Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer landing on Monday, the biggest Marvel news that’s come our way this Tuesday doesn’t actually relate to the MCU at all, but to Sony’s Spider-Man universe — the studio has just made an intriguing new hire to its latest controversial spinoff movie that, who knows, may prove to be the franchise’s saving grace. Meanwhile, She-Hulk continues to incite slander while a WandaVision fan-favorite confirms their imminent return.
The ‘Black Panther 2’ cast used their grief to ‘bring this baby home’ in honor of Chadwick Boseman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is Marvel’s highly anticipated return to the titular nation, and the stakes are higher than they’ve ever been before. Not only is the story introducing fans to a new villain, but it’s also the moment in which they’ll say goodbye to Chadwick Boseman as a hero both onscreen and off.
An awe-inspiring epic never getting the sequels it deserved still stings almost 20 years later
Not every movie designed with the intention of launching a multi-film franchise is lucky enough to be rewarded with one, but it’s been almost 20 years, and fans are still struggling to come to terms with the acclaimed seafaring epic Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World existing as a standalone feature – as opposed to the launchpad for more installments it deserved to be.
‘Black Panther 2’ director explains his meta reasons for casting a key newcomer
Next month, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is out. It features returning franchise players, brings in some newcomers, and, according to director Ryan Coogler, one got into the piece because of her standout way of being an entertainer in today’s world. The sentiment is expressed by the 36-year-old in a...
Pete Davidson has seemingly already removed one of his Kim Kardashian tattoos￼
Well, that was fast! Just two months after his high profile split from Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson seems to be in the process of removing the tattoos he dedicated to his ex of roughly nine months, as one does following a high profile breakup — if you’re Pete Davidson, anyway.
An ambitious sci-fi disaster that tried to change cinema but killed a studio instead goes back under the spotlight
Plenty of big budget blockbusters come along and claim that they’re going to change cinema forever, but you can count the ones that have actually managed to do it on a couple of hands at most. As flawed as it was, colossal commercial catastrophe Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within did at least make an ambitious play to reinvent the wheel.
10 actors who could be the new ‘thirtysomething’ James Bond
Sorry, Tom Holland fans; he may have the chops for Spider-Man, and maybe at least half the chops for Nathan Drake, but it doesn’t look like he or any other young actor will be gunning for the storied role of James Bond any time soon. Indeed, on the 60th...
Good Morning, Baltimore: The Pope of Trash is directing his first movie in almost twenty years
Some directors go away forever, or eventually get tired and retire from making movies. John Carpenter, for example, last directed in 2010 with The Ward. But the Pope of Trash, the Duke of Dirt himself, John Waters, is coming back with a new movie, his first as director since 2004.
Oh never mind! Kanye West tells Tucker Carlson that he thought the ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt was funny!
In news that seems to happen at least once a month nowadays, Kanye West is off doing extremely bizarre Ye things again, this time offending, enraging, and confusing the world by wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt during Paris Fashion Week. Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson sat down with West for an in-depth one-on-one to try and understand where the artist’s head was at when he made the decision to wear the widely perceived hate slogan on a shirt.
‘Hellraiser’ director addresses a potential ‘Friday the 13th’ reboot
The Hellraiser reboot on Hulu is getting a lot of attention for a lot of different reasons, but one of those is the pedigree of the director. David Bruckner has directed a number of horror movies, and for a time, he was attached to a Friday The 13th reboot movie.
Marvel’s latest villain confirms they broke the acting habit of a career for the MCU
Method acting is a sensitive subject in Hollywood. It involves staying in character even when the camera is not rolling and famous actors like Daniel Day-Lewis, Jeremy Strong from Succession, and Christian Bale all dabble in it. However, Bale did not use the method in his latest movie to hit theaters.
10 characters Millie Bobby Brown could play in the MCU
It has been rumored for years that Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is one of the many young Hollywood stars that Marvel wants to add to their ever-expanding roster. The 18-year-old multi-award-winning actress already has an impressive resume under her belt. Her breakout role as Eleven in Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things earned her an Emmy award for Best Performance by a Younger Actor in a Television Series. She has also starred in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong, and as the kid sister of the world’s most famous detective in Enola Holmes. Following the popularity of the first film, she will be reprising her role in the upcoming Netflix original, Enola Holmes 2.
‘Werewolf by Night’ director addresses the absence of big-name cameos
Not every Marvel Cinematic Universe project is obligated to feature cameos or guest appearances from new and/or old franchise favorites, but that doesn’t mean fans don’t go into each new feature film and Disney Plus exclusive expecting them anyway. As a standalone special designed to look like a classic black-and-white creature feature, Werewolf by Night was hardly going to include an Avenger or two, but that hardly prevented the rumor mill from churning regardless.
DC diehards don’t think Batman deserves to be defined by grounded and gritty realism
When it comes to the big screen adventures of everyone’s favorite Caped Crusader, the consensus has been to take Batman down an increasingly dark, dingy, grounded, and gritty path. Of course, that makes complete sense in the grand scheme of things when you consider the reception afforded to Joel...
A brutal historical thriller with an incredibly random cast battles back against streaming invaders
Any action-packed historical epic worth its salt tends to populate a sprawling ensemble with a cavalcade of big names, recognizable faces, and veteran character actors. While 2019’s brutal The Rising Hawk (also known as Fall of a Kingdom in certain territories) sticks to the playbook, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more random assemblage of talent.
‘The Expendables 4’ finally guns down a new release date, but without a big star
The action franchise nobody asked for is soon set for its fourth film, as The Expendables 4 aims its sights on a release date against a huge comic book franchise. After eight years since the threequel, the Sylvester Stallone-led series will finally return as Lionsgate has greenlit a release date outside of the usual window. The fourth entry into the franchise will now see a Sept. 22, 2023 release date, putting it up against a currently unnamed DC / Warner Bros. film.
‘Spider-Man’ star wonders if a non-white actor even has a chance at playing the iconic superhero
Tom Holland has made it clear that he’d love nothing more than to see Miles Morales inherit the mantle to lead the next batch of Spider-Man movies once the current incumbent hangs up the spandex for good, but co-star Tony Revolori doesn’t sound quite so optimistic. Having spent...
The ‘Super Mario Bros.’ movie release date, trailer, cast, and more
Bower’s power is on full display in the new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie that just warped down the video pipe. While a world full of fans were waiting to hear Chris Pratt’s Mario voice, and to see what type of animation the movie was going use to bring the world of Mario to life, it’s the big bad of the entire thing that’s carted to the forefront.
