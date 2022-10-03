It has been rumored for years that Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is one of the many young Hollywood stars that Marvel wants to add to their ever-expanding roster. The 18-year-old multi-award-winning actress already has an impressive resume under her belt. Her breakout role as Eleven in Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things earned her an Emmy award for Best Performance by a Younger Actor in a Television Series. She has also starred in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong, and as the kid sister of the world’s most famous detective in Enola Holmes. Following the popularity of the first film, she will be reprising her role in the upcoming Netflix original, Enola Holmes 2.

MOVIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO