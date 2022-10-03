ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm noticed a new twist about Maryland

Maryland football's offense and Taulia Tagovailoa get most of the coverage, but the Terps' defensive improvements were among the first thing Purdue coach Jeff Brohm has noticed about Mike Locksley's team. The two face off on Saturday at SECU Stadium in a key midseason game for both teams. "Their defense...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
