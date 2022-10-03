ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wegotthiscovered.com

An awe-inspiring epic never getting the sequels it deserved still stings almost 20 years later

Not every movie designed with the intention of launching a multi-film franchise is lucky enough to be rewarded with one, but it’s been almost 20 years, and fans are still struggling to come to terms with the acclaimed seafaring epic Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World existing as a standalone feature – as opposed to the launchpad for more installments it deserved to be.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An ambitious sci-fi disaster that tried to change cinema but killed a studio instead goes back under the spotlight

Plenty of big budget blockbusters come along and claim that they’re going to change cinema forever, but you can count the ones that have actually managed to do it on a couple of hands at most. As flawed as it was, colossal commercial catastrophe Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within did at least make an ambitious play to reinvent the wheel.
MOVIES
Bruce Willis
wegotthiscovered.com

Oh never mind! Kanye West tells Tucker Carlson that he thought the ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt was funny!

In news that seems to happen at least once a month nowadays, Kanye West is off doing extremely bizarre Ye things again, this time offending, enraging, and confusing the world by wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt during Paris Fashion Week. Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson sat down with West for an in-depth one-on-one to try and understand where the artist’s head was at when he made the decision to wear the widely perceived hate slogan on a shirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
#Deepfake#Hollywood#Retirement
wegotthiscovered.com

10 actors who could be the new ‘thirtysomething’ James Bond

Sorry, Tom Holland fans; he may have the chops for Spider-Man, and maybe at least half the chops for Nathan Drake, but it doesn’t look like he or any other young actor will be gunning for the storied role of James Bond any time soon. Indeed, on the 60th...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Aemond One-Eye makes his debut as ‘House’ fans call out deceptive marketing methods

When you think about all the calamity that will ensue as a result of the Targaryen civil war, you almost wish the House of the Dragon world was civil enough to disregard all contestants and form a council, like King Jaehaerys did, to choose the next king and be done with it. But alas, as Viserys grows more feeble, it increasingly looks as though Rhaenyra and Alicent’s children will come to blows.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A brutal historical thriller with an incredibly random cast battles back against streaming invaders

Any action-packed historical epic worth its salt tends to populate a sprawling ensemble with a cavalcade of big names, recognizable faces, and veteran character actors. While 2019’s brutal The Rising Hawk (also known as Fall of a Kingdom in certain territories) sticks to the playbook, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more random assemblage of talent.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wegotthiscovered.com

Johnny Depp’s return to acting plagued by tales of behind the scenes discontent

Even though Johnny Depp has seen biographical drama Minamata and true life crime thriller City of Lies released within the space of the last 18 months, the actor hadn’t actually set foot on a film set to shoot a major role since early 2019 after both of those aforementioned projects were hit with substantial delays. Making his post-trial comeback, the fallen A-lister opted to headline a French-language historical drama, with the ex-Jack Sparrow set as King Louis XV in director Maïwenn’s La Favorite.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A gut-busting horror classic that deserved a sequel is spooking up the streaming charts

Without a doubt, the horror/comedy sub-genre has provided a slew of classics over the years that understandably become revitalized during the spooky season. And while more-modern films within the umbrella are recognized in Shaun of the Dead and Happy Death Day, the incomparable classics are simply untouchable when it comes to presenting a healthy mix between genuine fear and tear-jerking silliness. In that regard, it would be hard to ignore that the movie which generated such balance the best is 1988’s Beetlejuice.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Two horror icons come face-to-face, and fans are already dreaming of a collaboration

Hold onto your hats, horror fans. The collaboration of the century might soon be on its way. When 57-year-old Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, best known for Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, snapped a selfie with his 44-year-old American counterpart Mike Flanagan, best known for The Haunting of Hill House and Doctor Sleep, the internet went bananas.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A classic sitcom is set to get a sequel almost 30 years later on Paramount Plus

Fans of the incredibly popular ’90s sitcom Frasier were treated to some good news when Paramount Plus announced it ordered a sequel to the series starring original star Kelsey Grammer, who is also executive producing the show. Frasier followed the adventures of psychiatrist/radio show host Frasier Crane in Seattle....
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Sony may have just saved its cinematic universe while ‘She-Hulk’ loses all support

On the back of the phenomenal Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer landing on Monday, the biggest Marvel news that’s come our way this Tuesday doesn’t actually relate to the MCU at all, but to Sony’s Spider-Man universe — the studio has just made an intriguing new hire to its latest controversial spinoff movie that, who knows, may prove to be the franchise’s saving grace. Meanwhile, She-Hulk continues to incite slander while a WandaVision fan-favorite confirms their imminent return.
MOVIES

