Read full article on original website
Related
WAFB.com
Gov. Edwards announces bridge repair funding through Infrastructure Act
One in eight women develop breast cancer, meaning it's very likely someone you know is going through it right now. Joe Burrow launches nonprofit to support Baton Rouge, Ohio communities. Updated: 3 hours ago. Former LSU football star and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is aiming to make a...
WAFB.com
AG Jeff Landry announces run for governor
Port Allen students learn to code to make interactive games for 1st graders. Port Allen Middle School 7th grader Christian McMillian is testing out his ABC games on 1st graders. Gov. Edwards announces $270M bridge repair funding through Infrastructure Act. Updated: 3 hours ago. Gov. John Bel Edwards traveled to...
WAFB.com
Alex Jones declines to put on a defense in defamation trial
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones decided not present any defense at his defamation trial in Connecticut and was back in Texas as the jury was sent home in advance of closing arguments over how much he should pay for promoting the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax.
WAFB.com
Airbnb to offer free, temporary housing for hurricane victims
(CNN) - Airbnb is offering free and discounted temporary housing to the victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida. The company announced in a news release Sunday that it will use $5 million to give shelter to people whose homes were lost or severely damaged and to first responders helping in the recovery process.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAFB.com
All-women crew fights fires and gender stereotypes in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - The National Park Service welcomed the first all-women fire crew to Denali National Park & Preserve this summer, with the seven-woman team spending months training and working in Alaska. The 2022 team of six crew members and one crew lead — who hail from all...
WAFB.com
Woman sentenced to prison after knowingly selling uncut fentanyl, causing a man’s death
BREVARD, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A woman from North Carolina was sentenced to federal prison after admitting to officials she knowingly and intentionally distributing fentanyl that caused a man’s death. Victoria Irby was arrested in 2020, nearly a year after police started investigating her for trafficking various narcotics,...
Comments / 1