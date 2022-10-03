ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 1

Related
WAFB.com

Gov. Edwards announces bridge repair funding through Infrastructure Act

One in eight women develop breast cancer, meaning it's very likely someone you know is going through it right now. Joe Burrow launches nonprofit to support Baton Rouge, Ohio communities. Updated: 3 hours ago. Former LSU football star and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is aiming to make a...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

AG Jeff Landry announces run for governor

Port Allen students learn to code to make interactive games for 1st graders. Port Allen Middle School 7th grader Christian McMillian is testing out his ABC games on 1st graders. Gov. Edwards announces $270M bridge repair funding through Infrastructure Act. Updated: 3 hours ago. Gov. John Bel Edwards traveled to...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

Alex Jones declines to put on a defense in defamation trial

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones decided not present any defense at his defamation trial in Connecticut and was back in Texas as the jury was sent home in advance of closing arguments over how much he should pay for promoting the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WAFB.com

Airbnb to offer free, temporary housing for hurricane victims

(CNN) - Airbnb is offering free and discounted temporary housing to the victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida. The company announced in a news release Sunday that it will use $5 million to give shelter to people whose homes were lost or severely damaged and to first responders helping in the recovery process.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Louisiana Government
WAFB.com

All-women crew fights fires and gender stereotypes in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - The National Park Service welcomed the first all-women fire crew to Denali National Park & Preserve this summer, with the seven-woman team spending months training and working in Alaska. The 2022 team of six crew members and one crew lead — who hail from all...
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy