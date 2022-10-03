Read full article on original website
Related
Tua Tagovailoa Should Stop Playing Says Neuropathologist
The famed Neuropathologist Dr. Bennet Omalu says Tua Tagovailoa should stop playing after his hit against Bengals on Thursday Night Football. Dr. Omalu is known for discovering CTE. ''Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy'' in football players. Omalu is pleading for Tua to take a step back from play. On TMZ Omalu stated...
NFL・
Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Not Pleased With Refs in Virginia Tech Game
The Pitt Panthers had some questionable calls against them in Week 6.
Former Alabama Safety Returns to His Old Stomping Grounds
Landon Collins has a new home in his old home. The free agent safety visited with the New York Giants earlier this week and has now informed CBS Sports' Josina Anderson that he is signing with the team and is currently en route to London, UK to spend time with his teammates before they face the Green Bay Packers.
John Metchie III Rewarded NFLPA Community MVP for Week 5
Former Alabama Crimson Tide and current Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III was diagnosed with Leukemia back in July, preventing him from partaking in the 2022-23 NFL season. While Metchie was expected to make a huge impact on the field before his unfortunate announcement, he has gone on to show that his contributions to the fans goes way beyond the game of football.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Bama Player Doesn’t Want Tide to Blowout Aggies
Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy appeared on his weekly podcast and YouTube show, “Always College Football,” where he previewed the upcoming college football slate. When the Alabama-Texas A&M segment came up, McElroy discussed how the Aggies could hang close and his reasoning on why he did not want the game to be lopsided.
Brian Robinson to be Activated, Play Against Titans
It's been a quicker-than-expected road to recovery for Brain Robinson, Jr., and he's finally reached the end. The former Hillcrest Patriot and Crimson Tide star is ready to make his regular season debut for the Washington Commanders this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Robinson famously suffered two gun shot wounds...
Texas A&M Quarterback Ruled Out Against Alabama
Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson is officially ruled out for Saturday's game against the Crimson Tide. "I am told Texas A&M QB, Max Johnson has a broken bone in his throwing hand. Sadly, he might be done for the season - at the least the foreseeable future," tweeted ESPN Radio's Ian Fitzsimmons.
Bryce Young Rumored to Be Out Against Texas A&M
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is rumored to be out against Texas A&M on Saturday night, according to NFL reporter for Pro Football Network Aaron Wilson. "Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (sprained AC joint shoulder) is expected to miss Saturday's game against Texas A&M as a precautionary measure after getting hurt against Arkansas, per a college football source @PFN365 #RollTide," tweeted Wilson.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New England Patriots Release Injury Update on Mac Jones
Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones is listed as doubtful for the New England Patriots' game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon. The decision of doubtful is one step up from where he was a week ago as he was listed as inactive on last Friday's injury report for the Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
Tide 100.9 FM
Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
707K+
Views
ABOUT
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0