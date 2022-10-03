Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
Audi RS 4 and RS 5 receive new Competition packs
Audi's RS 4 and RS 5 already offer plenty of performance straight out of the box, but for 2023 the cars can be ordered with upgrades that boost performance further while adding extra style. Grouped into Competition and Competition Plus packages, the upgrades bring multiple tweaks including an adjustable coil-over...
Top Speed
Watch a BMW M4 CSL go Head-to-Head with the Porsche 911 GT3
The Porsche 911 GT3 is a renowned track monster, and it has been one since its introduction as a road-going iteration of the FIA GT3 race car in 1999. While all Porsches are solid around the track, the GT3 models have a stiffer chassis, upgraded brakes, and stiffer suspension. The M4 CSL is BMW’s answer to the 911 GT3 and is also designed to be pushed through curves. This doesn't mean that these cars can't handle themselves on the drag strip, though, and this video goes to show just how capable they are. Can you guess which one wins?
Carscoops
2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Has No Trouble Hitting 200 MPH
The new Mercedes-AMG SL 63 is not to be underestimated, as this recent review from AutoTopNL reveals. Powering the flagship Mercedes roadster is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that is good for 577 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Mercedes claims the car can hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.6 seconds and a 196 mph (315 km/h) top speed but as this reviewer discovered, it is actually faster than the German automaker claims.
Ford Mustang Gen3 Supercar Debuts As 600-HP Race Car Competing In 2023
The 2024 Ford Mustang made its debut at the North American International Auto Show last month, the seventh iteration of the world's best-selling pony car. Shortly after its debut, the S650 received two race-focused versions that will exclusively run at the track. Ford now reveals another race car version of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top Speed
The Audi R8's Successor has been Delayed for Something Bigger
Recently, we reported that the successor to the Audi R8 will be all-electric. According to insiders, the sport scar is going to come, but it will go by a different name because it is going to be sort of a halo car that has never been built before by the brand. The real question is when it's going to happen, and unfortunately, it's not anytime soon.
Richard Rawlings Sells Entire Car Collection For Over $1 Million
Gas Monkey Garage played host to one of the most successful car shows on Discovery for years. Now that the show has essentially migrated to YouTube, owner Richard Rawlings has had to adapt to the typical YouTuber style of presenting cars. He's created quite a collection of cool classics over the years (although he has had some modern toys too), but now the excitable entrepreneur has decided to get rid of these classics so that he can replace them with newer, more exotic cars. We covered the two-part explanation behind his decision to auction off most of his cars at the beginning of this month, and now the auction has closed, netting Mr. Rawlings a tidy sum of $1,080,903.
Buy This Massive 11.9L V8 With 1,357 HP and Harness the Might of the Sun
Bring a TrailerDouble-digit displacement is the perfect way to make huge power on pump gas.
Mercedes-Benz revealed its 311 miles ranged truck and customers are already lining up
It will be Mercedes-Benz's longest-range electric truck yet
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Mustang
The 2024 Ford Mustang brings advanced technology and exhilarating design to the Mustang family as the all-new, seventh generation ponycar. The 2024 Mustang features the following exterior content:. Low, horizontal front brow. Upper grille mirrors the original 1960s design:. Larger, more aggressive grille openings paired with new hood vents (GT)
VW Golf R Spied With TCR Aero As Volkswagen Works On New Track-Focused Hot Hatch
The Volkswagen Golf R is supposed to be the peak of the Golf lineup. It's an Audi S3 with a big butt and some VW badging (with a side of oversimplification from us). However, Volkswagen has a history of making special, more hardcore versions of hot Golfs. Arguably the most...
topgear.com
Porsche 911 GT3 RS review
The most extreme Porsche 911 ever produced. This new GT3 RS isn’t just inspired by motorsport, it’s a full-blown race car, albeit one with numberplates that’s been engineered for user-friendliness and accessibility for mortals on road and track. Relatively speaking. Exactly 50 years since the 2.7 RS started the 911 RS story, it’s a fitting no-stone-unturned exercise in the pursuit of speed.
topgear.com
New Top Gear magazine out now: it’s Speed Week 2022
This month we gathered up 2022’s greatest performance cars (and the Stig) for a road and track mega test. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. “How the hell can you compare a £50k, 118bhp Morgan three-wheeler to an 818bhp Ferrari supercar, or a 2.3-tonne Aston Martin SUV? This test is RIDICULOUS,” says the angry person on the internet every year, without fail. To be fair, angry person has a point, there is a certain freewheeling, laissez faire approach to our Speed Week format. In fact, the only rules appear to be: are you a performance car launched in the past 12 months? Does the Top Gear editorial team think you’re good? Then come on down!
topgear.com
Here are the performance cars taking on Top Gear's Speed Week 2022
What we said: "Be confident and prod the throttle hard as you turn in and the thing skids about like an MX-5. Often 4WD cars feel confusing at this point, but although the DBX does shuffle power forwards, it remains predictable and stable. It’s a hoot. Entirely irrelevant, but still a hoot.
Porsche 911 Convertible Spy Shots Capture New Digital Gauge Cluster
Porsche is updating the 911, and that includes the convertible. Our intrepid spy photographers have already captured the car's exterior, but a new batch of spy shots provides a glimpse of the drop-top's interior for the first time. The photos reveal that the 911 convertible will follow the 911 coupe by adopting a digital instrument cluster.
topgear.com
Everrati reveals 500bhp fully electric widebody Porsche 964 cabrio
911 restomod gets a battery, 200 mile range and 0-60mph time of under four seconds. Skip 7 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Despite enjoying approximately seven-odd minutes of sunshine each year, the United Kingdom buys more convertibles than...
topgear.com
Praga R1 review: the featherweight racer that packs a big punch
That looks pretty serious. It does. Until you get the scale right, realise how tiny it is and try to resist the inclination to pet it. It’s a tiddler, under a metre tall and weighing just 643kg. Initial impressions are very much My First Le Mans car. It’s got all the right bits, but surely it’s too cute to perform?
Autoweek.com
Electric Car Battery Life Explained
Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
Carscoops
Toyota’s Techier And Turbocharged 2023 Highlander Starts At $36,420
Toyota introduced the 2023 Highlander earlier this year and now the company has announced the updated model will start at $36,420. Set to arrive at U.S. dealerships later this month, the 2023 Highlander costs $565 more than its predecessor and is notable for featuring an all-new turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine. It produces 265 hp (198 kW / 269 PS) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque, which is a loss of 30 hp (22 kW / 30 PS) but a gain of 47 lb-ft (64 Nm).
topgear.com
What's the best performance car of 2022? Welcome to TG's Speed Week
Nine contenders battle each other on road and track to determine which one is the most fun. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Speed Week is simple. We gather together all the best driver’s cars launched in the last 12 months, drive them on both road and track, then try to pick a winner.
topgear.com
Cost cap is actually just novelty hat, FIA admits
FIA forced to concede F1 spending limit is merely amusing branded headgear. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Here's TopGear.com's roving correspondent, Cory Spondent, with his mostly incorrect exclusives from the world of motoring. The F1 ‘cost cap’ - previously thought to be a set of...
