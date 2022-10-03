Stainback travels to desert for all-female build

Editor’s Note: The Dispatch first featured Christy Stainback in January as she became immersed in metal art, a venture stemming from her passion for welding and all things automotive. Stainback’s journey, coupled with the personalities she has encountered along the way, is a good example of how a hobby can become a calling, taking on a life of its own.

PHOENIX — Christy Stainback recently had one of those “stars — they’re just like us” experiences except Christy’s interaction with MotorTrend TV personality Sarah “Bogi” Lateiner didn’t involve a chance encounter or brief meeting.