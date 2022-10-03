Read full article on original website
Related
Extremists cheer Musk Twitter deal; Oath Keepers trial heats up & more LGBTQ harassment
This week in the world of extremism, from USA TODAY.
How Michigan officials remove dead, unqualified voters from rolls
Michigan election officials rely on a list of registered voters to confirm that those showing up at polling locations on Election Day and those returning absentee ballots are eligible to participate in elections. An accurate voter registration list is important, experts say. It helps ensure a smooth election, from determining how many polling locations to set up to making equipment purchasing decisions. ...
Comments / 0