ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
boozyburbs.com

Old School North Jersey Spot is Expanding

Lido, the longtime Hackensack restaurant, is expanding with a new location. After re-opening under new ownership back in late 2019, this “old school” (. ) business is ready for a second spot in North Arlington. Ownership has been renovating the space formerly Centanni, getting ready to serve the...
NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Takoria and Cocktail Bar is Coming to Rockland

Kantina, the latest restaurant from chef Chris Holland, is coming soon to Sparkill. This business from the “3-time Chopped champion” will be his follow-up to DVine Bar — it’s replacing it — the popular eatery that originally opened back in 2014. Dubbed an “Asian inspired...
SPARKILL, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillsdale, NJ
City
Broadway, NJ
Beach Radio

The Best Indian Restaurant In New Jersey Is In Freehold

The weekend is approaching so you better make your reservation asap. I did some research because I wanted to highlight a restaurant that is gaining such buzz that it is quickly becoming the must-eat destination in New Jersey. What place is everyone talking about? It is not in NYC, it is right in our own backyard.
RESTAURANTS
hudsoncountyview.com

Hoboken Harvest Festival returning to Pier A Park for first time since pandemic began

The Hoboken Harvest Festival is returning to Pier A Park for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in a little over two weeks. The festival will return to Pier A Park on October 22nd from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. offering free activities to Hoboken youth including a trackless train, pumpkin patch, petting zoo, hay maze, pony rides, live music, and more.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson County Fair extended a week

Attention all fun-lovers and thrill-seekers in Hudson County: after a spate of bad weather that shuttered the fair for several days, the 7th Annual Hudson County Fair has been extended. The fair, set up in James J. Braddock North Hudson County Park in North Bergen, will take place for additional...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Bakery#Food Stall Info#North Jersey#Flour#Croissant#Food Drink
NJ.com

Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties

An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
NUTLEY, NJ
NJ.com

Houlihan’s abruptly closes 2 N.J. restaurants

Houlihan’s recently shuttered two of its New Jersey locations. The company closed restaurants on Sept. 28 in Bridgewater at 1288 Route 22 E. and Parsippany at 1735 Route 46. Houlihan’s did not give a reason for the closures. However, the company announced plans to keep its employees from...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
NJ.com

Popular Peruvian eatery continues N.J. expansion

The Lomo Truck, a food truck fleet, recently opened two new locations. Spots in Garfield at 517 River Dr. and Jersey City at 501 Central Ave. opened in early September. A grand opening ceremony for the Garfield spot will take place Oct. 14. Jersey City’s location held its grand opening last month.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Realty Today

Newark’s Downtown Urby Is The Next Best Thing to Living On Rutgers Campus

Most modern college students are looking for a bit of independence - after all, that's easily one of the most exciting things about college. And while many students opt for the convenience of college dorms, some juniors and seniors (and even first-year students and sophomores) try their hands at renting their student apartments as they tackle their schooling. Admittedly for many, that's a whole new ballgame.
NEWARK, NJ
cititour.com

Kings of Kobe Arrives at the Newport Center Mall in Jersey City

Kings of Kobe, the Hell’s Kitchen restaurant known for its gourmet burgers and hot dogs, has jumped across the Hudson with a new location at Newport Centre Mall in Jersey City. Founder Etai Cinader knows no limits when experimenting with America’s treasured comfort foods. The towering burger creations and frenzy of hot dog toppings speak to the Kings of Kobe core: unadulterated, delicious fun. The new Jersey City menu spotlights 13 signature burgers and 6 premium hot dogs – each dish notable for its mosaic of toppings and succulent base made of domestically sourced Wagyu.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy