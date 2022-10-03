Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers' Message For Odell Beckham Jr. Is Going Viral
Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent, but Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers would be more than happy to take some psychedelic spiritual medicine with him should he choose to come to Green Bay. Appearing on the "Pat McAfee Show," the four-time MVP was asked about the potential of doing Ayahuasca...
Giants vs. Packers game in London: Start time, how to watch live
The Green Bay Packers will face off against the New York Giants in the NFL's 32nd game in the United Kingdom this Sunday, Oct. 9.
Aaron Rodgers says potential Lambeau Field name change is 'definitely possible’
Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, is the second-oldest stadium in the NFL behind Chicago’s Soldier Field. In August, the Cincinnati Bengals renamed their home venue Paycor Stadium. Could iconic Lambeau Field, opened in 1957, get a name change, too?. When the topic of selling naming rights...
Packers prepare for their first trip to London
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur is relying on his NFL overseas experience as his team prepares to play the first international game in franchise history. After edging the New England Patriots 27-24 in overtime on Sunday, the Packers (3-1) began getting ready to play...
Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 5 vs. Giants in London
With a Green Bay Packers Week 5 game scheduled against the New York Giants in London, a lot of eyes will be on this game. Ahead of the Packers-Giants game, we’ll be making our Packers Week 5 predictions. The Packers have started off the season 3-1 and are coming...
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts chastises Philly media for failing to ask questions about Week 5 opponent
The Philadelphia Eagles are off to a fantastic start to the 2022 NFL season, entering Week 5 as the league's only remaining undefeated team at 4-0. Currently the media darling of the NFL world, the spotlight shined a little too brightly on the team for quarterback Jalen Hurts' liking on Wednesday.
Fan who stormed 49ers field files police report against Rams LB Bobby Wagner
If you weren't glued to social media during Monday Night Football this week, you might have missed footage of a fan running onto the field with a pink flare before being taken down by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner. Turns out that fan is none too happy about being...
Richard Sherman flips out over Broncos play call to lose game
Richard Sherman had a case of PTSD when watching the ending of the Denver Broncos’ game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night. Sherman is a pregame/halftime/postgame analyst for Amazon, and he was ready to go when the postgame show began. Sherman was hyped up, and the former Seahawks quarterback lit into the Broncos over their choice to pass on 4th-and-1 in overtime instead of run the ball.
Richard Sherman calls out Russell Wilson's performance
"On the final play, you gotta run the ball," began Sherman in his fiery postgame thoughts. Wilson had a disastrous end to the game, first throwing an interception on a third down deep in Colts' territory while up 9-6 in the fourth quarter. The interception led to Colts' game-tying field goal, and then after the Broncos' defense held the Colts to a field goal on the first drive of overtime, to end the game Wilson threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-one to seal the victory for the Colts.
Giants' QB health looms large against Packers in London
Travel logistics aside, the main question for the New York Giants is the health of their quarterbacks as they head into Sunday's matchup against the Green Bay Packers in London. Starting quarterback Daniel Jones suffered an ankle sprain in the Giants 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears, and backup Tyrod...
Packers climb to second in power rankings after Week 4 win
Following their overtime win over the New England Patriots, the Green Bay Packers have moved up in the Week 5 power rankings. The Green Bay Packers keep on winning. It took overtime, but the Packers made it three wins in a row by defeating the New England Patriots last weekend.
Falcons release starting defensive lineman
By all accounts, Rush had been a serviceable player next to Grady Jarrett and Ta’Quon Graham. After joining the Falcons’ practice squad a year ago and being elevated to the active roster halfway through the 2021 season, Rush was a welcome addition to an otherwise porous defensive front. The Falcons obviously liked what they saw and ended up re-signing him.
Packers player brutally honest about London games
Overseas fans love when they get the rare chance to see their favorite NFL players when the game goes to London. However, Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas made it very clear that it is far from his favorite place to play. Green Bay players were asked about their thoughts...
New Packers LB Eric Wilson is getting a back-to-back trip to London
One week after going to London as a member of the New Orleans Saints, linebacker Eric Wilson is headed back overseas with his new team, the Green Bay Packers. Wilson, who was on the team’s practice squad, traveled with the Saints to London to play the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last Sunday. The Packers signed him off the practice squad on Tuesday, and now he’s headed back to London as a member of Green Bay’s 53-man roster.
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson says he’s worked hard to ‘not be a virus to the team’
After a record-setting performance in a Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson was humbled over his next two outings. Upset over the amount of double- and triple-teams he was seeing, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell took the opportunity to nip Jefferson’s frustrations in the bud ahead of the team’s 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints in London.
Just wait, baby! Raiders DE Maxx Crosby could miss 'MNF' because of his special delivery
"It has gotten annoying everyday I walk in, 'is the baby here?'" Crosby said in a Wednesday news conference, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "Stop asking me the same damn question. You'll know when the baby is here!" Crosby hasn't said what he'll do if the situation continues into Monday...
