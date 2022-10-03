This week sees the return of the Hellraiser franchise as Hulu and Spyglass Media's new movie arrives on the streaming platform. Reviews for the new film, directed by David Bruckner and starring actor and model Jamie Clayton as Pinhead, have started to roll in and they've actually quite positive...they're really positive. In fact, the new film is sitting at an 85% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a "Certified Fresh" distinction from the critic aggregator. This score not only gives the Hellraiser series its best reviews in years, it's now the highest rated film of all time in the horror franchise.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO