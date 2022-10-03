Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
10 actors who could be the new ‘thirtysomething’ James Bond
Sorry, Tom Holland fans; he may have the chops for Spider-Man, and maybe at least half the chops for Nathan Drake, but it doesn’t look like he or any other young actor will be gunning for the storied role of James Bond any time soon. Indeed, on the 60th...
NME
New horror movie ‘Smile’ receives rave first reactions: “Scariest movie of the year”
New horror movie Smile has received rave first reactions on social media from fans. Written and directed by debut filmmaker Parker Finn, Smile follows Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon), who, after witnessing a traumatic incident involving a patient, starts to experience terrifying and inexplainable occurrences. Alongside Bacon, the cast also...
wegotthiscovered.com
A gut-busting horror classic that deserved a sequel is spooking up the streaming charts
Without a doubt, the horror/comedy sub-genre has provided a slew of classics over the years that understandably become revitalized during the spooky season. And while more-modern films within the umbrella are recognized in Shaun of the Dead and Happy Death Day, the incomparable classics are simply untouchable when it comes to presenting a healthy mix between genuine fear and tear-jerking silliness. In that regard, it would be hard to ignore that the movie which generated such balance the best is 1988’s Beetlejuice.
wegotthiscovered.com
A classic sitcom is set to get a sequel almost 30 years later on Paramount Plus
Fans of the incredibly popular ’90s sitcom Frasier were treated to some good news when Paramount Plus announced it ordered a sequel to the series starring original star Kelsey Grammer, who is also executive producing the show. Frasier followed the adventures of psychiatrist/radio show host Frasier Crane in Seattle....
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
An ambitious sci-fi disaster that tried to change cinema but killed a studio instead goes back under the spotlight
Plenty of big budget blockbusters come along and claim that they’re going to change cinema forever, but you can count the ones that have actually managed to do it on a couple of hands at most. As flawed as it was, colossal commercial catastrophe Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within did at least make an ambitious play to reinvent the wheel.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds doesn’t want ‘Deadpool 3’ to ‘mess with the zeitgeist,’ and he’s not the only one
If there’s one thing that sums up modern fandom in microcosm, it’s the announcement of Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Seeing the actor team up with BFF Ryan Reynolds in the superhero genre has been a dream for a huge number of fans ever since X-Men Origins completely ruined it for everyone, while having the longtime Logan board the Marvel Cinematic Universe was near the top of the wish-list for virtually every mutant supporter.
ComicBook
New Hellraiser Movie Sets Franchise Record on Rotten Tomatoes
This week sees the return of the Hellraiser franchise as Hulu and Spyglass Media's new movie arrives on the streaming platform. Reviews for the new film, directed by David Bruckner and starring actor and model Jamie Clayton as Pinhead, have started to roll in and they've actually quite positive...they're really positive. In fact, the new film is sitting at an 85% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a "Certified Fresh" distinction from the critic aggregator. This score not only gives the Hellraiser series its best reviews in years, it's now the highest rated film of all time in the horror franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
An awe-inspiring epic never getting the sequels it deserved still stings almost 20 years later
Not every movie designed with the intention of launching a multi-film franchise is lucky enough to be rewarded with one, but it’s been almost 20 years, and fans are still struggling to come to terms with the acclaimed seafaring epic Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World existing as a standalone feature – as opposed to the launchpad for more installments it deserved to be.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: ‘The Acolyte’ faces production delays as fans get under Anakin Skywalker’s skin
Star Wars is firmly grounded on Disney Plus for the foreseeable future, but any fan should salivate over the cool things coming our way. There’ll be another season of Andor, the long-awaited Ahsoka with Rosario Dawson, The Mandalorian‘s third season, the 80s Spielberg-inspired Skeleton Crew, and the apparently-still-coming Lando show based around Donald Glover’s performance in Solo. But it’s not all sunshine and roses over at Lucasfilm HQ.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Chucky’ creator reveals he was warned against referencing the franchise’s worst movies
The Child’s Play franchise is one of the craziest, most successful multiverses in horror history. Starting out humble with the original Child’s Play back in 1988, Brad Dourif’s killer doll would go on to star in two more Child’s Play sequels, a whole host of sequel/spin-off films within the Chucky brand, a god-awful remake (voiced by Mark Hamill, the only saving grace) and a universally beloved television series currently airing its second season.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel’s latest villain confirms they broke the acting habit of a career for the MCU
Method acting is a sensitive subject in Hollywood. It involves staying in character even when the camera is not rolling and famous actors like Daniel Day-Lewis, Jeremy Strong from Succession, and Christian Bale all dabble in it. However, Bale did not use the method in his latest movie to hit theaters.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Werewolf by Night’ producer explains why it wouldn’t work as a movie or TV series
Today Disney Plus has unleashed a feature-length (per Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences standards) stand-alone special bringing a new world of beasts into the MCU. Werewolf by Night introduces the monster-human hybrid into Marvel’s Cinematic Universe in what’s billed as the first-ever ‘Marvel Studios Special Presentation’.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
5 actors who should have voiced Mario in ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’
The trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie is finally here, and while there have been plenty of highlights that have enticed fans for what’s to come, one aspect of the film has come under fire once again – and you can probably guess what that is. Fans...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Mortal Kombat’ star hopes a scene-stealing fan favorite returns for the sequel
For a game series titled Mortal Kombat, it’s rather curious that its colorful, gore-happy cast of characters seem to be anything but; indeed, ever since the storied fighting game franchise started having cinematic narratives as part of its campaign modes, we’ve seen many a kombatant face a gruesome end, only to pop up again in the following canon.
The Verge
Netflix’s latest Stephen King film is about the horrors of phone addiction
Stephen King’s works are full of all kinds of memorable monsters and villains. The likes of the man in black, Pennywise the clown, and Jack Torrance are ingrained in pop culture. In the latest cinematic adaptation, though, the bad guy isn’t a guy at all: it’s an object. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is a horror story all about being addicted to your smartphone.
wegotthiscovered.com
The ‘Super Mario Bros.’ movie release date, trailer, cast, and more
Bower’s power is on full display in the new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie that just warped down the video pipe. While a world full of fans were waiting to hear Chris Pratt’s Mario voice, and to see what type of animation the movie was going use to bring the world of Mario to life, it’s the big bad of the entire thing that’s carted to the forefront.
wegotthiscovered.com
A horror remake that never needed to exist finally earns the recognition it deserves
Without question, the Evil Dead franchise is one of the most profitable and intriguing time-honored franchises in the horror mass-market. Premiering back in 1981 with The Evil Dead, directed by notable horror filmmaker Sam Raimi, the film eventually spawned a series worth of movie sequels, television series, video games — and eventually, a complete remake. Labeled as a “re-imagining” of Raimi’s original story, Evil Dead (2013) was initially considered an unnecessary remake, though genre diehards have come to love it over the years.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Captain Phillips’ director to helm new Stephen King adaptation
Paul Greengrass is the captain now, well, the captain of a new Stephen King adaptation of his novel Fairy Tale. The Captain Phillips director will handle the property after Universal Pictures won a contentious bidding war for it. Greengrass will produce the film as well with help from another producer:...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hellraiser’ director explains why the reboot isn’t technically a reboot
It’s a reboot, right? The new Hellraiser movie is upon us and everyone’s been referring to it as a reboot of the franchise, but according to director David Bruckner, it’s technically not. So what do we call it?. Bruckner sat down with ComicBook.com recently to share how...
Comments / 0