Hurricane Ian’s wind and rain caused scattered problems across the region, including this tree that blocked South Beckford Drive near the Wickford Apartments. Photo courtesy of Marcus Barrow

Hurricane Ian left 4,152 Granville County citizens without electricity. Workers restored power by the end of the weekend. There were no reports of flooding. One house was seriously damaged when a tree fell on its roof.

More debris litters Oxford as of the time of writing than Public Works would pick up in “three or four weeks,” said Director of Public Works Steve Blaskon, leading to delays in pickups this week.