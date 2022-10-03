The Las Vegas Raiders have been dealing with injuries on both sides of the ball. But they may be at full force on offense in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The duo of wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller have dealt with injuries this season. Renfrow suffered a concussion in Week 2 that kept him out of the Raiders last two games. Waller, while he hasn’t missed a game this season, has been dealing with a shoulder injury.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO