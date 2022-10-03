Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers Uses 1 Word To Describe How He Feels About Playing In London
This Sunday, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will play overseas. It's the second week in a row an NFL game will be played in London. Roger Goodell and Co. are clearly trying to make the sport more international. However, some players have a tough time with the NFL's scheduling ...
NBC Sports
Zappe reveals what Rodgers told him after NFL debut in Week 4
Few people could have predicted before the 2022 NFL season began that Bailey Zappe would be playing quarterback for the New England Patriots in their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers. You always have to be ready for your opportunity, and Zappe's came Sunday at Lambeau Field. Patriots...
Why are the Packers playing in London vs the Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium? An overview of the NFL's International Series.
Just a prediction: church attendance in Wisconsin will take a dip on Sunday. The Packers are playing bright and early at 8:30 a.m. against the New York Giants in London, the first time Green Bay has participated in the NFL's International Series. The game will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; here's what you...
‘Both guys can be ‘dudes’: Aaron Rodgers’ comments on Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson will excite Packers fans
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers offense have had a slow start to the 2022 season. It’s clear Rodgers is working on figuring things out with his new cast of wide receivers, which has been quite a tall task considering the team traded away Davante Adams this offseason. Still, that hasn’t stopped the Packers from jumping out to a 3-1 start on the season.
WBAY Green Bay
PHOTOS: Action 2 News in London for the Packers-Giants game
LONDON (WBAY) - Green Bay has made it to the UK. Action 2 Sports director Chris Roth and videojournalist Will Sentowski are in London as the Green Bay Packers take on the New York Giants in a match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Sunday, Oct. 9. Chris and Will are sharing...
CBS 58
CBS 58 travels to London for Packers game overseas
LONDON (CBS 58) -- The Packers are taking over London and so is CBS 58!. CBS 58's Jessob Reisbeck will bring you the latest from London as the Packers get ready to take on the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 9. He'll have all the sights and sounds of Packers...
Packers Prepare For Trip To London, Hope To Improve Offense
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur is relying on his NFL overseas experience as his team prepares to play the first international game in franchise history. After edging the New England Patriots 27-24 in overtime on Sunday, the Packers (3-1) began getting ready to...
Prior to the Snap: Packers go international, face Giants in London
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Time to set those alarms because the Green Bay Packers are in London this weekend against the New York Giants. Check out a few interesting facts on this weeks Prior to the Snap. It wasn’t pretty in Week 4, but Mason Crosby’s game-winning field goal as time expired gave Green […]
WBAY Green Bay
London ho-hum on Packers’ historical game
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Excitement continues to grow ahead of the Packers’ first-ever regular-season overseas game. And while a lot of fans back home are expected to get up early for the match-up, the anticipation isn’t universal across the Big Pond. The Packers making their first appearance...
WBAY Green Bay
Packers fans travel well -- even across an ocean
LONDON (WBAY) - Packers fans are known for traveling well. And as we saw, that even applies to road games that are played across an entire ocean. Belushi’s Sports Bar, the London Bridge location, is the official home of the Packers Everywhere pep rallies, with one Thursday, one Friday, and a big one coming up on Saturday the day before the Packers-Giants game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Packers.com
What You Might've Missed: The power of subtle influence
GREEN BAY – When the Packers' offense is at its best, the pre-snap motions and post-snap play fakes are influencing defenders just enough to open up holes and windows for positive if not explosive gains. A boatload of that was on display against the Patriots, as in some instances,...
