ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Abbott, O'Rourke campaigns for Texas governor credit door-knocking operations

By Jack Fink
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yHHJN_0iKbyAK200

Democrat Beto O'Rourke urges students to vote 02:03

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - With five weeks until Election Day and three weeks until early voting begins in Texas, both Republican Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke credited their campaigns' door-knocking operations.

O'Rourke told reporters Monday morning that his appearance at the University of North Texas in Denton started their final push to get out the vote.

"We're activating more than 90,000 volunteers across the state of Texas who by the end of this will knock on five million doors across the state of Texas," O'Rourke said. "This is how we're going to win. We're going to reach people where they are."

Abbott's campaign announced Monday afternoon that the two-term governor knocked on their three-millionth door in Harlingen Saturday, thanking his volunteers.

"I was proud to be in Harlingen this past weekend to commemorate yet another landmark moment in our campaign to secure the future of Texas," Abbot said. "Because of you, Republicans' winning message is being heard by Texans across the state and we are going to win in November."

At UNT, O'Rourke urged more than 400 students to vote.

"36 days from when this contest is going to be decided, arguably the most important election in the United States of America today," O'Rourke said.

O'Rourke told students talking to others is more powerful than a TV ad or a tweet, and he told reporters it's crucial to his campaign.

"This is our moment of truth and I'm convinced these young people are going to be the margin of victory," he said. "This is how we're going to win."

Isabella Arreola, a junior at UNT, said she just met O'Rourke and will vote for him, saying "I'm literally so excited." She said she plans to talk to other students.

"Even if they're not going to vote for who I want to vote for, it's still important so that everyone has a voice, and that voting is so important," Arreola said.

O'Rourke's appearance comes after he butted heads with the governor over abortion, the border, and guns among other issues in their one and only debate Friday night .

Abbott is leading O'Rourke by eight percentage points among likely voters in the Real Clear Politics average of recent Texas polls.

Rebecca Deen, associate dean of the College of Liberal Arts and professor of political science at UT Arlington said, "When you look at likely voters and at almost certain voters, they tend to skew more conservative and more Republican and the reason for that is historical data."

She said that is often the case in non-presidential elections, and that O'Rourke must court new voters and those who are undecided.

"What O'Rourke has to do is to mobilize and energize the people maybe who haven't decided to vote at all and then if they're going to vote, to go and vote for him," Deen said.

Comments / 26

Roger Peacock
3d ago

sissyboy Francis ain't gonna be Governor of Texas I guarantee you that

Reply(2)
16
Jennifer Broyles Pool
3d ago

Beto won’t come to our door… but Abbott will come right in ours

Reply
12
shannon
3d ago

Time for change! VOTE BETO! Abbott treats women like second class citizens and acts like we are not going to have something to say about it! ROEVEMBER!

Reply(8)
3
Related
recordpatriot.com

O'Rourke's hopes in Texas run through GOP's last urban redoubt

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Beto O'Rourke's best hope for becoming Texas's first Democratic governor in almost three decades runs through a county where ultra-conservatives are remaking education with book bans and limits on teaching about racism. Welcome to the changing terrain of Tarrant...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Uvalde families endorse democrats amid resistance to change from republicans

UVALDE - Families of victims and survivors of the Uvalde tragedy joined state Democrats Wednesday to demand safer schools and stricter gun laws to protect their children. The meeting was held at the Civic Center. This is the same place that parents came to reunify with their children on the day of the Robb elementary school shooting. For many, their children were not here. So, this building is just another reminder of their family that never came home.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
State
Texas State
Denton, TX
Elections
Local
Texas Government
City
Harlingen, TX
City
Abbott, TX
Denton, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
inforney.com

Democratic gubernatorial candidate O’Rourke makes East Texas stop

MARSHALL — Change was the key word Tuesday as Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke visited students and staff on the Wiley College campus. “A lot of candidates like to get up here and tell you about what the other guy is doing wrong, but what I want to do is tell you what I’d like to change,” O’Rourke said.
MARSHALL, TX
Brooklyn Lassiter

Texas Governor Abbott Emerges as Clear Favorite After Dominating Debate | Opinion

The first indications of voter sentient after their debate shows TX Gov Greg Abbott's lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke is widening. In the only scheduled debate between the most likely candidates for the Texas gubernatorial race which will be decided on November 8th, Incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott faced off against Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in the empty auditorium on the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campus in Edinburg, last Friday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
CBS DFW

North Texans respond to President Biden's marijuana pardon

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It's the biggest move in U.S. history to decriminalize marijuana.  President Joe Biden has announced pardons for thousands of Americans convicted in federal courts of possessing small amounts of marijuana - one of his campaign promises. Some are applauding the pardons, others are condemning them. "They need to be in treatment, not be pardoned," Patricia Silva-Duran said.Silva-Duran said her daughter's addiction to marijuana at age 15 convinced her that it's a dangerous drug and needs to remain illegal. "There were times when I thought I might lose my daughter because she would drive high," Silvia-Duran said. "She crashed a...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Real Clear Politics#Texas Governor#Election State#Democratic#Republicans#Texans
Larry Lease

Dallas Struggling to Hire Enough Poll Workers

Early voting starts in three weeks, and election offices across the state are still dealing with the fallout from the 2020 election.Red Dot/Unsplash. With the midterms around the corner, it's the time of the year when election offices should be preparing for the midterms. However, many across the state and North Texas say their offices are being bogged down by 2020 election deniers.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Texas Governor’s Debate Was A Draw (Which Means Abbott Wins)

On Friday, September the 30th, Governor Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O’Rourke sparred in the first, and most likely only, gubernatorial debate. There were no dramatic “you’re no Jack Kennedy” moments and both candidates cleaved closely to their talking points and established positions. But, would anybody...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
College Media Network

Beto, Abbott dispute gun policies, abortion in Texas Governor Debate

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) of Texas and Beto O’Rourke (D) faced off on Friday for the only debate in the Texas Governor race. The candidates clashed over significant issues in the debate including immigration, abortion, gun policies, teacher crisis, property taxes and the power grid. Political organizations at the...
TEXAS STATE
Philosophy Blogger

Texas May Turn Into A Blue State Led By Democrats ( Opinion)

The 2016 presidential election proved that Texas is no longer a solidly red state. Hillary Clinton won 52 percent of the vote in Harris County, home to Houston, and came within nine points of Donald Trump statewide. This shift is thanks in part to the state's growing Hispanic, African-American, and Asian population fueled by immigration, which has been voting increasingly Democratic in recent years.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Conspiracy theorists and 16-hour days: Inside the stress elections officials face ahead of the midterms

NACOGDOCHES — Since Todd Stallings began working in Nacogdoches County’s elections office in 2003, his responsibilities have grown exponentially. First came a shift toward digital voting records, along with new state legislation that created more duties for elections officials. Then, accusations of foreign interference in the 2016 presidential race stoked the public’s fear about election integrity. And conspiracy theories about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election have led to heightened scrutiny.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
155K+
Followers
23K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy