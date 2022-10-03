As fall colors and temperatures roll into New England, the Maxxis ESC Stan's Enduro series comes to Woodstock, Vermont for the penultimate round of 2022. Race stages were split between Saskadena Six Ski Area and the Mount Peg trail network, a four mile pedal across town. The trails here are fresh, loamy and a whole lot of fun but a real challenge to keep race pace without overcooking it into corners. They used to run lifts at Saskadena but these days it's pedal power only to get you to the top, meaning a huge day on the bike for racers. Amateur classes would compete on four stages, totaling about 21 miles of riding and 2.9k vertical, while Pro & Motorex Ebike classes would add a fifth stage, for an additional 2 miles and 600 feet of climbing.

WOODSTOCK, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO