Pinkbike.com
Video & Race Report: Eastern States Cup Enduro #11 - Woodstock, VT
As fall colors and temperatures roll into New England, the Maxxis ESC Stan's Enduro series comes to Woodstock, Vermont for the penultimate round of 2022. Race stages were split between Saskadena Six Ski Area and the Mount Peg trail network, a four mile pedal across town. The trails here are fresh, loamy and a whole lot of fun but a real challenge to keep race pace without overcooking it into corners. They used to run lifts at Saskadena but these days it's pedal power only to get you to the top, meaning a huge day on the bike for racers. Amateur classes would compete on four stages, totaling about 21 miles of riding and 2.9k vertical, while Pro & Motorex Ebike classes would add a fifth stage, for an additional 2 miles and 600 feet of climbing.
Pinkbike.com
Bikepacking 340km a Day to Complete the EWS Series - Saving the Hardest for Last
Following up on one of our favourite stories of the year, we caught up with Matthew Fairbrother at the end of the EWS season. The now 18-year-old Kiwi just completed the hardest, tightest and coldest leg of his journey to bikepack and race every EWS round this year. His adventure, attitude and story has inspired a lot of people, ourselves included.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Nate Hills Shows Remy Metailler the Infamous Bartlett Wash in Moab, Utah
Last week I came down to Utah for a fun week of riding at Outerbike. I met with Nate Hills and we rode Bartlett Wash, basically a giant skatepark with unlimited options of lines, drops and features of all kind!. Watch our Sedona video here:. Follow Nate and I on...
Pinkbike.com
Last Call for the Summit Bike Park
Last call, last chair, closing day; call what it you want, we've got one more weekend. Summit Bike Park's lifts will spin for the final time in '22 this Sunday, October 9. It's one more chance to ride SoCal's premier lift-accessed trail system. The colors are starting to pop a bit and Oktoberfest is going down in the village. Add it all up and it should make for a great weekend in Big Bear.
Pinkbike.com
Sam Hill Injures his Shoulder at Crankworx Cairns 2022
Sam Hill has posted on social media that he fractured and dislocated his shoulder while practicing for the DH race at Crankworx Cairns. It was meant to be one of Sam's first big downhill races in quite a while, and he says he was feeling good on the bike in earlier practice laps before his big crash. Following the incident, Sam had to be put to sleep to pop his shoulder back in after the dislocation. He also has a fracture in the joint, although he is awaiting more scans and could possibly have to visit a surgeon to get it fixed.
Pinkbike.com
Photo Epic: Whip Off - Crankworx Cairns 2022
The first day of Crankworx Cairns has brought with it a host of other firsts: the first sprays of Aussie sparkling, popped by the first-ever champs of the inaugural festival, showing off the first sets of Crankworx hardware to be handed out in the Land Down Under. The reason for the firsts above? The first Crankworx whips to hit Australian soil.
Pinkbike.com
Photo Epic: Speed & Style - Crankworx Cairns 2022
Crankworx Cairns continues with the Speed & Style kicking off the main events of the week. Taking the first home win for Australian riders Harriet Burbidge-Smith fought hard through the heats to beat Vaea Verbeeck in the final run to take the gold medal. Alonside Haz on the top step, a seemingly unstoppable force in the discipline. Tomas Lemoine almost didn’t make the trip to Cairns, as he has been rehabbing an injury. His win today is his ninth win in the discipline since 2017, including three for three this year.
Pinkbike.com
Must Watch: Gee Atherton is Back with 'Ridgeline II: The Return'
World downhill champion Gee Atherton has always ridden at the very limit of what is possible on a bike. It’s his can-do attitude and the crazy locations that Gee sees as an irresistible personal challenge that have enabled him to push the boundaries of the sport time and time again.
