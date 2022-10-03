ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Orange, NJ

Sources: Teen dies after being shot 4 times in the head in East Orange, N.J.

By Ali Bauman
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

Teen killed in East Orange shooting 01:02

EAST ORANGE, N.J. -  Sources tell CBS New York a teen has died after being shot four times in the head in East Orange .

It happened around 3 p.m. on Lincoln Street near Melmore Gardens.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is handling the investigation.

ChildOfGod
2d ago

so ,so horrible my condolences to the family & friends. How does a family come back from such a great deal of pain to know they're child was killed several times in the head. uts unbearably.R.I.P. ANGEL, GOD IS AT THE DOOR OF HIS KINGDOM READY TO RECIEVE YOU. 🕊🙏💙

