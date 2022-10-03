ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

WRAL News

Planned Parenthood pours $5M into vital North Carolina races

RALEIGH, N.C. — Planned Parenthood's political arm announced a $5 million investment Thursday in North Carolina's battleground races as Democrats fight to preserve the governor's veto power in one of the last abortion access points in the Southeast. Just 32 days from Election Day, with absentee voting now underway,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WRAL News

NC's last redistricting case cost taxpayers $2.9 million

Republican legislative leaders spent about $2.9 million over the past year in an unsuccessful defense of election maps that were ultimately thrown out and ordered redrawn by the courts. The expense isn’t unusual. The state has been through a decade of legal wrangling over the fairness of legislative and congressional...
POLITICS
WRAL News

Pressure on Gov. Cooper after Biden pardons thousands for possession of marijuana

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper is facing pressure to address President Joe Biden’s announcement to pardon thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession. On Thursday, Biden pardoned thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law. He is also calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases.
POLITICS
WRAL News

Editorial: Dishonesty reigns among election deniers

The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. How can anyone be a candidate for public office and ask for support from North Carolina’s 7.4 million legally registered voters and, in the same breath, say they don’t trust the conduct of the election or have confidence in the final tally?
ELECTIONS
WRAL News

To fill teacher jobs, community colleges offer new degrees

In her second-grade classroom outside Seattle, Fatima Nuñez Ardon often tells her students stories about everyday people realizing their dreams. One day, for example, she talked about Salvadoran American NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio and his journey to the International Space Station. Another day, she told them her own life...
SEATTLE, WA
WRAL News

2nd man convicted in Whitmer plot gets 4 years in prison

A man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor in 2020 was granted a major break Thursday and sentenced to four years in prison. Kaleb Franks was rewarded for testifying for prosecutors at two trials. His sentence was longer than the term given to another man who was the first to plead guilty but it still carried a significant benefit.
MICHIGAN STATE
WRAL News

Arizona woman seeks leniency in ballot harvesting case

PHOENIX — A parade of character witnesses provided a judge Thursday with glowing reports about a southern Arizona woman who admitted collecting four voted early ballots in the 2020 primary election, as her lawyer seeks leniency and prosecutors urge him to send her to prison for a year. Testimony...
SAN LUIS, AZ
WRAL News

NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees

WHITEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. The suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging that Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees personally and through those under his command, WECT-TV reported. Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser suspended Greene until a hearing could be held on the petition for removal.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Loretta Lynn's songs resonate anew amid abortion debate

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Loretta Lynn, the Grammy-winning country music icon who died Tuesday at 90, lived through — and sang about — decades of advancements for women's social movements, achievements now endangered. A mother multiple times over by the end of her teens, she gave voice to...
KENTUCKY STATE
WRAL News

Young deputy in Florida fatally shot by friendly fire

POLK CITY, FLA. — A 21-year deputy appeared to have been fatally shot by friendly fire from deputies with whom he was serving a warrant in central Florida early Tuesday, authorities said. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that Deputy Blane Lane was shot in the...
POLK CITY, FL
WRAL News

