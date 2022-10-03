Read full article on original website
North Carolinians hurting financially, pessimistic about economic future, WRAL News Poll shows
RALEIGH, N.C. — A plurality of North Carolina families are worse off financially than a year ago and downbeat about the economic outlook for the year ahead, according to a WRAL News Poll released Thursday. Meanwhile, most in the state are cutting back to offset high prices. The survey...
Planned Parenthood pours $5M into vital North Carolina races
RALEIGH, N.C. — Planned Parenthood's political arm announced a $5 million investment Thursday in North Carolina's battleground races as Democrats fight to preserve the governor's veto power in one of the last abortion access points in the Southeast. Just 32 days from Election Day, with absentee voting now underway,...
NC's last redistricting case cost taxpayers $2.9 million
Republican legislative leaders spent about $2.9 million over the past year in an unsuccessful defense of election maps that were ultimately thrown out and ordered redrawn by the courts. The expense isn’t unusual. The state has been through a decade of legal wrangling over the fairness of legislative and congressional...
Pressure on Gov. Cooper after Biden pardons thousands for possession of marijuana
RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper is facing pressure to address President Joe Biden’s announcement to pardon thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession. On Thursday, Biden pardoned thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law. He is also calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases.
Ex-Oath Keeper: Group leader claimed Secret Service contact
WASHINGTON — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes told a member of the extremist group before the 2020 election that he had a contact in the Secret Service, a witness testified Thursday in Rhodes' Capitol riot trial. John Zimmerman, who was part of the North Carolina chapter, told jurors that...
Editorial: Dishonesty reigns among election deniers
The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. How can anyone be a candidate for public office and ask for support from North Carolina’s 7.4 million legally registered voters and, in the same breath, say they don’t trust the conduct of the election or have confidence in the final tally?
NC man is first of Proud Boys to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy for Capitol attack
WASHINGTON — A North Carolina man pleaded guilty Thursday to plotting with other members of the far-right Proud Boys to violently stop the transfer of presidential power after the 2020 election, making him the first member of the extremist group to plead guilty to a seditious conspiracy charge. Jeremy...
Federal judge halts key parts of New York's new gun law
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York's latest attempt to restrict who can carry a handgun in public and where firearms can be brought was picked apart Thursday by a federal judge, who ruled that multiple provisions in a state law passed this year are unconstitutional. In a ruling that doesn't...
Court allows students at UNC, NC State to sue for reimbursement for campus services not delivered during pandemic
A University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill student and a student from North Carolina State University can continue a lawsuit against the University of North Carolina system over fees they paid for on-campus services not available during the pandemic, a state appeals court ruled Tuesday. The lawsuit claims students...
Climbing mortgage rates scaring buyers; Triangle prices are falling
RALEIGH – Homebuyers may be feeling spooked, as purchasing power has plummeted since January 2021, a new report says. And fears that a housing market crash is coming continue to affect the behavior of buyers and sellers in the Triangle’s housing market. According to an analysis of real...
To fill teacher jobs, community colleges offer new degrees
In her second-grade classroom outside Seattle, Fatima Nuñez Ardon often tells her students stories about everyday people realizing their dreams. One day, for example, she talked about Salvadoran American NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio and his journey to the International Space Station. Another day, she told them her own life...
2nd man convicted in Whitmer plot gets 4 years in prison
A man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor in 2020 was granted a major break Thursday and sentenced to four years in prison. Kaleb Franks was rewarded for testifying for prosecutors at two trials. His sentence was longer than the term given to another man who was the first to plead guilty but it still carried a significant benefit.
Arizona woman seeks leniency in ballot harvesting case
PHOENIX — A parade of character witnesses provided a judge Thursday with glowing reports about a southern Arizona woman who admitted collecting four voted early ballots in the 2020 primary election, as her lawyer seeks leniency and prosecutors urge him to send her to prison for a year. Testimony...
NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees
WHITEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. The suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging that Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees personally and through those under his command, WECT-TV reported. Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser suspended Greene until a hearing could be held on the petition for removal.
NC gas prices jump 14 cents as oil producers slow production
The price of gas in the Triangle is on the rise again after oil producers around the world agreed to cut production. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in the state jumped 7 cents overnight. In a week, it jumped 14 cents. On Friday, the national average...
Loretta Lynn's songs resonate anew amid abortion debate
NASHVILLE, TENN. — Loretta Lynn, the Grammy-winning country music icon who died Tuesday at 90, lived through — and sang about — decades of advancements for women's social movements, achievements now endangered. A mother multiple times over by the end of her teens, she gave voice to...
From Wilmington, via Instacart, job-seeker gets attention of Nike execs and makes a new friend
An Instacart order came across driver Denise Baldwin's phone with specific instructions: deliver this cake to Mac Meyers at Nike's headquarters in Oregon. The order came from a woman in North Carolina who was trying to grab the attention of the Nike executive for a future job opportunity. Karly Pavlinac,...
NC State Fair's 40 new foods include rattlesnake corn dog, pickle pizza
RALEIGH, N.C. — Pickle pizza, rattlesnake corn dogs and Dole Pineapple Splits are just a few of the 40 new foods coming to the North Carolina State Fair this year. The fair released its official list of new food on Tuesday. The fair runs Oct. 13-23 at the N.C. State Fairgrounds.
Young deputy in Florida fatally shot by friendly fire
POLK CITY, FLA. — A 21-year deputy appeared to have been fatally shot by friendly fire from deputies with whom he was serving a warrant in central Florida early Tuesday, authorities said. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that Deputy Blane Lane was shot in the...
