Washington, DC

WJLA

Stafford Co. schools superintendent asks Virginia lawmakers for help with teacher shortage

As nearby public school districts see a decrease in student enrollment, Stafford County student enrollment is up. “Stafford County has 31,000 students right now. And in the past year, we grew by over 600 students, and we're projected to grow by another 600 students. In relative terms, that's like growing by an entire school building worth of kids every year,” said Superintendent Thomas Taylor.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Concerns arise over DC's deputy mayor living outside the District

FOX 5 released an exclusive video of D.C.'s deputy mayor of public safety and justice allegedly assaulting a man in a Gold's Gym parking lot. Arlington police revealed Chris Geldart is of Falls Church, Virginia and people are now raising concerns about why a government official is living outside the District.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Washington, DC
Government
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Health
fox5dc.com

Ballou High School staffer puts student in a chokehold

WASHINGTON - Video of an altercation between a Ballou High School staff member and a student is circulating on the internet. FOX 5 has learned the incident happened Tuesday in a classroom at the Southeast-based school. The two can be seen arguing before the staffer puts the student in a...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Fairfax Co. parents upset over new grading scale

ARLINGTON, Va. - Parents in Fairfax County are upset about a new grading scale. According to some parents, it started as a pilot program at schools like West Potomac High School. But now, they are seeing changes at other schools in the Commonwealth. The new changes they say make it...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

DC Council approves bill to end right turns at red lights in the District

WASHINGTON - The D.C. Council on Tuesday approved a bill that would ban drivers from making right turns at red lights in the District. Councilmembers approved the Safer Streets Amendment Act of 2022 with a 12 to one vote during the legislative meeting. It now needs a mayoral review and a congressional review be becoming law.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Fight between DC teacher and student caught on video, mother speaks out

WASHINGTON — The actions of a DC Public Schools teacher are being investigated after a video showed him allegedly putting one of his students in a chokehold. D.C. resident Danielle Johnson said a student in a 10th grade classroom, at Ballou High School in Southeast, gave her video of an altercation between the teacher and her 16-year-old son Tuesday. Johnson admitted her son was horseplaying in class, but she said the teacher’s reaction was completely unwarranted.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Ex-District Employee Arrested On Embezzlement Charges

A woman who previously worked for a D.C. government program designed to support people returning from incarceration was arrested Tuesday and is facing charges of embezzlement and fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney for D.C. Prosecutors say Rhayda Barnes Thomas, 51, was indicted by a grand jury last week for...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Hogan Announces Applications Open For $95 Million Of Broadband Access Grants

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan announced that applications open today for $95 million in funding to expand high-speed internet access across the state through Connect Maryland, an initiative to supercharge the state’s investment in broadband and address the digital divide. Through the program, an historic $400 million in funding...
MARYLAND STATE
92Q

Warning: EBT and SNAP Program Scams Becoming More Prevalent In Greater Baltimore Area

  The Anne Arundel County Police issued a warning to Marylanders to be on the lookout as scams involving EBT and SNAP benefits are becoming more prevalent. According to officials, there have been new claims that fraud in EBT food assistance programs and concern for the vulnerable is growing. “Law enforcement is seeing a brazen […] The post Warning: EBT and SNAP Program Scams Becoming More Prevalent In Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD

