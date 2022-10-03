Read full article on original website
WJLA
'Making DC a great city to grow older in': Bowser announces new programs to help seniors
WASHINGTON (7News) — At the celebration of the 15th anniversary of the Hattie Holmes Senior Wellness Center, Mayor Muriel Bowser said the city is investing in programs to make D.C. affordable for longtime Washingtonians. “As we celebrate 15 years of Hattie Holmes, I want our seniors to know that...
NBC Washington
DC's Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Now Facing New Scrutiny Over Residency
The District's deputy mayor for public safety, who was charged with assault this week, is now facing questions about where he lives. Chris Geldart's job requires that he be a resident of the District, but the police report stemming from an incident Saturday listed his address in Virginia. Geldart is...
WJLA
Stafford Co. schools superintendent asks Virginia lawmakers for help with teacher shortage
As nearby public school districts see a decrease in student enrollment, Stafford County student enrollment is up. “Stafford County has 31,000 students right now. And in the past year, we grew by over 600 students, and we're projected to grow by another 600 students. In relative terms, that's like growing by an entire school building worth of kids every year,” said Superintendent Thomas Taylor.
fox5dc.com
Concerns arise over DC's deputy mayor living outside the District
FOX 5 released an exclusive video of D.C.'s deputy mayor of public safety and justice allegedly assaulting a man in a Gold's Gym parking lot. Arlington police revealed Chris Geldart is of Falls Church, Virginia and people are now raising concerns about why a government official is living outside the District.
DC Auditor: 36 MPD officers reinstated; receive $14 million in back pay
WASHINGTON — The Office of the DC Auditor (ODCA) released a report Thursday detailing the discipline process a Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officer goes through if that officer is fired and eventually reinstated. ODCA calls the discipline process "complicated and confusing." According to the report, for every three police...
WJLA
'It is critical': Alexandria schools work to reduce spiking absenteeism, boost attendance
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Attendance is a main area of focus for Alexandria City Public Schools after the district listed chronic absenteeism as having nearly doubled for some subgroups of students, and spiked in general. “We are constantly checking our attendance and making sure that our social workers work...
WUSA
VERIFY: Yes, landlords must provide heating across our region. Here are the rules
With colder weather returning to the D.C. region, many people have started reaching for the thermostat. But for some renters, they need to wait for their landlord to turn on the heat. One viewer contacted the Verify team, asking about when their landlord is required to turn on the heat...
Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow
'I absolutely love to teach, but I hate the job of a teacher,' 14-year veteran who left the profession says. The post Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow appeared first on Maryland Matters.
fox5dc.com
Ballou High School staffer puts student in a chokehold
WASHINGTON - Video of an altercation between a Ballou High School staff member and a student is circulating on the internet. FOX 5 has learned the incident happened Tuesday in a classroom at the Southeast-based school. The two can be seen arguing before the staffer puts the student in a...
fox5dc.com
Fairfax Co. parents upset over new grading scale
ARLINGTON, Va. - Parents in Fairfax County are upset about a new grading scale. According to some parents, it started as a pilot program at schools like West Potomac High School. But now, they are seeing changes at other schools in the Commonwealth. The new changes they say make it...
WJLA
Alexandria schools step up efforts to get kids back on track after pandemic learning loss
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — It’s been an exciting school year with students fully back in the classroom, but a lot of the challenges that came up during the pandemic are still obstacles this school year, including learning loss. Alexandria City Public Schools is making that a priority with...
fox5dc.com
DC Council approves bill to end right turns at red lights in the District
WASHINGTON - The D.C. Council on Tuesday approved a bill that would ban drivers from making right turns at red lights in the District. Councilmembers approved the Safer Streets Amendment Act of 2022 with a 12 to one vote during the legislative meeting. It now needs a mayoral review and a congressional review be becoming law.
fox5dc.com
Audit of fired DC police officers shows dozens reinstated; $14 million awarded in back pay
WASHINGTON - A new audit shows dozens of fired D.C. police officers returned to the force and were awarded $14 million in back pay - including some who were deemed a "threat to safety." According to the new report released Thursday by the Office of the District of Columbia Auditor,...
Fight between DC teacher and student caught on video, mother speaks out
WASHINGTON — The actions of a DC Public Schools teacher are being investigated after a video showed him allegedly putting one of his students in a chokehold. D.C. resident Danielle Johnson said a student in a 10th grade classroom, at Ballou High School in Southeast, gave her video of an altercation between the teacher and her 16-year-old son Tuesday. Johnson admitted her son was horseplaying in class, but she said the teacher’s reaction was completely unwarranted.
Ex-District Employee Arrested On Embezzlement Charges
A woman who previously worked for a D.C. government program designed to support people returning from incarceration was arrested Tuesday and is facing charges of embezzlement and fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney for D.C. Prosecutors say Rhayda Barnes Thomas, 51, was indicted by a grand jury last week for...
Bay Net
Hogan Announces Applications Open For $95 Million Of Broadband Access Grants
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan announced that applications open today for $95 million in funding to expand high-speed internet access across the state through Connect Maryland, an initiative to supercharge the state’s investment in broadband and address the digital divide. Through the program, an historic $400 million in funding...
recordpatriot.com
D.C. wants to save at-risk people. Violence, missteps marred the effort.
WASHINGTON - A month after the D.C. government set out to do whatever it took to save Jahmeze Williams and people like him, the 20-year-old collapsed in the back seat of a car, a bullet lodged in his right arm. He died within half an hour, shot inches above a...
Legal, civil rights advocates keeping a close eye on how Metro's fare evasion campaign is enforced
WASHINGTON — There is no such thing as a free ride, or at least there won't be on Metro starting in November, when Metro Transit Police begin issuing fines to people looking to avoid paying to ride. But for now, fare evaders are still abundant on the transit system....
Warning: EBT and SNAP Program Scams Becoming More Prevalent In Greater Baltimore Area
The Anne Arundel County Police issued a warning to Marylanders to be on the lookout as scams involving EBT and SNAP benefits are becoming more prevalent. According to officials, there have been new claims that fraud in EBT food assistance programs and concern for the vulnerable is growing. “Law enforcement is seeing a brazen […] The post Warning: EBT and SNAP Program Scams Becoming More Prevalent In Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
DC Council passes bill banning right turns on red lights with concessions
WASHINGTON — The DC Council passed a controversial bill Tuesday that would ban right turns on red lights, but council members advocating for the bill made some concessions on language. The measure allows cyclists to use the so-called Idaho Stop, named after a 1982 law, which allows riders to...
