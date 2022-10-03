Read full article on original website
KWQC
Coroner identifies 2 killed in crash in East Moline Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Coroner, Brian Gustafson, released the names of the two people killed in the crash in East Moline Sunday morning. According to Gustafson, they are Elias E. Rocha, 31, of East Moline and Alexia B. Dewalsche, also 31, from East Moline. The East...
ourquadcities.com
Beloved QC eatery owner dies in car crash
Members of a family well-known in the area for their barbecue restaurants, are reeling after a collision killed two people close to them over the weekend. The crash was shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday. East Moline Police responded to the area of Kennedy Drive and 20th Avenue to report to a crash with injuries. Officers located two vehicles, one of which was on its side. Both the East Moline Fire Department and Genesis-Illini EMTs arrived to treat injuries.
KWQC
Woman killed in Scott County vehicle crash
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A woman was killed early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, deputies said. Around 5:07 a.m. Wednesday, the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call about a motor vehicle in the ditch at Maysville Road and 220th Street. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office...
muddyrivernews.com
Adams County coroner identifies drivers killed in Saturday crash on Illinois 336
QUINCY — Adams County Coroner Scott Graham issued a press release at 1:54 p.m. Monday identifying two of the three people who died in a traffic crash on Illinois 336 Saturday morning. Graham said the driver of the pickup truck was Timothy H. Ogle of Loraine, and the driver...
Davenport woman dies after losing control of car in rural Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — A Davenport woman is dead after she lost control of her car after hitting an embankment near Walcott Wednesday morning, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday at approximately 5:07 a.m., the Scott County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of Maysville Road...
Woman identified in car crash near Walcott
UPDATE: Oct. 6, 2022, 2:35 p.m. — The woman killed in a car accident Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 has been identified as 38-year-old Patricia Ratliff of Davenport. The accident took place in the area of Maysville Road and 220th Street in Walcott, Iowa. The driver of the 2005 Buick Rendevous was Ratliff, and the investigation […]
WQAD
Knox County deputies arrest man who evaded them, charge him with multiple crimes
GALESBURG, Ill. — On Wednesday, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of a stolen Chevy Equinox parked next to a residence in East Galesburg. Deputies identified 19-year-old Dante Quick as the driver of the vehicle. Quick was observed running from the back door of...
ourquadcities.com
Two East Galesburg men arrested after car stolen
On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department received a tip on a stolen Chevrolet Equinox, at 106 Miller Ave., in East Galesburg. Deputies responded to the address and spoke with the resident who identified Dante Quick as the driver of the vehicle, according to a Thursday release.
KWQC
Crews respond to an East Moline garage fire Wednesday
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Fire Department responded around 1:10 p.m. Wednesday to a garage fire near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 19th Street. According to Chief Robert DeFrance, the fire was contained in the garage and crews were able to put out the fire in about 10 minutes.
KMOV
Ralls County woman admits to stealing $1.2 million from job
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Ralls County woman admitted Thursday to stealing more than $1.2 million from her job. Officials say, Stephanie D. Carper, 51, took advantage of her position as secretary of a family-owned Ralls County agricultural business by writing at least 44 checks to herself from September 2013 to September 2019. She then wrote false explanations on bank deposit slips and the check registry to keep her thefts hidden.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police investigate art piece stolen from storage unit
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police are investigating after a bronze cast art piece was stolen out of a storage unit in May. Several units at U-Store-It at 4700 44th Street Moline, were burglarized on May 6, according to police. One of the items reported stolen is a unique bronze cast art piece.
KWQC
Police presence developing outside a northwest Davenport home
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A heavy police presence has developed in a northwest Davenport neighborhood. TV6 crew on scene says it is in the 2100 area of West 68th Street near Ridgeview Drive, with multiple squad cars currently blocking 68th Street. Residents are asked to avoid the area near the...
Vehicle stolen overnight from in front of owner’s residence
Galesburg Police are investigating a vehicle being stolen from the 500 block of North Prairie Street. The theft occurred overnight on October 1st. The 42-year-old female owner told police she had her son move her 2010 Toyota Venza from her driveway to the street the night before and when she got up that morning, the vehicle was gone. The woman has a security camera doorbell, but there were only still images. Officers discovered the Toyota was taken shortly after midnight about an hour after the owner returned home. The vehicle is white with tented windows and a crack all across the front windshield. The woman said she did not give anyone permission to take the vehicle, and her son may have left his spare key inside the vehicle. The vehicle has been listed as stolen and the investigation is ongoing.
KWQC
Arrest made Thursday in connection to Davenport West High School threats
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police have arrested a 15-year-old after an investigation found they made multiple threats at Davenport West High School. According to a release, on Sept. 23 and Sept. 28, Davenport Police School Resource Officers received information about possible threats of violence to students and staff at the high school. On both occasions, additional law enforcement worked with the district and responded to the school. The school days continued and students were dismissed at normal time.
ourquadcities.com
Husband sentenced to 50 years for shooting wife
A 36-year-old Eldridge man on Thursday was sentenced to 50 years in prison for shooting his wife to death last year. Shane Bostrom appeared Thursday in Scott County Court. Bostrom, whose 28-year-old wife Jessica Bostrom died in 2021, must also pay $150,000 restitution to his wife’s estate. He will serve 70 percent of his sentence before being eligible for work release or parole. Bostrom will receive credit for time already served.
Pen City Current
For the Record – Wednesday, October 5, 2022
10/04/22 – 12:00 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited Madison Marie Hunter, 19, of Oquawka, in the 100 block of 2nd Street, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of alcohol under age. 10/04/22 – 8:24 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of...
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal woman in Pike County Jail facing drug charges after traffic stop
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Hannibal woman is in the Pike County Jail after she was arrested after a traffic stop. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop at 1:15 p.m. Sept. 20 on a 2004 Ford Freestyle on Jefferson Street near Madison Street in Pittsfield. After an investigation, the driver, Tonya C. Smallwood, 53, of Hannibal, Mo., was arrested on the following charges:
voiceofalexandria.com
Judge: Davenport man who used a drill to kill his mother is insane
A Scott County judge ruled Thursday that a Davenport man accused of killing his mother with a power drill was not responsible for his actions. Dianne Rupp’s body was found Feb. 16, 2021, in a residence in the 2600 block of West Central Park Avenue, Davenport. Andrew Rupp, now...
muddyrivernews.com
First-degree murder trial for Quincy man placed on December jury docket
QUINCY — The trial for a Quincy man facing attempted first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm charges has been set for the December jury docket. Donte M. Clausell, 34, is in federal custody on a separate firearms-related charge. However, he appeared in Adams County Circuit Court Tuesday morning with public defender Christopher Pratt before Judge Amy Lannerd.
ourquadcities.com
QC woman accused of killing teen pleads guilty Wednesday
A 20-year-old Rock Island woman accused of killing a teenage girl was found guilty of lesser charges on Wednesday. Jimena Jinez appeared Wednesday in Rock Island County Court, according to court records. She waived a jury trial and pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder. A second charge of mob action was dismissed.
