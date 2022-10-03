Read full article on original website
Related
KOMU
Parson signs largest income tax cut in Missouri history into law
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson signed Senate bills 3 and 5 and House bill 3 into law Wednesday morning, as a result of the special session called to pass income tax cuts and extend agriculture tax credits for a minimum of six years. SB 3 and 5 reduces Missourians'...
KOMU
Missouri special session ends with the Senate passing agricultural tax credits
JEFFERSON CITY − The Missouri Senate approved a $40 million package to create and extend agricultural tax credits in a 26-3 vote Tuesday. House bill 3 has now passed both legislative chambers and it will now move to Gov. Mike Parson's desk. With both the rural incentives and income tax cuts bills passed, the special session is now over. Gov. Parson's office said he will sign the bills into law Wednesday morning at the State Capitol.
KOMU
Buy Missouri Week returns Oct. 8-15, encourages purchases of Missouri-made products
COLUMBIA − Missouri's fifth annual statewide Buy Missouri Week will take place Saturday, Oct 8 through Saturday, Oct. 15. Buy Missouri Week encourages Missourians to purchase Missouri-made products in support of the state's businesses and manufacturers. “Buy Missouri Week is a great time to showcase the many incredible products...
KOMU
Changes on this November's ballot could be a barrier for participating this election
COLUMBIA - Even though Election Day is Nov. 8, the deadline to register to vote is Wednesday, Oct. 12, leaving a little over a week for Missouri voters to register in person, online or by mail. However, with a new law that requires Missouri voters to show photo identification in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMU
Missouri officials visit Cole County R-V Schools to discuss teacher pay
EUGENE - Gov. Mike Parson visited Cole County R-V (Eugene) Schools Wednesday with Dr. Margie Vandeven, the commissioner of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). They talked to school administrators, teachers and students. One thing they highlighted was the impact of a teacher grant that is new...
KOMU
Barges grounded by low water halt Mississippi River traffic
The unusually low water level in the lower Mississippi River is causing barges to get stuck in the mud and sand. That's disrupting river travel for shippers, recreational boaters and even passengers on a cruise line. The lack of rainfall in recent weeks has left the Mississippi River approaching record...
KOMU
Missouri Task Force 1 continues to search rubble of Hurricane Ian
BOONE COUNTY — Missouri Task Force 1 continues to search for survivors and victims in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, after Hurricane Ian tore through the area. On Tuesday, the task force inspected over 570 different structures and debris piles, according to a Facebook post from the Boone County Fire Protection District (BCFPD). During their searches, one of the team's Human Remains Detection canines found a deceased victim.
KOMU
Hurricane Ian's death toll rises as crews in Florida go door to door in search for survivors in decimated neighborhoods
After Hurricane Ian obliterated communities in Florida, rescue crews going door to door in search of survivors are reporting more deaths, and residents grappling with loss are facing a long, daunting recovery. As of Tuesday, at least 109 people have been reported killed by the hurricane in the United States,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMU
Forecast: A BIG cool-down arrives Friday with the first frost of the season this weekend
Another cold front will pass through the region Thursday night and that cold front is going to help usher in a big cool-down, plus a widespread frost Friday night into Saturday morning. Friday will be a chilly day with passing clouds and high temps only in the 50s to near...
KOMU
Forecast: Clouds return to the skies today, but rain chances are limited again
The first day with clouds in nearly a week will come today ahead of a passing cold front. It has been a very dry stretch of weather for Missouri lately. Not only have the skies been dry, but the ground is getting that away too. The last day with recorded rainfall at the Columbia Regional Airport was on Sept. 23, over two weeks ago and have recorded only 40% of normal rainfall since September 1st.
KOMU
One hurt, one arrested following shooting at Ft. Leonard Wood
FORT LEONARD WOOD - One person is in custody and another is recovering after a shooting at Fort Leonard Wood late Tuesday. According to the base's press office, the shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics, then flown to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
KOMU
Update: Woman charged after allegedly shooting U.S. Army Sergeant
FORT LEONARD WOOD - A Fort Leonard Wood woman is facing charges after a shooting on Tuesday. Katara R. Hamilton, 30, was charged Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in Springfield. Hamilton's former spouse, who is an active-duty Army sergeant, called 911 around 11 p.m. Tuesday night saying Hamilton was...
Comments / 0