Missouri State

KOMU

Missouri special session ends with the Senate passing agricultural tax credits

JEFFERSON CITY − The Missouri Senate approved a $40 million package to create and extend agricultural tax credits in a 26-3 vote Tuesday. House bill 3 has now passed both legislative chambers and it will now move to Gov. Mike Parson's desk. With both the rural incentives and income tax cuts bills passed, the special session is now over. Gov. Parson's office said he will sign the bills into law Wednesday morning at the State Capitol.
