Velma Official Teaser Trailer - NYCC 2022
Check out the teaser trailer for Velma, an upcoming adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. An original and humorous spin that unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers. Mindy Kaling voices Velma and also serves as the series' executive producer.
Hellraiser (2022) Video Review
Hellraiser debuts on Hulu on Oct. 7, 2022. Review by Matt Donato. Hellraiser is a soulful revival of a soulless horror legend that never tries to oust Clive Barker's original. Director David Bruckner — alongside writers Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski — examines Hellraiser's themes with spectacle styles through addition. Jamie Clayton is the Pinhead a new generation deserves, awash in Bruckner's colder cinematography that stashes redder lighting to signify humanity is where true monsters reside. Hellraiser might be comparatively less grotesque, but a heady calibration of "pain or pleasure" storytelling brings Hellraiser 2022 screaming with glee into a reinvigorated ready-to-franchise configuration. It's cleverly calculated by saving gore for maximum impact and valuing the psychological edginess inherent in Cenobite storytelling, never getting lost in gooier intentions just for masochistic midnighter distractions. There are developments that feel slighter and less explored even at almost two hours, but that doesn’t stop Bruckner from delivering one of the best Hellraiser films since the original.
The Avengers: Infinity War Cast Didn't Know They Were Getting Blipped Until the Day They Filmed It
Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen has revealed that the cast of Avengers: Infinity War didn't know they were getting blipped until the day they started filming the scene. During an interview with Variety, Olsen was asked about her experience of working on Infinity War and Endgame, leading up to the climactic showdown between the Avengers and Thanos. She revealed that the cast of Infinity War didn't know how the movie ended until they reached those scenes in the shooting schedule because the blip was omitted from the script.
Shotgun Wedding - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Shotgun Wedding, an upcoming movie starring Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge, Sônia Braga, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan, D’Arcy Carden, Callie Hernandez, Desmin Borges, Steve Coulter, Alberto Isaac, and Lenny Kravitz. In Shotgun Wedding, Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their...
Super Mario Movie: Nintendo Announces a Direct for the First Trailer, and Reveals a Very Detailed Poster
Nintendo has announced a Nintendo Direct presentation to reveal the first trailer for the Super Mario Bros. Movie – and has unveiled a poster with tons of tiny details to pore over. Coinciding with its appearance at New York Comic-Con, Nintendo will begin a livestream at 1:05 pm Pacific...
Amsterdam - Review
Amsterdam premieres in theaters Nov 4. There’s a very good movie simmering inside Amsterdam that might have flourished if writer/director David O. Russell had the discipline to keep a tight rein on the overly ambitious scale of his script. A period piece/dramedy/mystery/thriller/romance/satire, Amsterdam reminded me of listening to a 6-year-old trying to tell you a story that just rambles off into a ditch because of their unfettered hyper indulgence with convoluted asides. What starts out as a relatively compact and clever tale of two WWI veterans who get framed for murder devolves into a hodgepodge of connected tangents that includes everything from a triangular soulmate relationship to the surreptitious rise of facism in the United States between WWI and WWII.
Fall Guys x Star Trek - Cinematic Trailer
Check out the Fall Guys x Star Trek cinematic trailer. The latest Fall Guys collaboration introduces new costumes, including Uhura in her iconic red suit and Worf in a Klingon outfit. It also features more Star Trek-themed items such as the U.S.S. Enterprise backpack and a Beam Me Up Celebration. All of the new Star Trek items can be found in the Fall Guys Store.
God of War: Ragnarok Wiki Guide
Thor is only mentioned in God of War but will have a more prominent role in its sequel, God of War Ragnarok. You will find Thor's backstory on this page, what happened to him leading up to God of War Ragnarok, and his role in this game. Voice Actor -...
Dead Space Remake Reveal Set for October 4, 2022: Here Is How to Watch the Livestream
The highly anticipate, and arguably one of the most popular horror survival titles, gets its first remake on January 27, 2023. Recently we learned that Dead Space Remake found God of War as an inspiration and inculcated a one-shot experience with no cuts or loading screens. As we reach closer to the release date, a game reveal prior to that is imminent and it arrives on October 4, 2022.
Violent Night Director Talks David Harbour's New Role as an Ass-Kicking Santa
The lyric "Santa Claus is coming to town" will become more ominous after Violent Night hits theaters this December. From director Tommy Wirkola (Dead Snow, Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters), Violent Night stars David Harbour as the real-deal Santa, caught up in a treacherous hostage/robbery plot while making his rounds on Christmas Eve and ready to dispense harsh, lethal justice to those on his naughty list (aka: the unfortunate mercenaries trying to steal millions).
'The Lord of the Rings' character who kept Sauron's ring is a major player on the Amazon show. Actor Maxim Baldry teases how he's headed down a path of 'retribution.'
Insider spoke with the actor behind one of the most notorious humans in J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Lord of the Rings" story: A future leader from Númenór.
Which Nintendo Franchise Should Get a Movie After Mario?
Mario has once again made the jump into movies, and while the verdict is still out if it will top the 1993 movie (let's be honest the bar is set pretty low here), it's still just one of the many games crossing over into the entertainment space. In the last few years, we've got movies for Mortal Kombat, Uncharted, two Sonic films, and more. Several TV shows are also coming soon based on the The Last of Us, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn properties.
The Midnight Club: Season 1 Video Review
The Midnight Club is now streaming on Netflix. Review by Amelia Emberwing. Mike Flanagan is a master of death and grief, and that’s on full display throughout The Midnight Club. Unfortunately, the more threads the club members pull, the weaker the story gets, culminating in an unsatisfying finale that feels as if it expects it will have more time to make its point despite the ten hours of series already feeling overlong.
All Characters
On this page of the Overwatch 2 Wiki, you will find a list of all the Overwatch 2 Characters and their abilities. Formerly the second in command of Overwatch, Ana Amari is a Support hero who excels in dishing out long-range healing and damage. While her kit requires considerable accuracy, her ability to not only briefly incapacitate enemies but prevent them from being healed with Biotic Grenade can make all the difference in a fight.
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Official Trailer - NYCC 2022
Here's your look at the trailer for Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, an upcoming series based on Rice's best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches. The 8-episode series stars Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, and Harry Hamlin. Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Daddario), who...
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 7 Review - "The Eye"
Warning: the below contains full spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 7, which is now streaming on Prime Video. To refresh your memory, check out our review of last week's episode. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power deals with the wide-ranging...
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer: Chris Pratt's Mario Voice Finally Revealed
We've gotten the first trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and heard Chris Pratt's new take on the iconic plumber's voice. Revealed in a Nintendo Direct (and New York Comic-Con panel) today, the trailer begins with a look at a floating Bowser island making its way to a penguin kingdom, before Kamek introduces Jack Black's Bowser. The penguins attempt to fight by throwing snowballs at the Koopas and Bowser, before the King Koopa destroys the gate to the city to find one of the franchise's iconic Super Stars.
Run Sweetheart Run - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Run Sweetheart Run, an upcoming movie starring Ella Balinska, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Pilou Asbæk, Clark Gregg, Aml Ameen, Dayo Okeniyi, and Betsy Brandt. Initially apprehensive when her boss insists she meet with one of his most important clients, single mom Cherie (Ella Balinska) is relieved...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever- Namor Actor Tenoch Huerta Hopes to Shed the Image of Villainous Latin-Americans in Hollywood With His Anti-Hero Character
Marvel Studios recently debuted the second trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is set to release next month on November 11. The new trailer gave fans their first look at the new Black Panther, who takes over from King T'Challa following the death of actor Chadwick Boseman. Alongside a new hero, the film also sees the addition of a new antagonist in the Talocan king, Namor the Sub-Mariner.
Mr. Harrington's Phone Review
Mr. Harrington's Phone is now streaming on Netflix. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is an old-fashioned, almost-gothic ghost story, and based on a Stephen King short story, it’s exactly the kind of scare we need in time for Halloween, right? Well, it would be… if it was any good. Instead, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone squanders its intriguing setup to tell a limp, ineffective cautionary tale through the lens of a supernatural thriller. Even its modern twist feels more like a one-note lecture about our addiction to smartphones.
