Coolio's Friends Believe Asthma Contributed To Late Rapper's Sudden Death

Friends of the late rapper Coolio believe the musician’s asthma contributed to his sudden death last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet previously reported, Coolio passed away on Wednesday, September 28, in the bathroom of his friend’s Los Angeles home.

Although the rapper’s pal was forced to break the bathroom door down, and the first responders attempted to resuscitate Coolio for 45 minutes, the Gangsta’s Paradise rapper was declared dead at the scene.

Now, friends of the late rapper believe Coolio’s asthma may have substantially contributed to his untimely passing at 59 years old.

According to the American Heart Association , individuals who suffer from asthma have a higher risk of a heart attack. The association also found individuals who use an inhaler or other medications to treat their asthma are 60% more susceptible to heart attacks and strokes.

Coolio's cause of death has not been determined, but investigators are reportedly looking into whether his asthma played a part in his shocking passing.

As RadarOnline.com reported on Saturday, Coolio’s death came as a complete surprise. The last photos of the Fantastic Voyage singer showed him looking happy and healthy just a few short weeks before his death.

Sheila Finegan , who represented Coolio at Trinity Artists International, confirmed the shocking news with a statement shortly after the rapper was declared dead.

“We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon,” Finegan said last week.

“Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing,” she added. “Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”

Other celebrities also paid tribute to Coolio on social media, including Michelle Pfeiffer – who starred in 1995’s Dangerous Minds , the film that propelled Coolio’s fame – as well as Ice Cube , MC Hammer , Snoop Dogg, and many more.

Coolio was set to headline a concert in Texas on October 9 alongside Vanilla Ice .

"I'M GOING TO MISS YOU BROTHER,” Vanilla Ice wrote. “You [were] the coolest. My heart is with all the Fam. Soooo sad.”