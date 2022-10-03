ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Coolio's Friends Believe Asthma Contributed To Late Rapper's Sudden Death

By Connor Surmonte
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GyGwF_0iKbus9A00
Mega

Friends of the late rapper Coolio believe the musician’s asthma contributed to his sudden death last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet previously reported, Coolio passed away on Wednesday, September 28, in the bathroom of his friend’s Los Angeles home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XzSHH_0iKbus9A00
Mega

Although the rapper’s pal was forced to break the bathroom door down, and the first responders attempted to resuscitate Coolio for 45 minutes, the Gangsta’s Paradise rapper was declared dead at the scene.

Now, friends of the late rapper believe Coolio’s asthma may have substantially contributed to his untimely passing at 59 years old.

According to the American Heart Association , individuals who suffer from asthma have a higher risk of a heart attack. The association also found individuals who use an inhaler or other medications to treat their asthma are 60% more susceptible to heart attacks and strokes.

Coolio's cause of death has not been determined, but investigators are reportedly looking into whether his asthma played a part in his shocking passing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aAfNW_0iKbus9A00
Mega

As RadarOnline.com reported on Saturday, Coolio’s death came as a complete surprise. The last photos of the Fantastic Voyage singer showed him looking happy and healthy just a few short weeks before his death.

Sheila Finegan , who represented Coolio at Trinity Artists International, confirmed the shocking news with a statement shortly after the rapper was declared dead.

“We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon,” Finegan said last week.

“Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing,” she added. “Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s0zGu_0iKbus9A00
Mega

Other celebrities also paid tribute to Coolio on social media, including Michelle Pfeiffer – who starred in 1995’s Dangerous Minds , the film that propelled Coolio’s fame – as well as Ice Cube , MC Hammer , Snoop Dogg, and many more.

Coolio was set to headline a concert in Texas on October 9 alongside Vanilla Ice .

"I'M GOING TO MISS YOU BROTHER,” Vanilla Ice wrote. “You [were] the coolest. My heart is with all the Fam. Soooo sad.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Hear from late rapper Coolio's longtime girlfriend

Late rapper Coolio called his longtime girlfriend Mimi Ivey earlier this week looking for help in finding his passport. At the time, Ivey did not think much of it other than the fact that her boyfriend, Artis Leon Ivey Jr. who is most famously known as his stage name, Coolio, needed some help for his work duties.
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Touch Weekly

Coolio Had a High Net Worth Prior to His Untimely Death: See How Much Money the Late Rapper Made

Late rapper Coolio (real name: Artis Leon Ivey Jr.) built a strong legacy and huge net worth after rising to fame in the 1990s for hits such as “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage.” From his Grammy Award days to exploring other business ventures, fans of the former Los Angeles resident were heartbroken when they learned of his sudden death in September 2022 at the age of 59.
HIP HOP
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RadarOnline

Late Rapper Coolio Once Kicked His Crack Cocaine Addiction By Becoming A California Fireman

Following the sudden death of the legendary rapper Coolio this week, RadarOnline.com can report that the late hip hop artist once kicked his crack cocaine habit by becoming a fireman.Wild-haired rapper Coolio swapped crack cocaine for a fireman’s suit and kicked his life-threatening drug habit. Before his death, the chart-topper once revealed how he broke free of L.A. gang life and started a career in rap music after battling blazes with a small-town fire brigade for 18 months.“It was the hardest work I ever did,” the rapper, whose real name is Artis Ivey, told RadarOnline.com in 1996. “It helped me...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

Biggest Betrayal? Ben Affleck 'Blindsided' By Jennifer Lopez After She Clears Out His Prized Motorbike Collection Without Warning

Post-honeymoon, things are quickly beginning to sour for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The newlyweds are at odds and fighting nonstop over everything from Affleck's smoking to his clothing choices — and now, RadarOnline.com has learned J Lo got rid of her new husband's beloved motorbike collection.The pair bickered over his wardrobe and bad habits. "He's a jeans and T-shirt kind of guy and now Jennifer is trying to tell him what he can and can't wear," dished a source. As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Ben's smoking has also become an issue. "She absolutely hates Ben's cigarettes," another insider disclosed. "He...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Tiffany Haddish Claims Molestation Lawsuit Left Her Jobless: “I Lost Everything”

Tiffany Haddish claims her career took a major hit due to recent molestation charges leveled against herself and fellow comic Aries Spears. “I lost everything. All my gigs – gone. I don’t have no job,” she told TMZ Wednesday. More from VIBE.comTiffany Haddish And Aries Spears' Sexual Assault Lawsuit DismissedHaddish And Spears' Accuser Calls On D.A. To "Immediately Arrest And Prosecute" ThemTiffany Haddish Addresses Child Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Now that the lawsuit has been dismissed, Haddish, 42, says she’s actually “relieved” following the public humiliation and scrutiny. Through it all, she stated that her main concern was making sure “the kids” involved in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ice Cube
Person
Michelle Pfeiffer
Person
Vanilla Ice
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Mc Hammer
Person
Coolio
Popculture

Actress Pauline Jessica Found Dead Alongside Note

Tamil actor Pauline Jessica was found dead in her rented apartment in Chennai, India on Sept. 18. The Vaidha star was known to fans as Deepa and starred in several Tamil-language movies and series. A suicide note was found near her, police said. Jessica's neighbors called police to her apartment...
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Candace Owens Calls Chrissy Teigen a ‘Sick, Mentally Ill Individual’ After Admitting Miscarriage Was An Abortion

Last week, model and author, Chrissy Teigen said that a miscarriage that took place two years ago while she was pregnant was actually an abortion. She revealed that information while she was speaking at a summit named “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” on September 15 according to The Hollywood Reporter. Critics immediately went for her neck after she made that revelation. One of the loudest ones was frequent Teigen antagonist, Candace Owens, who attacked her once again on her podcast earlier this week.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Ashanti Shares Graphic Photos Of Sister For Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Warning: The following article contains triggering language, photo and/or video related to domestic violence. Ashanti has taken to social media in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, sharing photos of her younger sister, Shia Douglas, who has previously spoken out about being a victim of partner abuse. More from VIBE.comPolice Searching For Boyfriend Of Dismembered Brooklyn WomanIrv Gotti Sends Ashanti Well Wishes, Responds To R. Kelly ComparisonsIrv Gotti Responds To Fat Joe's Criticism Of His Ashanti Comments “It is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Words will never be able to express the amount of pain, fury and disgust I feel reliving these moments,” the singer,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asthma#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Sudden Death#Rapper#Radaronline Com#Paradise#Fantastic
TVOvermind

Amber Heard Allegedly Gets Into A Fight With Girlfriend Eve Barlow

Domestic violence allegations continue for Amber Heard. Months after the actress lost a defamation lawsuit against Johnny Depp, which saw the jury award him $8.35 million, Heard reportedly got into a fight with her current beau, Eve Barlow. According to International Business Times, the fight was in a hotel in Israel, where Heard has been vacationing with daughter Oonagh Page following the defamation trial. However, the report states that the daughter wasn’t present during the incident. There isn’t any footage of the said fight, but several witnesses are documented, most notably a citizen who claims to have heard a loud noise that indicated a fight inside a hotel room.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Nipsey Hussle Autopsy Confirms Slain Rapper Was Shot 11 TIMES As Convicted Killer's Sentencing Is Postponed

Nipsey Hussle's official autopsy report confirmed the slain rapper was shot 11 times on the day he was gunned down outside of his clothing store near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard in South Los Angeles. Hussle (real name: Ermias Asghedom) sustained wounds on his head and torso. His death was deemed a "homicide," RadarOnline.com can also confirm. As for the cause, it was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office listed his death as "rapid," signifying that he died not long after being fatally shot in March 2019....
PUBLIC SAFETY
RadarOnline

Comedian Louie Anderson's Sister Claims He Was 'Forced' To Change Dying Wishes On 'Deathbed' In Shocking Court Filing

Comedian Louie Anderson's sister asked a judge to invalidate a late change in the comedian's trust, claiming he was "forced" to make a final swap while not of sound mind, RadarOnline.com has learned.The filing by the late star's sibling, Lisa Anderson, was submitted on Friday, September 2, court records show.She claims the late change directly impacted the distribution of his fortune, arguing that he was a victim of "elder abuse" in his final days. Ahmos Hassan, described as his agent, and Abraham Geisness, described as his manager, are listed as the respondents. Lisa noted that her late sibling suffered from...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending

Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

88K+
Followers
2K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy