Home Office bans 1,300 ‘violent and abusive’ fans from travelling to the World Cup in Qatar
Crackdown follows a rise in disorder and pitch invasions at football matches
How flying Dutchman Max Verstappen dominated F1 to win his second world championship
Max Verstappen has secured his second Formula One world championship after winning Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix.Here, the PA news agency charters Verstappen’s road to title glory.BahrainVerstappen and Charles Leclerc were involved in a terrific battle for first, trading positions on numerous occasions under the lights in Sakhir. Leclerc managed to keep Verstappen at bay before the Dutch driver suffered a mechanical failure in the closing laps to open his championship defence with a disappointing DNF.Saudi ArabiaVerstappen and Leclerc were at it again a week later in Jeddah – a race which faced a driver boycott following a missile strike on...
lastwordonsports.com
Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson Can Follow in Jordan Pickford’s Footsteps
Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson has enjoyed a meteoric rise this past year. The 22-year-old goalkeeper has gone from playing on loan at National League side Notts County to becoming the Black Cats’ number one. He has easily stepped up to the Championship with many praising his performances. Should he continue to improve he could follow former Sunderland star Jordan Pickford and play at the highest level.
lastwordonsports.com
Three Takeaways: Cloé Lacasse Scores First CanWNT Goal in Win
ANALYSIS – Cloé Lacasse scored her first-ever CanWNT goal as Canada got past Argentina with a 2-0 win in Cádiz, Spain. At a moment in the game, it looked like Canada was again having trouble dealing with a low block. However, Canada was able to deal with the adversity and get a 2-0 win against Argentina at Estadio Sanluqueño.
FIFA・
F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen wins World Championship after Charles Leclerc receives penalty at Japanese GP
Max Verstappen has been crowned world champion for the second time after winning a rain-hit Japanese Grand Prix, but amid chaotic scenes at Suzuka and uncertainty over how many points the Red Bull driver received for winning the shortened race.Verstappen’s title was seemingly confirmed following a dominant performance in Suzuka after title rival Charles Leclerc was hit with a five-second penalty.It meant Sergio Perez was promoted to second place, giving Verstappen the points swing he needed to defend his championship.Verstappen was told afterwards that he had won the world title, but the Dutchman appeared confused and asked: “Are you...
lastwordonsports.com
Arsenal Must Beware Not Only Liverpool But Over-Confidence
If the real battle in the Premier League this season is to finish second behind Manchester City, who in Erling Haaland may have signed not just a mere game-changer but an entire sport-changer, then Sunday’s clash between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates could go a long way to deciding who finishes runner-up. Arsenal’s superb start to the season has given the Gunners and their fans immense confidence. However, as they prepare to face the side who have finished second behind City in two of the last four seasons and won the title in another, they must be careful not to let understandable confidence become dangerous over-confidence.
lastwordonsports.com
Jurgen Klopp Faces Selection Dilemma Over Key Midfielder Against Arsenal
Jurgen Klopp faces a selection conundrum this weekend as his Liverpool side play in-form Arsenal. The German manager selected a more attacking formation against Rangers, meaning Fabinho was dropped to the bench. Jurgen Klopp Faces Fabinho Selection Dilemma Against Arsenal. Will Klopp Start Fabinho Versus Arenal?. A change in formation...
lastwordonsports.com
Manchester City Face Blow as 534-Appearance Defender Called ‘Fast, Strong and Intelligent’ by Neymar Undergoes Surgery – His World Cup Fate in Jeopardy
Manchester City have confirmed that Kyle Walker has undergone surgery for a groin injury that he suffered in the 6-3 win over Manchester United at the weekend. They have not been able to confirm when he’ll be back in action, with this injury dealing a major blow to the England international’s chances of playing in next month’s Qatar World Cup.
lastwordonsports.com
Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea in Advanced Talks to Appoint 35-Year-Old Who Discovered Erling Haaland as New Sporting Director
Chelsea held a meeting with former RB Leipzig director Christopher Vivell to become their new sporting director, confirms Fabrizio Romano. The 35-year-old is one of the major candidates being considered by the club to fill the role of the person responsible for negotiating transfers and finding transfer targets for the club.
