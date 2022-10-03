It looks like 2023 is the year of the SUV at Honda. The redesigned CR-V is better-looking inside and out and boasts a larger footprint along with plenty of new features. The HR-V is also new and now shares its platform with the Civic, meaning it’s significantly larger than the old Fit-based model. It switches to a 158-hp 2.0-liter inline-four, again with a CVT automatic. The three-row Pilot is next to go under the knife, but Honda has only teased the new model so far. The two-row Passport is unchanged for this year, but we expect a new version to follow the Pilot next year.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO