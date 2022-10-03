Read full article on original website
The R231 Mercedes-Benz SL Is An Ugly But Awesome Bargain
The latest 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 might be the greatest version of the iconic SL nameplate since the W198 Gullwing. Since the AMG department developed it from the ground up, it feels more inline with its Sport-Leicht origins than any of its recent predecessors. Unfortunately, the latest SL comes with a rather strong caveat to its desirability... the price. Prices start at $137,400 for the SL 55 and jump up to $178,100 for the SL 63. That's not out of step with the Porsche 911, but it's far outside the realm of affordability for most shoppers.
Top Speed
Brabus 600: Beating Mercedes-Maybach at its Own Game
Italian supercars and high-end luxury limousines are, arguably, the least-likely models in need of next-level tuning, but that doesn't mean they don't deserve some aftermarket love, too. Brabus, for example, does some pretty crazy work to high-end models, with upgrade kits for models like the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic, and even the Rolls-Royce Ghost. Now, the German tuner has focused its attention on the Mercedes-Maybach S 580 4MATIC and decided that its 500 horsepower just isn't enough.
insideevs.com
Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Convertible EV Confirmed For 2023 Debut
Maserati has shown us most of its new GranTurismo Folgore, the automaker’s first electric vehicle, with the exception of the vehicle’s dashboard, which is hidden during all public appearances. The automaker still has an entirely different body style that it has yet to show, though, the drop-top GranCabrio, which will reportedly go on sale next year, not long after the hardtop.
Watch NASA send a payload hurtling into space with a giant slingshot
We already got to see what it looks like when SpinLaunch literally throws something into the atmosphere at over 1,000 miles per hour. Now, though, the tenth test of the Suborbital Accelerator the company built is being tested by NASA and other organizations to see how it handles delivering payloads into space, and the result of this space slingshot is extremely promising.
Top Speed
The Audi R8's Successor has been Delayed for Something Bigger
Recently, we reported that the successor to the Audi R8 will be all-electric. According to insiders, the sport scar is going to come, but it will go by a different name because it is going to be sort of a halo car that has never been built before by the brand. The real question is when it's going to happen, and unfortunately, it's not anytime soon.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Honda Lineup Overview: New Pilot, CR-V, and HR-V SUVs
It looks like 2023 is the year of the SUV at Honda. The redesigned CR-V is better-looking inside and out and boasts a larger footprint along with plenty of new features. The HR-V is also new and now shares its platform with the Civic, meaning it’s significantly larger than the old Fit-based model. It switches to a 158-hp 2.0-liter inline-four, again with a CVT automatic. The three-row Pilot is next to go under the knife, but Honda has only teased the new model so far. The two-row Passport is unchanged for this year, but we expect a new version to follow the Pilot next year.
Top Speed
The First Pininfarina Battista Redefines Unique
Italian design forge and car manufacturer Pininfarina announced that it will deliver the first two examples of the Battista to U.S. clients this month. Since the first presentation of a Battista Concept, it has been a long journey for the sport scar marked buy a lot of changes in design and delays due to the Covid pandemic. But now, in 2022, the Battista is finally ready to hit the road.
Autoweek.com
Electric Car Battery Life Explained
Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
Carscoops
Toyota’s Techier And Turbocharged 2023 Highlander Starts At $36,420
Toyota introduced the 2023 Highlander earlier this year and now the company has announced the updated model will start at $36,420. Set to arrive at U.S. dealerships later this month, the 2023 Highlander costs $565 more than its predecessor and is notable for featuring an all-new turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine. It produces 265 hp (198 kW / 269 PS) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque, which is a loss of 30 hp (22 kW / 30 PS) but a gain of 47 lb-ft (64 Nm).
Autoweek.com
1988 Mazda MX-6 GT Is Cheap, Has Turbo
Mazda was on a roll in North America in the mid-to-late 1980s, with the front-wheel-drive 626 stealing many a sale from Honda and Toyota. For the 1988 model year, the 626 coupe became the MX-6 on our shores, with a mechanically identical Ford version appearing here with Probe badges. Here's a magazine advertisement for the factory-hot-rod MX-6 GT, emphasizing the turbo-ness of it all.
Autoweek.com
Before the BMW XM, There Was the Citroën XM
The debut of the BMW XM may have gone unnoticed by this point, were it not for the PHEV arriving with dramatic bodywork and an unusual name. Let's face it: a new plug-in hybrid crossover from BMW could have simply been folded into one of the current X models, in this age of EV debuts, and not many would have taken note. After all, BMW is close to launching a hydrogen-powered X5, and odds are few have even noticed this development. Munich choosing to make a stylistic splash with the XM makes sense in this context.
The U.S.’ next-gen AbramsX tanks will feature a hybrid power plant
A next-generation tank of General Dynamics' stable will boast a new hybrid power plant that can deliver the same tactical range while using 50 percent less fuel, a company press release said. Dubbed AbramsX, the next-generation battle tank is a step forward in the U.S. Army's plans to reduce its carbon emissions.
Elon Musk Celebrates The Boring Company Milestone With Prufrock II
The world’s richest person is the CEO of several companies and also sits on the board of directors of others. Here’s a look at what’s going on with The Boring Company, a company founded by Elon Musk in 2016. What Happened: Musk, who serves as the CEO...
2022 Maybach S580 is the car for when a mere Mercedes won’t do
Mercedes-Benz, justifiably renowned for building luxurious and advanced vehicles for going on 140 years, recently announced it will trim its lineup radically, dropping "low-margin" vehicles so it could concentrate on developing expensive new technologies, primarily electric vehicles. This was a classic example of corporate victim-blaming. Mercedes didn’t add those vehicles — the compact A-class sedan is exhibit A, as it were — out of charity, from a sense that the underpaid masses deserved a taste of luxury. ...
Autoweek.com
Car and Truck Sales are Up for the Third Quarter, Still Lagging Year-to-Date
Car and truck sales are up for the third quarter, but as the industry continues to deal with parts shortages, overall sales still trail 2021 year-to-date. Numbers can vary wildly, however, as sales of some models—particular EVs, like the Chevrolet Bolt EV and the Ford Mustang Mach-E—continue to rise.
electrek.co
E-bike company releases over-the-air update boosting its electric bike speed over 50%
As if we needed any more evidence proving how tech-integrated the latest generation of e-bikes are, look no further than the OKAI EB50. The company has just released an over-the-air (OTA) update that lets users significantly increase the top speed limit of the bike. Originally launched earlier this summer as...
notebookcheck.net
Zendure SuperBase V home energy storage system with solid-state battery and up to 64 kWh capacity launches
The Zendure SuperBase V home energy storage system is now crowdfunding via Kickstarter. The campaign has already raised nearly £1.8 million (~US$2.1 million), with 46 days still to go, at the time of writing. The company claims it is the only power bank on the market that uses a semi-solid state battery to increase storage capacity and improve safety. The home energy storage system has dual 120 V/240 V output and dual input up to 6,600W.
Food & Wine
The World's Oldest Whisky Sold at Auction for $340,000
What gives whiskey its value? Clearly things like quality and scarcity play a role — but with the world's most expensive Scotches, the answer can be hard to pin down. The world's most expensive standard-size bottle — a Macallan 1926 60-Year-Old — sold for around $1.9 million in 2019. That's actually more than the largest bottle of Scotch ever sold which was filled with 444 bottles' worth of 32-year-old Macallan and was purchased for a mere $1.4 million.
Autoweek.com
Best Gifts for Car Lovers
Car enthusiasts are a particular bunch to buy for—trust us, we know—but that doesn't mean you, their loving family and friends, have to play it safe with gas cards and wiper fluid. With years of gear-testing experience and more than a few thousand miles under our belt, we're here to help you find the right gift for the car lover in your life. From trinkets to electronics and even full-blown experiences, these gifts will make driving that much more enjoyable.
Lordstown Motors Sinks Toward $0
The electric vehicle startup with the most product problems and one of the worst balance sheets is Lordstown Motors. Is its stock headed for zero?
