Indiana State

22 WSBT

Operation Education: Fewer children and teens getting immunized

State data shows fewer kids and teens are up to date on their required school immunizations. Worldwide, an estimated 25 million children have missed their childhood vaccinations over the past year. There is concern this is putting children at risk for serious illness. Local Numbers. Student health information is protected...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Winter approaches, INDOT looking for plow drivers

It may be sunny and 70 today, but we all know a winter wallop will be here before we know it. And that means making room for plow drivers once the snow starts to fall. Right now, highway departments want to make sure they have enough drivers to handle winter operations.
INDIANA STATE
22 WSBT

Local church holds donation drive for hurricane aid

GRANGER, Ind. (WSBT) — A thousand-mile journey driving from Michiana to Fort Myers, Florida. A local church is partnering with a truck driver, hoping to fill a 53-foot semi-trailer with donations for people impacted by Hurricane Ian. Saturday afternoon, Scott Sriver plans to begin his journey down to west...
GRANGER, IN
22 WSBT

Kalamazoo nonprofit adds light to northside neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Resident- and volunteer-driven project "Light Up the Northside" took place Saturday in Kalamazoo to add solar lights to core neighborhoods. Building Blocks of Kalamazoo took control of the project, along with 90 plus community members and volunteers, according to the nonprofit. The volunteers and community members...
KALAMAZOO, MI
22 WSBT

High School Spotlight: Elkhart's Hannah Teich

Elkhart’s Hannah Teich is killing it. The senior middle hitter ranks first in the state in hitting percentage and sits in the top three in several categories in the Northern Indiana conference. "I'm hard working and I try to be the best I can at everything, being perfect basically,"...
ELKHART, IN
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Department of Health
22 WSBT

Crews still on scene of Wednesday LaPorte factory fire

LAPORTE, Ind. (WSBT) — More than 36 hours later — and a LaPorte factory fire is still burning. The mayor is sharing possible plans for the property once the investigation is complete. The building’s renters were using it to store large amounts of hand sanitizer. Now that...
LA PORTE, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend shooting leaves one person in critical condition

South Bend. Ind. — The South Bend Police department responded to a shooting near Indiana Ave and Chapin Street early Thursday afternoon. Police spokesperson says the call came in at around 12:40 p.m. One shooting victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The South Bend Violent Crimes...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Man wanted by police in fentanyl shipment to South Bend

114 pounds of fentanyl allegedly headed from Colorado to South Bend. The drug courier who agreed to help Drug Enforcement Administration agents is on the run. Agents didn't share that until now. This case has South Bend Police in on the investigation. The case, which was originally reported by The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Trick or Treat times Halloween 2022

- Trunk or Treat at Island Park Downtown Elkhart: 12 p.m.-2 p.m. Free for children 12 and under and their families. - Treats on the Trail at Pinhook Park: 12 p.m.-3 p.m. - Potawatomi Zoo Boo: 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Regular Admission, $12/person. Zoo Member Admission, $6/person. 2 and under, Free.
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Cassopolis man charged with two counts of murder in deaths of two women

A Cassopolis man has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with the shooting deaths of two women at Laurel Woods Apartments. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office charged Rease Pence, 17, of Cassopolis, Michigan with two counts of murder for his role in the deaths of Jamie Binns, 28, and Samantha Lawson, 29, both of Niles, Michigan.
CASSOPOLIS, MI
22 WSBT

Firefighters expect to be at LaPorte fire site through Wednesday night

LAPORTE, Ind. (WSBT) — Hours later, crews are still battling a fire at an abandoned rubber facility in LaPorte. WSBT is hearing from the mayor and neighbors on Brighton Street near Lincolnway, following the start of this massive blaze. Officials are saying this is one of the biggest fires...
LA PORTE, IN

