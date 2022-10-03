Read full article on original website
Related
22 WSBT
Operation Education: Fewer children and teens getting immunized
State data shows fewer kids and teens are up to date on their required school immunizations. Worldwide, an estimated 25 million children have missed their childhood vaccinations over the past year. There is concern this is putting children at risk for serious illness. Local Numbers. Student health information is protected...
22 WSBT
Grace College announces free tuition for eligible families starting Fall 2023
Grace College recently announced it will offer free tuition for families in Indiana with an Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) of $65,000 or less. The tuition will be covered through a combination of federal, state and institutional aid starting with new students in Fall 2023. “We are thrilled that we can...
22 WSBT
$4 million grant awarded to Notre Dame psychologists researching youth suicide prevention
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — A new University of Notre Dame project could potentially save lives. Psychologists at the school have received a 4-million-dollar grant to research ways to prevent youth suicide. A potentially lifesaving project is being explored here at Notre Dame. The goal: reducing youth suicide risk.
22 WSBT
Story of Michigan City felon-turned pastor hits the big screen
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WSBT) — A new movie recently released is based on a true story of one man in and out of prison, who grew to ministering to prisoners, and it's a story from Michigan City. It was 10 years ago when Scott Highberger first walked through the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
22 WSBT
Benton Harbor lead line replacement could be finished within one month
A call to action to those in Benton Harbor to make sure everyone has clean drinking water. Over the last year, the city has replaced 95% of its lead piping. Benton Harbor continues to provide bottled water and water filters to the community. That's because the all-clear hasn't been given...
22 WSBT
Winter approaches, INDOT looking for plow drivers
It may be sunny and 70 today, but we all know a winter wallop will be here before we know it. And that means making room for plow drivers once the snow starts to fall. Right now, highway departments want to make sure they have enough drivers to handle winter operations.
22 WSBT
St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners opens "election integrity" investigation
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — An investigation into "election integrity". That's what the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners opened today. All of this as a result of a video showing County Clerk, Rita Glenn, allegedly entered a ballot storage room alone and threw away items. Glenn's attorney...
22 WSBT
Local church holds donation drive for hurricane aid
GRANGER, Ind. (WSBT) — A thousand-mile journey driving from Michiana to Fort Myers, Florida. A local church is partnering with a truck driver, hoping to fill a 53-foot semi-trailer with donations for people impacted by Hurricane Ian. Saturday afternoon, Scott Sriver plans to begin his journey down to west...
IN THIS ARTICLE
22 WSBT
Kalamazoo nonprofit adds light to northside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Resident- and volunteer-driven project "Light Up the Northside" took place Saturday in Kalamazoo to add solar lights to core neighborhoods. Building Blocks of Kalamazoo took control of the project, along with 90 plus community members and volunteers, according to the nonprofit. The volunteers and community members...
22 WSBT
Two Michigan City High School students arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat
Two Michigan City High School students were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly making a bomb threat. Police say a prank between a 14- and 15-year-old students created a scare at Michigan City High School after posting it to social media. Because of the nature of the hoax, a bomb threat,...
22 WSBT
High School Spotlight: Elkhart's Hannah Teich
Elkhart’s Hannah Teich is killing it. The senior middle hitter ranks first in the state in hitting percentage and sits in the top three in several categories in the Northern Indiana conference. "I'm hard working and I try to be the best I can at everything, being perfect basically,"...
22 WSBT
Saint Joseph County Indiana Police announce retirement of K9 Luna
The Saint Joseph County Indiana Police Department have announced the retirement of K9 Luna after two years of her service. K9 Luna and her handler Sgt. Matthew Parmelee underwent 10 weeks of training before she was assigned to patrol in March of 2020. Police say K9 Luna helped the officers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
22 WSBT
Crews still on scene of Wednesday LaPorte factory fire
LAPORTE, Ind. (WSBT) — More than 36 hours later — and a LaPorte factory fire is still burning. The mayor is sharing possible plans for the property once the investigation is complete. The building’s renters were using it to store large amounts of hand sanitizer. Now that...
22 WSBT
20-year-old arrested in connection with shootout involving Indiana State Excise Officer
On September 29, the Indiana State Police began an investigation after shots were fired at an Indiana State Excise Officer near the intersection of Rockne Drive and North Jacob Street in South Bend. A warrant was served Tuesday night in Mishawaka, resulting in a 20-year-old man being taken into custody.
22 WSBT
South Bend shooting leaves one person in critical condition
South Bend. Ind. — The South Bend Police department responded to a shooting near Indiana Ave and Chapin Street early Thursday afternoon. Police spokesperson says the call came in at around 12:40 p.m. One shooting victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The South Bend Violent Crimes...
22 WSBT
Man wanted by police in fentanyl shipment to South Bend
114 pounds of fentanyl allegedly headed from Colorado to South Bend. The drug courier who agreed to help Drug Enforcement Administration agents is on the run. Agents didn't share that until now. This case has South Bend Police in on the investigation. The case, which was originally reported by The...
22 WSBT
Trick or Treat times Halloween 2022
- Trunk or Treat at Island Park Downtown Elkhart: 12 p.m.-2 p.m. Free for children 12 and under and their families. - Treats on the Trail at Pinhook Park: 12 p.m.-3 p.m. - Potawatomi Zoo Boo: 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Regular Admission, $12/person. Zoo Member Admission, $6/person. 2 and under, Free.
22 WSBT
UPDATE: South Bend Fire Department says Tuesday morning house fire is under control
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Crews have contained a house fire on the northwest side of South Bend at Elmer and Bergan Streets, just off Portage Avenue. The South Bend Fire Department shared a picture from the scene showing smoke billowing out of the roof of the home. Dispatch...
22 WSBT
Cassopolis man charged with two counts of murder in deaths of two women
A Cassopolis man has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with the shooting deaths of two women at Laurel Woods Apartments. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office charged Rease Pence, 17, of Cassopolis, Michigan with two counts of murder for his role in the deaths of Jamie Binns, 28, and Samantha Lawson, 29, both of Niles, Michigan.
22 WSBT
Firefighters expect to be at LaPorte fire site through Wednesday night
LAPORTE, Ind. (WSBT) — Hours later, crews are still battling a fire at an abandoned rubber facility in LaPorte. WSBT is hearing from the mayor and neighbors on Brighton Street near Lincolnway, following the start of this massive blaze. Officials are saying this is one of the biggest fires...
Comments / 0