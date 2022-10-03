ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

nbc24.com

Toledo Humane Society rescues six dogs impacted by Hurricane Ian

MAUMEE, Ohio — Dudley, Silvia and Finn were already without a home before hurricane Ian struck their shelters. "Unfortunately, they did ride out the storms in the shelters and their shelters sustained substantial damage to their buildings so the key was to get them out and safe," said Abbey Hall, the development manager for the Toledo Humane Society.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

C.C. gifts natural hairstyling, food provisions to Toledo community

A mobile hairstylist is showing some of the most meaningful generosity in the Toledo area. Transformations Natural Hair Salon helps its customers accentuate natural beauty and even offers free hairstyling on Tuesdays. Owner C.C. also operates Savanna's Soul Kitchen which provides free holiday dinners and has a food pantry at...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Ohio Task Force 1 member showcases Hurricane Ian aftermath

TOLEDO, Ohio — Boats litter the sides of roads with destroyed homes on either side. Houses have no electricity or running water and people are in need. “I think the most important thing is the people down here just want other people to know that they need help," said Benjamin Plowman, a structural specialist with the Ohio Task Force 1.
OHIO STATE
nbc24.com

North Toledo shooting injures 3, including suspect in Damia Ezell case

TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people were hurt in an early Thursday morning shooting, one of whom is a defendant in the case regarding 10-year-old Damia Ezell's death. According to a police report, 23-year-old Carmanetta Wilson had been the passenger in a vehicle with 21-year-old Lamaya Carter and 26-year-old Johnathan Coleman.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

JD Vance speaks in Perrysburg while Tim Ryan visits Toledo

Republican JD Vance was joined by Donald Trump Jr. Wednesday afternoon in Perrysburg. "What happened in this country the last couple years is not rocket science, it’s about bad leadership and we’re going to change that bad leadership," Vance said. Trump Jr. made his second local appearance this...
PERRYSBURG, OH
nbc24.com

Local financial planners discuss how to save during an economic downturn

TOLEDO, Ohio — 2022 hasn’t been a good year financially. "We've got trouble in the Ukraine, which is throwing a lot of uncertainty out there, inflation, rates of inflation we haven't seen in 40 years and we're also seeing interest rates moving up at an alarming pace to try and tamp down the inflation," said Phil Bollin, a certified financial planner and BGSU adjunct instructor in the finance department.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
nbc24.com

Sandra Rivers-Gill recites 'The Passion of Ella Fitzgerald'

One of Toledo's premier poets visited NBC 24 on Wednesday to divulge her inspirations and share one of her . Sandra Rivers-Gill is an award-winning writer who has served the community as a playwright, an educator at poetry workshops and a competition judge. She performed spoken jazz piece "The Passion...
TOLEDO, OH

