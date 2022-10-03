Read full article on original website
Related
nbc24.com
Toledo Humane Society rescues six dogs impacted by Hurricane Ian
MAUMEE, Ohio — Dudley, Silvia and Finn were already without a home before hurricane Ian struck their shelters. "Unfortunately, they did ride out the storms in the shelters and their shelters sustained substantial damage to their buildings so the key was to get them out and safe," said Abbey Hall, the development manager for the Toledo Humane Society.
nbc24.com
C.C. gifts natural hairstyling, food provisions to Toledo community
A mobile hairstylist is showing some of the most meaningful generosity in the Toledo area. Transformations Natural Hair Salon helps its customers accentuate natural beauty and even offers free hairstyling on Tuesdays. Owner C.C. also operates Savanna's Soul Kitchen which provides free holiday dinners and has a food pantry at...
nbc24.com
Ohio Task Force 1 member showcases Hurricane Ian aftermath
TOLEDO, Ohio — Boats litter the sides of roads with destroyed homes on either side. Houses have no electricity or running water and people are in need. “I think the most important thing is the people down here just want other people to know that they need help," said Benjamin Plowman, a structural specialist with the Ohio Task Force 1.
nbc24.com
Monroe County assault victim presses charges, files civil rights complaint
MONROE, Mich. — New developments have emerged regarding an August assault at a liquor store parking lot in Lambertville, Michigan that left one woman with a broken nose and a concussion. Tracy Douglas is pressing charges against the people involved and for civil rights violations against the responding officers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc24.com
Suspect in 'active shooting scene' at Michigan hotel surrenders to police
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Police on Thursday negotiated with an armed man accused of shooting and wounding one person and who has barricaded himself inside a room at a suburban Detroit hotel. They said later in the evening that the suspect was in custody. The shooting stemmed from a...
nbc24.com
North Toledo shooting injures 3, including suspect in Damia Ezell case
TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people were hurt in an early Thursday morning shooting, one of whom is a defendant in the case regarding 10-year-old Damia Ezell's death. According to a police report, 23-year-old Carmanetta Wilson had been the passenger in a vehicle with 21-year-old Lamaya Carter and 26-year-old Johnathan Coleman.
nbc24.com
Toledo Zoo has fall family fun, beverage tasting and pumpkin carving at Harvest Fest
ZOOtoberfest — Oct. 7. Recurring activities will also be on display around the zoo like meet-and-greets, bounce houses, live music and pumpkin carving lessons. All events, times and means of registration are listed at toledozoo.org/harvest-fest.
nbc24.com
Harvest Moon Gala will have dinner and a show to raise funds for Grand Rapids Arts Council
The Grand Rapids Arts Council is preparing for its big fall fundraiser. The extravagant Harvest Moon Gala will feature a dinner, a silent auction, door prizes, a 50/50 drawing and a performance by comedy magician Dewayne Hill. Many local artists networked and promoted by the council will be available in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc24.com
JD Vance speaks in Perrysburg while Tim Ryan visits Toledo
Republican JD Vance was joined by Donald Trump Jr. Wednesday afternoon in Perrysburg. "What happened in this country the last couple years is not rocket science, it’s about bad leadership and we’re going to change that bad leadership," Vance said. Trump Jr. made his second local appearance this...
nbc24.com
Hallows Handicrafts of Holland Arts and Crafts Show to feature seasonal family activities
You can get into some spooky activities this weekend. The Hallows Handicrafts of Holland Arts and Crafts Show is coming up Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Club 16 Ballfields on 316 S. King Road in Holland. Co-organizers Chris Barror and Robbie Hall stopped by to talk about...
nbc24.com
Local financial planners discuss how to save during an economic downturn
TOLEDO, Ohio — 2022 hasn’t been a good year financially. "We've got trouble in the Ukraine, which is throwing a lot of uncertainty out there, inflation, rates of inflation we haven't seen in 40 years and we're also seeing interest rates moving up at an alarming pace to try and tamp down the inflation," said Phil Bollin, a certified financial planner and BGSU adjunct instructor in the finance department.
nbc24.com
Perrysburg High string quartet to join Beatles, Rolling Stones tribute bands in Tiffin
The biggest debate in rock 'n' roll history is headed for The Ritz Theatre in Tiffin, and local high schoolers are getting ready to join them. Wednesday night, tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction – The International Rolling Stones Show will be at the venue for a duel. A...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc24.com
Sandra Rivers-Gill recites 'The Passion of Ella Fitzgerald'
One of Toledo's premier poets visited NBC 24 on Wednesday to divulge her inspirations and share one of her . Sandra Rivers-Gill is an award-winning writer who has served the community as a playwright, an educator at poetry workshops and a competition judge. She performed spoken jazz piece "The Passion...
Comments / 0