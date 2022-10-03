Vote now: Who should be SBLive Ohio's high school athlete of the week (September 25 – October 1)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Ohio high school athlete of the week for September 25 – October 1.

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Ohio high school athlete of the week for September 25 – October 1. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com .

Chase Badger, Northwest football

Threw two touchdowns and the game-winning two-point conversion to edge Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 29-28.

Casey Bullock, St. Edward football

Bullock went 6-for-9 for 185 yard, three touchdowns, and one interception in a 48-6 rivalry win over St. Ignatius.

Charlie Bubonics, Solon football

Bubonics threw for 270 yards and four touchdowns on 23-of-33 passing and rushed for 62 yards on seven carries. Solon routed Brunswick 28-0.

Jaylon Chappell, Lakewood football

Caught seven passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns as Lakewood beat Parma 36-24.

Katie Clute, Olmsted Falls cross country

The University of Oregon commit finished in 17:17.40 at the Saturday Night Lights in Centerville to win the championship race.

Katie Cummings, Miamisburg soccer

Scored two goals and had an assist in a 3-1 win over Beavercreek.

Sam DeTillio, Avon football

DeTillio threw for 351 yards with six touchdowns and just one interception on 17-of-22 passing to defeat Olmsted Falls 63-42.

Will Fazio, Avon Lake soccer

Scored two goals in a 6-0 win over Elyria.

Bryson Getz, St. Vincent-St. Mary

The defensive lineman recorded 7.5 tackles, including five solo. He had 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks to help take down Ursuline 35-28.

Raygan Hoover, St. Vincent St. Mary golf

Was the top medalist with a 36 in a girls varsity match against Hoban.

Dominic Johnson, Hawken football

The senior rushed for 296 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries in Hawken’s 35-27 win against Berkshire. On the other side of the ball, he added 12 tackles and an interception.

Ryan Kerscher, Walsh Jesuit football

Kerscher threw for a school-record 385 yards with five touchdowns on 20-of-29 passing in Walsh Jesuit’s 52-23 win at Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin.

Trent Lloyd, Lakota West football

Lloyd had eight catches for 133 yards in a 37-7 win over Mason to remain perfect (7-0) on the season.

Ian Ludewig, Hudson football

Went for more than 200 yards and three touchdowns as Hudson beat Nordonia, 28-14

Max Maney, Archbishop Moeller cross country

Took first place with a personal record of 16:18.5 in the 15-team Northeastern/Jim Murray invitational.

Mikey Maloney, Riverside football

It was another short but productive night for Maloney, as he threw for 163 yards and three touchdowns and had 107 yards rushing and a score in a 49-7 win over Eastlake North

Jordan Marshall, Archbishop Moeller football

Ran for 138 yards and four first-half touchdowns in a 42-14 rout over Elder. He scored three of his touchdowns in a span of less than two minutes.

Jermaine Mathews Jr., Winton Woods football

The Ohio State commit returned a kickoff 80-yards for a touchdown, had two interceptions and 117 yards on four touches in Winton Woods’ 28-23 win over Kings Mill.

Makai Shahid, Gahanna Lincoln football

Racked up six receptions for 127 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning score, to help lead Gahanna Lincoln to a 38-24 victory over New Albany.

Lamar Sperling, Archbishop Hoban football

Led the way with 237 yards rushing and four touchdowns to defeat St. Francis (New York) 42-15.

Connor Walendzak, Perrysburg football

Had 21 carries for 142 yds and two touchdowns. Also had four receptions for 36 yards and a touchdown to help defeat Anthony Wayne 38-28.