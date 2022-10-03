ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bastrop County, TX

Joy Tatum
5d ago

No absolutely not. Treated doesn’t mean all harmful chemicals have been removed. This is the water you drink. There’s often mistakes made, equipment failures that allow contaminants into the system that’s not reported. Musk only interest is making money, he doesn’t care about your water quality, he doesn’t have to live here. People that have worked in these kind of industries can tell you the truth. Companies only do the minimum requirements to boost their profits. PEOPLE PLEASE WAKE UP, AND START USING YOUR BRAINS BEFORE ITS TOO LATE. Your survival is at stake as well as the health of everyone drinking or using treated wastewater. It’s called WASTE for a reason.

Steve Dubinsky
5d ago

we have 6 million people that live in Houston alone he needs to find another solution for his problem. like all the signs posted in texas highways(DONT MESS WITH TEXAS)

William Withers
5d ago

At least it's treated, that's better than these oil companies injecting untreated saline fracking wastewater into our aquifers....

