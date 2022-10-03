Read full article on original website
Army Times
Senate passage of defense bill pushed back until November
The annual defense authorization bill will be on the Senate floor next week, but only for some procedural moves to set up a full debate on the measure in November. Last month, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced plans to interrupt the Senate’s presumed October break to start work on the authorization bill, which sets policy priorities for defense spending in fiscal 2023.
Army Times
Senate’s No. 2 Democrat pushes for safer Humvees
WASHINGTON — Spc. Luis Herrera died during a routine training mission at Fort Bragg in April when the 23-year-old soldier’s Humvee tipped over. His death was not an isolated incident. The Army and Marine Corps reported 3,753 tactical vehicle accidents in noncombat scenarios between 2010 and 2019, resulting in the avoidable deaths of 123 service members. Two-thirds of the accidents involved vehicle rollovers that often occurred in routine training missions on U.S. soil. And Humvees accounted for the majority of those accidents, given their ubiquity throughout the Army.
Army Times
Austin approves plan to drop Confederate references from DoD property
The services are about to get underway on a plan to rename nine Army posts, two Navy ships and remove or modify a host of monuments and tributes to the Confederacy, per recommendations from an independent commission approved Thursday by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Austin has convened a working group...
Army Times
Feres doctrine ruling could open military justice lawsuits
This article first appeared on The War Horse, an award-winning nonprofit news organization educating the public on military service. Subscribe to its newsletter. On the nine-hour drive from their home in California’s central valley to the Marine Corps’ Camp Pendleton, south of Los Angeles, Peter Vienna and his wife wondered what had happened to their son. They knew only that there had been a training accident. Their 22-year-old son, Christopher Gnem, was involved.
Army Times
Army ended fiscal year short almost 20,000 soldiers, chief says
After only reaching 75% of its recruiting goal in fiscal 2022, the Army ended the period with nearly 20,000 empty seats, according to the service’s top general. In a Monday phone interview with Army Times, Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville explained that the exact number of troops the Army ended September with isn’t yet finalized, but the service landed close to an estimate it provided to a panel of lawmakers in July.
Army Times
The Pentagon set 18 diversity goals in 2011. It’s fulfilled 6 of them.
Back in 2011, the Defense Department’s issued a report with 18 recommendations for how the military could improve diversity, equity and inclusion across the services, with a five-year Department of Defense Diversity and Inclusion Strategic Plan. More than a decade later, just six of those recommendations have been implemented, according to an inspector general report released Tuesday.
Army Times
DoD still working to complete protections for military tenants
Defense officials are still working with five privatized housing landlords to provide all the protections under the tenant bill of rights to 10,056 military families, according to a Pentagon’s watchdog report. Landlords at five Air Force installations have yet to implement the right of military families to enter a...
Army Times
Pentagon sending Excalibur guided artillery, more HIMARS to Ukraine
WASHINGTON ― The Pentagon said Tuesday it’s arming Ukraine with Excalibur satellite-guided artillery rounds and four more High-Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems to help repel Russia’s invasion force. The $625 million in weapons and equipment, provided from U.S. military stockpiles under presidential drawdown authority, comes amid battlefield wins...
Army Times
Texas Guardsman dies by self-inflicted gunshot on border mission
This article is co-published and co-reported with the The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit newsroom that informs Texans about state policy and politics. Sign up for The Brief, its daily newsletter. Editor’s note: This article was updated with additional statements from Texas officials at 2:45 p.m. EDT on Oct. 4, 2022....
Army Times
How a 12-year-old tricked the Navy into letting him fight in WWII
In 1942, Calvin Graham was an 11-year-old living in an abusive situation that forced him and his brother into a Texas boarding home. It was there that he hatched a daring escape plan: Join the U.S. Navy and fight Nazis. In an effort to look older, Graham began shaving his...
Army Times
Supreme Court hears case on retroactive benefits for disabled veterans
The Supreme Court listened to arguments Tuesday in a case to determine whether veterans with disabilities can collect decades’ worth of retroactive benefits from the Veterans Administration. Adolfo Arellano, who joined the Navy in 1977, was aboard an aircraft carrier in 1980 when a collision killed and injured several...
Rick Scott Calls on Senate to Reconvene and Pass Hurricane Ian Aid Package
This week, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., called on the U.S. Senate to immediately reconvene and vote on a Hurricane Ian supplemental aid package once the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and local and state officials determine the funding need.”. Scott met with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell this week to...
Army Times
Addressing military families’ needs: a ‘to-do list’ not a ‘wish list’
A memo recently released by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin demonstrates what military families have always known: Their needs are one key to the success of the all-volunteer military service. The memo addresses, among other things, the rising cost of housing, food and relocation; military spouse employment; access and cost...
Army Times
US kills 3 Islamic State leaders in 2 Syria operations
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional information from U.S. Central Command about the second military operation. U.S. forces killed three senior Islamic State leaders in two separate military operations in Syria Thursday, including a rare ground raid in a portion of the northeast that is controlled by the Syrian regime, U.S. officials said.
Army Times
2 Russians fleeing military service reach remote Alaska island
JUNEAU, Alaska — Two Russians who said they fled the country to avoid compulsory military service have requested asylum in the U.S. after landing in a small boat on a remote Alaska island in the Bering Sea, Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s office said Thursday. Karina Borger, a...
Army Times
DC, Marvel veterans team up for ‘Junkyard Joe’ military comic
Writer Geoff Johns, artist Gary Frank and colorist Brad Anderson have been working in comics for decades, earning their stripes in the Marvel and DC universes with works related to Shazam, Batman and the Incredible Hulk. Today, the trio released a comic series called “Junkyard Joe” about a robot soldier...
Army Times
Long-forgotten ‘Black Hawk Down’ unit now included in division history
On the 29th anniversary of the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu, an Army company that has so far been absent from the official history of that harrowing gunfight has finally been recognized. On Sept. 30, members of 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, New York, held their annual “Mogadishu Mile” ruck...
Army Times
Fort Leavenworth welcomes first Black commanding general
Fort Leavenworth and the Army’s Combined Arms Center welcomed the post’s first Black commanding general this week, the Kansas City Star reported. Lt. Gen. Milford Beagle Jr. took command Tuesday from Lt. Gen. Theodore D. Martin, with Training and Doctrine Command’s Gen. Gary Brito presiding over the ceremony.
Army Times
Army taps Palantir for software to help predict maintenance problems
Army officials have agreed to a five-year, $85.1 million contract with Palantir Technologies to better forecast equipment maintenance and force readiness through predictive modeling software that sifts through reams of data collected by the service. Officials hope to find efficiencies and problem points within the Army’s supply chain, and cut...
