WASHINGTON — Spc. Luis Herrera died during a routine training mission at Fort Bragg in April when the 23-year-old soldier’s Humvee tipped over. His death was not an isolated incident. The Army and Marine Corps reported 3,753 tactical vehicle accidents in noncombat scenarios between 2010 and 2019, resulting in the avoidable deaths of 123 service members. Two-thirds of the accidents involved vehicle rollovers that often occurred in routine training missions on U.S. soil. And Humvees accounted for the majority of those accidents, given their ubiquity throughout the Army.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO