morningbrew.com

‘Crypto winter’ could be an opportunity for growth

It’s a “crypto winter”—the sector’s Game of Thrones-inspired term for a sustained price crunch—but optimists feel like the Ice Age squirrel: They see a very promising acorn under the ice. This optimism comes from the hope that the technology underlying cryptocurrency (the blockchain) and...
Kiplinger

The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?

Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
u.today

1.06 Trillion SHIB Moved to Coinbase as SHIB Goes up 5%, Are Whales Selling?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoins Are About To Outperform Most Major Asset Classes, According to Bloomberg Analysts

Commodity analysts from Bloomberg say that crypto assets are gearing up to outperform the rest of the financial markets. In the latest Bloomberg Intelligence: Crypto Outlook report, analysts Mike McGlone and Jamie Douglas Coutts argue that Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and altcoins within the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (BGCI) are ready to outshine everything else when financial markets turn bullish again.
ambcrypto.com

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will legal victory finally push XRP to $10?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The past few days have been remarkable for XRP, the sixth-largest crypto in the world. A massive spike in trading volume and an impressive price rally have rekindled optimistic sentiments in investors of the altcoin.
Clayton News Daily

What Is a Supply Shock in Economics? Definition and Examples

What Are Supply Shocks? How Do They Affect Prices?. When something happens to change the availability of a product or commodity, its price usually increases or decreases in response. This situation is known as a supply shock. It’s a temporary disruption that often occurs without warning, due to a one-time event, like a stranded oil tanker blocking other ships from accessing a trade route, or longer-term issues, such as a war, an embargo, or a global health crisis.
bctd.news

NYDIG Raised $720 M for Its Bitcoin Fund

A filing by the SEC reveals that the New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) has raised $720 M for its institutional Bitcoin Fund. In addition, a filing by the US SEC published last week indicates the group's intent to add more Bitcoin to its balance sheet. Around 59 participants have invested in NYDIG's Bitcoin Fund. However, NYDIG doesn't reveal when the company is planning to make the purchase. NYDIG launched its Bitcoin Fund in 2018. In June, 2020 the company raised $190 M.
