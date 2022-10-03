ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Vols softball to hold drive for on-campus pantry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Lady Vols softball team is looking to collect personal hygiene items at their scrimmage against Duke on Saturday. In a tweet by Tennessee Softball, it was announced that the team would hold a drive for Smokey's Pantry, an on-campus pantry for students, faculty and staff of the University of Tennessee.
WBIR

'Calutron Girl' returns to Oak Ridge to celebrate her 101st birthday

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Thursday was a special day in Oak Ridge as the community helped celebrate the 101st birthday of a woman who played a key role in the Manhattan Project. Opal Talbott returned to Oak Ridge Thursday after moving back to her home in Albany, Kentucky more than seven decades ago. The American Museum of Science and Energy hosted a special celebration for her.
WBIR

Knoxville approves $825k contract to build foundation for massive art piece in Cradle of Country Music Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville City Council approved an agreement on Tuesday that will set the foundation for a massive, new piece of art in downtown Knoxville. The city council voted 7-1 in favor of entering into a nearly $825,000 agreement with Blount Contractors to build the pier foundation that the "Pier 865" canopy sculpture will sit atop in the Cradle of Country Music Park.
WBIR

AARP helps Knoxville fight the affordable housing crisis

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The city of Knoxville and AARP are working together to fix the affordable housing crisis, especially for our senior adult communities. On Thursday, the AARP hosted a round table discussion with the city about how senior adults face homelessness because of the lack of affordable housing and rising costs.
WATE

Black substance found at Sevierville Mexican grill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican restaurant in Sevierville earned the lowest score in the most recent round of health inspections with nearly half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 72 at La Catra-Chada Mexican and Latino Grill, at 737 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. Catrachada Mexican […]
WBIR

Rural Metro responding after 'rail grinder train' sparks small brush fires in North Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire Department said crews are "mopping up" several small brush fires in North Knox County sparked by a "rail grinder train." Shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday, 911 started getting calls about smoke and small brush fires in the area of Beaver Creek Drive along the railroad tracks, according to Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro Fire Department.
WBIR

Zoo Knoxville exhibit recognized as top three in the world

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville is being honored. The Clayton Family Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Campus has received top honors for excellence in design innovation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The award distinguishes the ARC as one of the top zoo exhibits in the world. “To...
WBIR

UTK faculty reject 'divisive concepts' law and embrace teaching about inequalities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new state law targeting classroom conversations is seeing pushback from professors at the University of Tennessee. House Speaker Cameron Sexton introduced House Bill 2670 back in February. The General Assembly passed the bill and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed it into law in April. It targets "divisive concepts," preventing teachers in Tennessee from bringing up certain ideas in the classroom.
