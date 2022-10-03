Read full article on original website
Museum of Appalachia honors Dr. Joe Johnson, Jim Hart at Heroes of Southern Appalachia Award Ceremony
NORRIS, Tenn. — The Museum of Appalachia celebrated Dr. Joe Johnson and James M. Hart at its “Heroes of Southern Appalachia” award ceremony Oct 1 at its Heritage Hall. Johnson is retired president of the University of Tennessee and Hart is president of Friends of the Smokies and a former general manager of WBIR-TV.
UT students continue camping outside for apartments as Knoxville's occupancy rate climbs above 98%
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It all started Sunday afternoon when students began lining the streets in front of popular downtown apartment complexes. Pitching tents, and lounging in lawn chairs, students showed their determination to secure housing for the 2023-2024 school year. Although the first day isn't for ten months, some...
East Tennessee seniors struggle with fixed income as they prepare for prom night
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Seniors in East Tennessee are having a hard time living on a fixed income. The Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging said it sees more of a struggle now than ever because of the higher costs of living. The Broadway Towers community is struggling to prepare...
Lady Vols softball to hold drive for on-campus pantry
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Lady Vols softball team is looking to collect personal hygiene items at their scrimmage against Duke on Saturday. In a tweet by Tennessee Softball, it was announced that the team would hold a drive for Smokey's Pantry, an on-campus pantry for students, faculty and staff of the University of Tennessee.
YWCA Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley names former KCHD director as interim CEO
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The YWCA Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley has named their interim CEO. Dr. Martha Buchanan, the former director of the Knox County Health Department, will severe as the CEO while YWCA participates in a local and nationwide search to fill the position permanently. This comes after...
Family of five presented with new home
The new house is one of 35 in a new neighborhood called Ellen's Glen. It's named in honor of Knoxville Habitat founder Ellen Roddy Mitchell.
East Tennessee native killed in Turks and Caicos shooting
A man with Knoxville area roots who worked as a realtor in Arlington, Va. has been killed in the Turks and Caicos Islands, a British Caribbean territory while returning from an excursion, according to reports.
10Investigates: Records show Cerebral Palsy Center home residents lived in 'dangerous' conditions
Adult Protective Services investigated the home in July, records show. Letters from Knoxville officials show it failed to meet "life-safety" code requirements.
'Calutron Girl' returns to Oak Ridge to celebrate her 101st birthday
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Thursday was a special day in Oak Ridge as the community helped celebrate the 101st birthday of a woman who played a key role in the Manhattan Project. Opal Talbott returned to Oak Ridge Thursday after moving back to her home in Albany, Kentucky more than seven decades ago. The American Museum of Science and Energy hosted a special celebration for her.
Knoxville approves $825k contract to build foundation for massive art piece in Cradle of Country Music Park
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville City Council approved an agreement on Tuesday that will set the foundation for a massive, new piece of art in downtown Knoxville. The city council voted 7-1 in favor of entering into a nearly $825,000 agreement with Blount Contractors to build the pier foundation that the "Pier 865" canopy sculpture will sit atop in the Cradle of Country Music Park.
AARP helps Knoxville fight the affordable housing crisis
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The city of Knoxville and AARP are working together to fix the affordable housing crisis, especially for our senior adult communities. On Thursday, the AARP hosted a round table discussion with the city about how senior adults face homelessness because of the lack of affordable housing and rising costs.
"Calutron girl" returns to Oak Ridge
Calutron girls Opal Talbott started working in Oak Ridge during the Manhattan Project. She returned today to celebrate her birthday.
Man with ties to East Tennessee killed in ‘targeted attack’ in Turks and Caicos
CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — What was supposed to be a 40th birthday celebration in the Turks and Caicos Islands turned into a deadly mishap after who police said were armed gang members fired at a vehicle returning from an excursion. Inside that car was Kent Carter. He was born and raised in Anderson County before […]
Black substance found at Sevierville Mexican grill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican restaurant in Sevierville earned the lowest score in the most recent round of health inspections with nearly half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 72 at La Catra-Chada Mexican and Latino Grill, at 737 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. Catrachada Mexican […]
Rural Metro responding after 'rail grinder train' sparks small brush fires in North Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire Department said crews are "mopping up" several small brush fires in North Knox County sparked by a "rail grinder train." Shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday, 911 started getting calls about smoke and small brush fires in the area of Beaver Creek Drive along the railroad tracks, according to Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro Fire Department.
'Victims need to be heard, they need to be believed' | Resources for Domestic Violence Awareness Month 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It was launched nationwide in 1987 as a way to connect individuals experiencing domestic abuse with resources. Domestic violence includes physical abuse, but it's not limited to that. There is physical, sexual, psychological, emotional, and financial abuse, as well as...
Former Jacksboro police chief reveals reason for abrupt departure of almost entire force
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Jacksboro police chief, Jeremy Goins, said he and two others on the force resigned because Mayor Shayne Green interfered and overstepped in the police department, according to a report by The Volunteer Times. In the past week, Goins and two other officers quit, leaving one...
Zoo Knoxville exhibit recognized as top three in the world
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville is being honored. The Clayton Family Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Campus has received top honors for excellence in design innovation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The award distinguishes the ARC as one of the top zoo exhibits in the world. “To...
East Tennessee fish removed from endangered species list after 47 years
KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) — A fish found in East Tennessee has become the first fish species in the eastern United States to be delisted from the Federal List of Threatened and Endangered Wildlife due to recovery efforts, The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Tuesday. The snail darter, a three-inch fish named after its primary […]
UTK faculty reject 'divisive concepts' law and embrace teaching about inequalities
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new state law targeting classroom conversations is seeing pushback from professors at the University of Tennessee. House Speaker Cameron Sexton introduced House Bill 2670 back in February. The General Assembly passed the bill and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed it into law in April. It targets "divisive concepts," preventing teachers in Tennessee from bringing up certain ideas in the classroom.
