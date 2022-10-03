ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

News4Jax.com

Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties

Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
CBS Miami

New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
Jacksonville Daily Record

Restaurant Notes: Zaxby’s, Wendy's planned in St. Johns County

St. Johns County is reviewing a pre-application for a Zaxby’s restaurant and drive-thru at Mill Creek Crossing at northwest Florida 16 and International Golf Parkway. St. Johns County issued a permit Sept. 14 for St. Augustine-based North Coast Construction Co. to build a 2,834-square-foot Wendy’s restaurant and drive-thru at 6885 Longleaf Pine Parkway in Saint Johns at a cost of $550,000.
News Break
Politics
First Coast News

Diesel drivers left out of Florida’s one month fuel tax holiday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Motorists are finding some relief at the gas pump due to Florida’s one month fuel tax holiday. But while gasoline users are reaping the benefits, diesel users like truck drivers are left out. "Of course I've noticed the price," Sal a truck driver for over...
The Conversation U.S.

The big reason Florida insurance companies are failing isn't just hurricane risk – it’s fraud and lawsuits

Hurricane Ian’s widespread damage is another disaster for Florida’s already shaky insurance industry. Even though home insurance rates in Florida are nearly triple the national average, insurers have been losing money. Six have failed since January 2022. Now, insured losses from Ian are estimated to exceed US$40 billion Hurricane risk might seem like the obvious problem, but there is a more insidious driver in this financial train wreck. Finance professor Shahid Hamid, who directs the Laboratory for Insurance at Florida International University, explained how Florida’s insurance market got this bad – and how the state’s insurer of last resort, Citizens...
hernandosun.com

Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools

Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
Daily Mail

'Where was your industry stationed when the storm hit?' Ron DeSantis fires back at CNN reporter for questioning why Lee County waited on mandatory evacuation order for Hurricane Ian

Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing back on questions over the delayed evacuation order for Lee County, a part of the Sunshine State that was particularly hard-hit by Hurricane Ian. In a CNN clip shared by his 2022 campaign's rapid response Twitter account, a journalist asks the governor: 'Why...
