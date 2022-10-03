Read full article on original website
Related
Residents in St. Augustine neighborhood facing big cost after Hurricane Ian
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Neighbors say they love their neighborhood but flood damage is starting to become a headache. “Its flooded the last three times. I mean we want to tear down and build up or raze the houses because you know you can’t just keep doing this," said Luke Burge, a resident of Davis Shores neighbor.
The City of St. Augustine will expedite debris removal on Friday, October 7
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, The City of St. Augustine has hired a private contractor to remove debris from residential areas impacted by the storm on Friday, October 7. DRC Emergency Services will collect materials based on the amount of material and ease of access to the debris.
Restoring the dunes in St. Johns County is a constant project. Hurricane Ian didn't help
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian did more than just cause flooding and power outages in St Johns County. It took a toll on the St. Johns County Dune Enhancement Project. Crews recently added more sand to Mickler's Landing, but Ian swept a lot of it away. Mickler's...
St. Johns County urges residents to save unused sandbags
According to a SJC media release, if residents dispose the sandbags in yards it may cause damage to equipment used to grind yard debris. SJC advises to save the sandbags in case of another storm or at least until hurricane season ends Nov. 30. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News4Jax.com
Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties
Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
'It was completely underwater': Atlantic Beach metal working shop collects supplies for Southwest Florida recovery
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Cleaning up after the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian continues, but it could take years for some communities to completely rebuild. Thousands of people in Southwest Florida are in desperate need of supplies and a small business owner in Atlantic Beach plans to help. When you...
'Right now our men and women are in crisis': St. Johns County Fire & Rescue gets funding for mental health
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — When there is tragedy or disaster, firefighters and paramedics run in to help. But who helps them digest what they see and experience?. St. Johns County firefighters just received a half million dollars for mental health assistance. "Right now our men and women are...
New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jacksonville Daily Record
Restaurant Notes: Zaxby’s, Wendy's planned in St. Johns County
St. Johns County is reviewing a pre-application for a Zaxby’s restaurant and drive-thru at Mill Creek Crossing at northwest Florida 16 and International Golf Parkway. St. Johns County issued a permit Sept. 14 for St. Augustine-based North Coast Construction Co. to build a 2,834-square-foot Wendy’s restaurant and drive-thru at 6885 Longleaf Pine Parkway in Saint Johns at a cost of $550,000.
First Coast News
St. Johns County Fire Rescue mourning passing of Engineer Brandon Estes
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue employees are mourning the loss of one of their own. SJCFR announced Monday that one of its engineers, Brandon Estes, has died. He worked at Station 14 in St. Augustine. In addition to his service with the fire department,...
Ron DeSantis Orders FDOT Help Ensure Access to Pine Island by End of the Week
On Sunday, Gov. Ron DeSantis directed the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to help Lee County ensure access to Pine Island by the end of the week. DeSantis authorized the FDOT “ to expedite emergency repairs to the road and bridges that provide motorists access to Pine Island” as Hurricane Ian recovery efforts continue.
A Home seller's guide: Expert shares tips on flood disclosure
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As homeowners across Florida grapple with flooding from Hurricane Ian, some may be wondering if it's time to sell. A real estate expert says there's one thing they can't overlook - disclosures. "Unless you're a vampire bat, and you're hanging out on the roof, you wouldn't...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Rebounding and open for business': new ad campaign being prepared for Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida there continues to be devastating pictures and stories coming from Southwest Florida. And while Northeast Florida did experience some significant flooding, many businesses that center around tourism are once again operating at full capacity and ready to get back to life as normal.
First Coast News
Diesel drivers left out of Florida’s one month fuel tax holiday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Motorists are finding some relief at the gas pump due to Florida’s one month fuel tax holiday. But while gasoline users are reaping the benefits, diesel users like truck drivers are left out. "Of course I've noticed the price," Sal a truck driver for over...
First Coast News
Baby Luca and the Secret Meatball: Local family has a bright spot after Ian floods their St. Augustine eatery
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — It was the dream of Jon Sandroni. "I did a lot of work myself. Watching it all go was pretty devastating," he says. Sandroni and his father poured their own sweat and money into creating Celestino's Wine Bar on Anastasia Island, just down from the Bridge of Lions.
The big reason Florida insurance companies are failing isn't just hurricane risk – it’s fraud and lawsuits
Hurricane Ian’s widespread damage is another disaster for Florida’s already shaky insurance industry. Even though home insurance rates in Florida are nearly triple the national average, insurers have been losing money. Six have failed since January 2022. Now, insured losses from Ian are estimated to exceed US$40 billion Hurricane risk might seem like the obvious problem, but there is a more insidious driver in this financial train wreck. Finance professor Shahid Hamid, who directs the Laboratory for Insurance at Florida International University, explained how Florida’s insurance market got this bad – and how the state’s insurer of last resort, Citizens...
hernandosun.com
Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools
Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
'Where was your industry stationed when the storm hit?' Ron DeSantis fires back at CNN reporter for questioning why Lee County waited on mandatory evacuation order for Hurricane Ian
Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing back on questions over the delayed evacuation order for Lee County, a part of the Sunshine State that was particularly hard-hit by Hurricane Ian. In a CNN clip shared by his 2022 campaign's rapid response Twitter account, a journalist asks the governor: 'Why...
First Coast News
Report: Jacksonville police officer arrested, allegedly strangled girlfriend
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — First Coast News has not been permitted to provide a mugshot with this story, due to the suspect's affiliation with law enforcement. A Jacksonville Sheriff's officer was arrested in St. Johns County Thursday, a police report shows. He resigned at the time of his arrest, JSO confirmed.
Comments / 1