‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 19 premiere, episode 1 (10/06/22): How to watch, livestream, time, date, channel
“Grey’s Anatomy” is back with the highly anticipated season 19 premiere. Here’s how you can watch the long-running medical drama including fuboTV. Episode one titled “Everything Has Changed” will air tonight, Thursday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC. If you’re one of the streaming types, you can sign up for “Grey’s Anatomy” via fuboTV and get a 7-day free trial. FuboTV’s pricing starts at $64.99 monthly.
‘Monster High: The Movie’ to premiere tonight on Nickelodeon; how to stream (10/6/22)
“Monster High The Movie” will premiere on Nickelodeon tonight, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. The movie takes the 12-year-old Mattel fashion doll franchise, already adapted into an animated series, and brings it to life in a live-action movie. For those who have cut the traditional cable cords but would still like to view the movie, “Monster High: The Movie” will air on the following streaming services: Philo (free trial), FuboTV (free trial) and DirecTV Stream(free trial).
How to watch the ‘Law & Order’ shows tonight (10/6/22): FREE live stream, time, channel
NBC’s three “Law & Order” dramas will have new episodes from 8 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. LIVE STREAM: NBC on Peacock, fuboTV (free trial), DirecTV and. “Law & Order,” 8 p.m. The episode is called “Vicious Cycle.”. NBC says, “When a fashion...
How to stream ‘Ghost Brothers: Lights Out’: Season 2 on Discovery+
“Ghost Brothers: Lights Out” will premiere today on Discovery+ with a terrifying three-episodes beginning Friday, October 7, and then a weekly rollout of new episodes on Fridays. The Ghost Brothers are back on the hunt - should we say haunt - with the much anticipated second season of the spooky show.
