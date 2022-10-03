“Monster High The Movie” will premiere on Nickelodeon tonight, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. The movie takes the 12-year-old Mattel fashion doll franchise, already adapted into an animated series, and brings it to life in a live-action movie. For those who have cut the traditional cable cords but would still like to view the movie, “Monster High: The Movie” will air on the following streaming services: Philo (free trial), FuboTV (free trial) and DirecTV Stream(free trial).

