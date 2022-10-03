ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 19 premiere, episode 1 (10/06/22): How to watch, livestream, time, date, channel

“Grey’s Anatomy” is back with the highly anticipated season 19 premiere. Here’s how you can watch the long-running medical drama including fuboTV. Episode one titled “Everything Has Changed” will air tonight, Thursday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC. If you’re one of the streaming types, you can sign up for “Grey’s Anatomy” via fuboTV and get a 7-day free trial. FuboTV’s pricing starts at $64.99 monthly.
‘Monster High: The Movie’ to premiere tonight on Nickelodeon; how to stream (10/6/22)

“Monster High The Movie” will premiere on Nickelodeon tonight, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. The movie takes the 12-year-old Mattel fashion doll franchise, already adapted into an animated series, and brings it to life in a live-action movie. For those who have cut the traditional cable cords but would still like to view the movie, “Monster High: The Movie” will air on the following streaming services: Philo (free trial), FuboTV (free trial) and DirecTV Stream(free trial).
