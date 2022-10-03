Read full article on original website
NASA’s Perseverance rover may have found signs of ancient life on Mars
NASA's Perseverance rover may have struck gold. The rover has collected some of the most significant samples yet from the ancient river delta site at Mars' Jezero Crater — chosen as a prime candidate in the search for signs of ancient microbial life. According to a NASA blog post,...
Largest asteroid ever to hit Earth was twice as big as the rock that killed off the dinosaurs
New research suggests that the asteroid responsible for forming Earth's largest impact crater was even bigger than researchers had previously estimated.
A massive impact immediately placed a 'Moon-like body' into Earth's orbit, reveals new study
The Moon's origin can be explained by a giant impact immediately placing a 'Moon-like body' into an orbit around Earth, according to new research published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters today. This scenario opens up new possibilities for the initial lunar orbit as well as the Moon's expected composition and...
US Space Force's new telescope will detect and track faint objects in deep space
The Space Surveillance Telescope (SST), a military telescope capable of detecting and tracking faint objects in the sky, has now been declared to be capable of initial operations by the Australian Department of Defense and U.S. Space Force, an organizational press release said. With the rampant increase in space-based technologies,...
Crew-5 takes off on time, with a hair’s breadth scare just for good measure
The SpaceX Crew-5 mission launched at exactly noon Eastern Standard Time from Launch Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida USA. It took 12 minutes to reach orbit, traveling at more than the speed of sound. The Dragon Crew. The Crew-5 flight crew was manned by NASA Astronauts...
iheart.com
Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars
An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
Asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs also triggered a global tsunami
When a city-size asteroid slammed into Earth 66 million years ago, it wiped out the dinosaurs -- and sent a monster tsunami rippling around the planet, according to new research.
Astronomers find pair of 'cataclysmic' stars orbiting each other once every 51 minutes
It's the first direct evidence to prove a decades-old theory on transitioning binary star systems.
Gizmodo
If SpaceX's Starship Goes Boom on the Launch Pad, NASA Has a Backup Plan
SpaceX is moving ahead with plans to upgrade a launch pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, which will serve as a backup to the Kennedy Space Center pad the company currently uses to launch cargo and crews to space. During a press briefing last week, Bill Gerstenmaier, SpaceX’s vice...
TechCrunch
Wireless power company Emrod beams 550 W across an Airbus warehouse
For lazy people charging their phones — including yours truly — a wireless charging pad is nice to have. For people on remote islands, wireless power could be transformative. Same with space-based solar power, a proposed type of power plant that relies on wireless power transfer to beam energy from orbiting solar panels down to Earth.
Mysterious reflections on Mars might come from something stranger than water
Scientists revisiting a puzzling signal from the south pole of Mars have suggested a new potential explanation, and it doesn't bode well for hopes of finding liquid water on the Red Planet.
NASA hit an asteroid with a spacecraft: Now what?
NASA made history last week after successfully striking an asteroid with an autonomous spacecraft as the world's first planetary defense mission. While it was an exciting moment, it won't be the last part of the mission.
The Weather Channel
Scientists Find the Secret Ingredient Behind the Origin of Life Hidden in Water Droplets!
The origin of life on Earth is arguably among the most riveting topics in science. Was it divine intervention that brought us here or a chemical accident, or perhaps a bit of both?. This question has plagued humanity from time immemorial. And while we started off by crediting God with...
Gizmodo
NASA Tests Gigantic Slingshot for Hurling Objects Into Space
A recent demonstration by alternative launch provider SpinLaunch suggests payloads containing sensitive equipment can endure the tremendous G-forces generated by the company’s suborbital accelerator. More than 150 partners, government officials, and industry enthusiasts gathered at Spaceport America in the Jornada del Muerto desert of New Mexico to watch the...
Comet-like debris trail spotted after spacecraft crashes into asteroid
A new image captured by a telescope in Chile looks like a dazzling comet with a long, glowing tail. Instead, it's the debris plume created when NASA's DART spacecraft crashed into the asteroid Dimorphos.
Phys.org
Foreign object debris seen during Mars Ingenuity helicopter's 33rd flight (Video)
A small piece of foreign object debris (FOD) was seen in footage from the Mars helicopter's navigation camera (Navcam) for a portion of its 33rd flight. This FOD was not visible in Navcam footage from the previous flight (32). The FOD is seen in Flight 33 Navcam imagery from the...
Phys.org
Scientists collaborate with astronomers around the world to understand distant galaxy
A team of 86 scientists from 13 countries recently carried out extensive high-time resolution optical monitoring of a distant active galaxy, BL Lacertae (BL Lac). Mike Joner, BYU research professor of physics and astronomy, was one of the astronomers contributing to the project. Dr. Joner and BYU undergraduate student Gilvan...
Engadget
Researchers discover star being consumed by its smaller, deader neighbor
Tips to Help You Get the Best Caribbean Cruise Cruise Critic. The Sun might be a solitary star in our solar system, but around half of all other stars in the Milky Way are part of binary systems, in which two orbit each other. These can have incredibly fast orbital periods — scientists have found two white dwarfs that take just 5 minutes and 21 seconds to orbit each other. Another binary system is notable for a different reason: one star is feasting on the other.
Gizmodo
The Asteroid That Killed the Dinosaurs Spawned a Monster Tsunami
A team modeling the aftermath of the asteroid impact that doomed the dinosaurs 66 million years ago say that the collision also created a global tsunami that devastated coastlines from North America to New Zealand. The researchers studied ancient sediments from over 100 sites around the world, to see how...
Phys.org
Juno gets highest-resolution close-up of Jupiter's moon Europa
Observations from the spacecraft's pass of the moon provided the first close-up in over two decades of this ocean world, resulting in remarkable imagery and unique science. The highest-resolution photo NASA's Juno mission has ever taken of a specific portion of Jupiter's moon Europa reveals a detailed view of a puzzling region of the moon's heavily fractured icy crust.
