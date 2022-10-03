Read full article on original website
Related
Will dry conditions spoil Middle Tennessee’s fall colors?
Will dry conditions spoil Middle Tennessee's fall colors?
TN, KY communities implement burn bans due to dry weather
Amid concerns about the recent dry weather conditions posing a fall fire hazard, several localities in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky have issued burn bans.
Foliage expert says it's a 'very good fall color season' in East Tennessee
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Leaves are starting to change in the highest elevations of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. "If we get the rain, it looks like a very optimistic and a very good fall color season," University of Tennessee Forest Management Professor Wayne Clatterbuck said. "In the 40s at night, up into the 60s/70s, even 80s during the day is just ideal."
fox17.com
Middle Tennessee's peak fall foliage looks to be mid-to-late October
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Welcome to October! One of the best months of the year (in my opinion). The month is typically full of pleasant weather, little rain and really gets you into the fall spirit. While the weather for the first few weeks looks to remain fairly nice,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOAA, NWS release October 2022 outlook for temperatures, precipitation; what it means for East TN
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center have released the October 2022 outlook for temperatures and precipitation on Monday, showing what could be a warmer and wetter-than-average month for much of the country. But in East Tennessee, that isn't exactly the case.
Over 600 Lake Sturgeon to be released into Tennessee River
A group of students will join scientists from the Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute to release a group of juvenile Lake Sturgeon into the Tennessee River.
Invasive fish could eradicate Tennessee bass species
An invasive species of bass has been detected in Tennessee waterways, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) says it could be detrimental to the state's native species.
Rare all-black fish caught in East Tennessee river
A fisherman visiting East Tennessee from Louisiana landed a once-in-a-lifetime fish while on the French Broad River.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tennessee poultry restriction lifted after bird flu detected in West TN
A statewide poultry restriction has been lifted after West Tennessee bird flu detection last month.
This Is The Best Pumpkin Patch In Tennessee
Reader's Digest found the best pumpkin patch in each state, including this fun fall favorite in Tennessee.
fox17.com
List of Middle Tennessee farms and pumpkin patches to visit this fall
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Autumn is finally upon us. What better way to get in the holiday spirit than to check out your local pumpkin farm?. All of these farms and pumpkin patches are within driving distance of Nashville, making for a fun getaway or day trip. Even better? Some you can get into for free!
WATE
Little Roo is a sweet puppy that needs a home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Our pet of the week is Roo a shy girl that wants nothing more than to nap on your lap. Help the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley find this sweet girl a forever home. Roo is the last remaining member of a litter of...
PETS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dicksonpost.com
Tennessee adds new Savage Gulf State Park
Tennessee has a new addition to its parks system, Savage Gulf State Park, the state’s 57th. The 19,000-acre park is located in Grundy and Sequatchie counties. The rugged mountainous area is noted for its waterfalls, unique rock formations and spectacular vistas.
newstalk987.com
A Tennessee Representative is Airlifted to a Memphis Hospital Following an Accident Involving a Fatality
Tennessee Representative Ron Gant was airlifted to a Memphis hospital following a serious car accident. It happened last (Wednesday) night, Gant surviving the head-on collision, which involved a fatality, in Hardeman County. Authorities say it was a two-vehicle crash on Highway 18, just south of Hickory Valley. The accident remains...
Aircraft to drop raccoon rabies vaccines in Tennessee
Wildlife officials will begin distributing rabies vaccine packets by aircraft this week in East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and North Carolina.
wcyb.com
Tennessee Unclaimed Property will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival
ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival in Erwin this weekend helping reunite Tennesseans with the more than $1.2 billion of unclaimed property. According to the Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, there is a...
WBBJ
Dogs attack family in Tennessee, killing two children
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.
wvlt.tv
Here’s a breakdown of the ‘Move Over Law’ in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - In light of recent accidents resulting in the injury and deaths of responders on the road, here is what the “Move Over Law” means for drivers across Tennessee. Frustration is growing among the ranks in the first responder community after two Memphis paramedics were...
mymix1041.com
TWRA responds to boating fatality Saturday afternoon
Around 2 p.m. Saturday, TWRA officers responded to a missing person report on Chickamauga Lake. Crews learned a 42-year-old Hamilton County man was not wearing a life jacket while loading his boat in strong winds. Agencies say they found a body in about 4-feet of water. The name of the...
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. sheriffs need one thing to recruit and keep staff
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Money was the obvious solution to keeping staff at East Tennessee law enforcement agencies. The Sevier County Sheriff and Campbell County Sheriff know competitive salaries keep staff employed. Sevier Co. Sheriff Michael Hodges said a salary survey caused all Sevier Co. employees to get a raise...
Comments / 0