Astros Sign Two International Free Agents to Minor League Contracts

By Ben Silver
Inside The Astros
Inside The Astros
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xu9u_0iKbql4T00

The Houston Astros have signed Julio Marte and Yefri Martinez to minor league contracts for their Dominican Summer League system.

The Houston Astros inked 16 international free agents last winter when the signing period opened. Now, just months before the next slew of big ticket prospects will sign, the Astros inked two youngsters to deals in late September.

Julio Marte and Yefri Martinez are both 19-year-old right-handed pitchers, listed at 6-foot-5 and 6-foot-0, respectively. Marte's 180-pound frame means he's more lanky, and likely to throw at higher velocities, but potentially more susceptible to injuries, whereas Martinez is a more stout 205 pounds.

Hailing from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, both were assigned to Dominican Summer League Astros Blue on Monday.

Of course, since the DSL season ended weeks ago, their assignment is only a formality, but it's a big leap in the career of these two youngsters, making the jump from academy ball in the Caribbean to professional baseball.

Their journey will eventually take them to the states, though they will likely participate in American Rookie-ball in the Florida Coast League before joining affiliated ball in the upper levels of Houston's farm system in Fayetteville, Asheville, Corpus Christi and Sugar Land.

Popculture

Woman Slaps Boyfriend After Proposing at Blue Jays Game

A woman did not like a joke her boyfriend pulled on her during a Toronto Blue Jays game. A video shows a man attempting to propose to his girlfriend at Rogers Center. But as he got down on his knee, he pulled out a ring pop instead of an actual engagement ring. The girlfriend slapped the man while yelling profanity and throwing her drink at him. The fans around the couple were in shock, and it led to some interesting responses on social media.
RELATIONSHIPS
