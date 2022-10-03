ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Upcoming events at the Saint Louis Zoo

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Besides baseball, college football, and hockey - St. Louis had a lot of fun activities in the fall, and that includes the Saint Louis Zoo. News 4′s Kristen Cornett spent a day at the zoo to find out what’s going on.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Missouri ranks high in smoking-related deaths

St. Louis nuisance property sees drastic reduction in police calls following temporary closure. A business on the City of St. Louis’ nuisance property list saw a drastic drop in calls for service in the first full month of temporary closure. ‘Wear a helmet while crossing street’ Signs spark conversation...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Shriners helps partially paralyzed boy be more active

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The annual Shriners Hospital telethon is just one week away. It’s an opportunity to help raise money to help Shriners make a difference in the lives of kids. Ten-year-old Liam is one of those kids. He was born with Spina Bifida and is paralyzed from...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

UPS hosting hiring event for the holiday season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - UPS is looking to hire for the upcoming holidays by hosting 600 hiring events nationwide, one of them taking place at the Jefferson Avenue Facility in St. Louis this weekend. UPS is aiming to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees ahead of the holidays. At...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Thousands of lights to start filling Tilles Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - No time to waste decking the halls at Tilles Park. Staff are on week two of hanging up millions of lights and hundreds of displays for the annual Winter Wonderland. There are a couple of new attractions to look for, including a farm display, a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
#Mizzou Football#American Football#College Football#Mizzou Athletics
KMOV

2 dead following crash in Madison County

HAMEL, Ill. (KMOV) – Two people are dead following a Wednesday morning crash in Madison County. The crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. on Illinois Route 4 at Illinois Route 140. According to police, a semi-truck ran a stop sign and hit the side of an SUV. The driver...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
KMOV

St. Louis City leaders to meet to discuss situation at jails

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis City leaders will meet Wednesday to discuss the current situation at the city’s jails. Last month, a rally was held outside the City Justice Center in downtown with people calling for better conditions inside of the jail. There have been at least six inmates who have died there this year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police chase ends with 2 in custody after assault on law enforcement, say O'Fallon, Missouri police

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are in custody after a law enforcement officer was assaulted, according to the O’Fallon, Missouri Police Department. Officers pursued a vehicle that was involved in an assault on a law enforcement officer in Warren County and left the scene of an accident. Officers used spike strips to disable the vehicle in the area of Mid Rivers Mall Drive and Interstate 70. Two suspects were then taken into custody, one male and one female.
O'FALLON, MO
KMOV

Police: Woman shot during domestic dispute in House Springs, MO

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A woman was shot in the back with a shotgun in a House Springs, Missouri neighborhood Thursday night, police said. A spokesperson with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting resulted from a domestic dispute in the 6200 block of Randy. The woman was taken to the hospital conscious and breathing but her exact condition is unknown.
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
KMOV

St. Louis nuisance property sees drastic reduction in police calls following temporary closure

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A business on the City of St. Louis’ nuisance property list saw a drastic drop in calls for service in the first full month of a temporary closure. In August, the city ordered Grand Motel on Grand Blvd in North City to close for five months following a history of police calls to the location. According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to 86 calls for service, which consisted of accused rapes, assaults, drug overdoses and more from August 2021 to August 2022.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Living Well: New technology at SSM Health

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Doctors at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital are saving lives with new technology that advances treatment for brain cancer patients. News 4′s Taylor Holt takes a look at the new technology and how it’s helping patients in this edition of Living Well.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Madison County state's attorney and sheriff react to new Safe-T law

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Madison County state’s attorney Thomas Haine and the sheriff are filing a bi-partisan lawsuit aimed at delaying the Safe-T law’s implementation. The Safe-T Law was passed by Illinois’ general assembly in 2021. It eliminates cash bail and critics say it does not allow for a judge’s consideration of factors like flight risk or danger to the public.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Police officer shortage raises questions about public safety

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- There are labor shortages in St. Louis and around the world. The shortage of workers stretches from restaurants to factories to construction sites and law enforcement. Locally, there are more police officer jobs in the St. Louis region than there are qualified officers to fill them....
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Notorious 'grandparent scam' targets Wildwood mother

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Wildwood resident notified police that she received a call from a scammer yesterday. It appears to have been an attempt to pull off a well-known phone scam known as the “grandparent scam.”. The woman told News 4 she got a call from a crying...
WILDWOOD, MO
KMOV

How you can help the Little Bit Foundation after it was flooded

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Chick-Fil-A is hosting a donation drive for the Little Bit Foundation. The fast food restaurant is helping to raise money for the St. Louis nonprofit that was damaged in the historic July flooding. The donation drive is taking place at all area Chick-Fil restaurants and St. Louis County library locations.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

South County homeowner says STL Cardinals memento stolen during car break-in

ST. LOUIS, CO. (KMOV) - Car break-ins are spilling over into a South County block. Neighbors tell News 4 thieves stole a gun and a piece of St. Louis Cardinal’s history. “They got one of my old cellphones but what I’m most upset about is the Albert Pujols’ rookie card, says one homeowner. It’s just frustrating because you work hard for things and these kids come along and just take what doesn’t belong to them.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Homeless encampment boarded up in South City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis City is boarding up a homeless encampment in an abandoned South City property following a News 4 investigation. Neighbors witnessed squatters moving in and making dinner from their backyards. “It’s declining and it’s frustrating. It makes me think, like, do I want to stay...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

