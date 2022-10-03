ESPN's FPI update has Florida Gators bowl eligible
ESPN has released its latest FPI rankings, with the Florida Gators projected to be bowl eligible by season’s end.
ESPN’s FPI rankings were developed in 2013 as a way to measure the overall strength of each team and to predict results as the season goes on. As the season goes on, the data used to determine a team’s FPI ranking will come from the games played. FPI also predicts the outcomes for each game played.
The metric has not been kind to the Orange and Blue this season. They started out hot with an upset win over Utah in Billy Napier’s first game as Gators’ head coach. Afterward, the team struggled against Kentucky and USF, losing to the Wildcats and barely sneaking past the Bulls with a victory. Statistically, these were not the best performances from the Gators.
They were able to bounce back statistically in their 38-33 loss to Tennessee and their 52-17 win over Eastern Washington.
Here are the latest game-by-game and season-long FPI updates for the Florida Gators.
Oct. 8: vs Missouri Tigers
Win Probability: 71.0%
Projected Record: 4-2
Oct. 15: vs LSU Tigers
Win Probability: 29.4%
Projected Record: 4-3
Oct. 29: vs Georgia Bulldogs
Win Probability: 9.9%
Projected Record: 4-4
Nov. 5: at Texas A&M Aggies
Win Probability: 37.9%
Projected Record: 4-5
Nov. 12: vs South Carolina Gamecocks
Win Probability: 69.9%
Projected Record: 5-5
Nov. 19: at Vanderbilt Commodores
Win Probability: 75.2%
Projected Record: 6-5
Nov. 25: at Florida State Seminoles
Win Probability: 36.0%
Projected record: 6-6
Overall Ranking
Strength of Record
Remaining Strength of Schedule
Overall Efficiency
Offensive Efficiency
Defensive Efficiency
