Gainesville, FL

ESPN's FPI update has Florida Gators bowl eligible

By Sergio De La Espriella
 3 days ago
ESPN has released its latest FPI rankings, with the Florida Gators projected to be bowl eligible by season’s end.

ESPN’s FPI rankings were developed in 2013 as a way to measure the overall strength of each team and to predict results as the season goes on. As the season goes on, the data used to determine a team’s FPI ranking will come from the games played. FPI also predicts the outcomes for each game played.

The metric has not been kind to the Orange and Blue this season. They started out hot with an upset win over Utah in Billy Napier’s first game as Gators’ head coach. Afterward, the team struggled against Kentucky and USF, losing to the Wildcats and barely sneaking past the Bulls with a victory. Statistically, these were not the best performances from the Gators.

They were able to bounce back statistically in their 38-33 loss to Tennessee and their 52-17 win over Eastern Washington.

Here are the latest game-by-game and season-long FPI updates for the Florida Gators.

Oct. 8: vs Missouri Tigers

Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports

Win Probability: 71.0%

Projected Record: 4-2

Oct. 15: vs LSU Tigers

Andre Broussard/The Daily Advertiser

Win Probability: 29.4%

Projected Record: 4-3

Oct. 29: vs Georgia Bulldogs

The Indianapolis Star

Win Probability: 9.9%

Projected Record: 4-4

Nov. 5: at Texas A&M Aggies

Thomas Shea/USA TODAY Sports

Win Probability: 37.9%

Projected Record: 4-5

Nov. 12: vs South Carolina Gamecocks

Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports

Win Probability: 69.9%

Projected Record: 5-5

Nov. 19: at Vanderbilt Commodores

Bryan Lynn/USA TODAY Sports

Win Probability: 75.2%

Projected Record: 6-5

Nov. 25: at Florida State Seminoles

Tallahassee Democrat

Win Probability: 36.0%

Projected record: 6-6

Overall Ranking

AlanYoungblood/Gainesville Sun

Strength of Record

Remaining Strength of Schedule

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Overall Efficiency

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Offensive Efficiency

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Defensive Efficiency

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

