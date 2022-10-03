ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City's second Aldi location sets late October opening date

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's second Aldi location has announced its opening date - Friday, October 28th. The new store is located in the old Gordman's space in the Lakeport Commons Shopping Center in Morningside. Ross Dress for Less, the other new tenant of that old space, is...
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Entertainment
Sioux City, IA
Entertainment
siouxlandnews.com

Former Sioux City woman celebrates turning 110

SAN ANTONIA, TX — San Antonian and former Sioux Citian, Rose Mary Rizk DeGrasse will celebrate a major milestone on October 4th, her 110th birthday. Rose is now considered a “Supercentenarian”, a person who has reached or exceeded 110 years of age. According to gerontologists, there are likely less than 70 Supercentenarians still living in the United States.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Safe Place Siouxland held vigil for victims of domestic violence

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A group called Safe Place Siouxland held a vigil for the victims of domestic violence. That event took place at Pearl Street Park in downtown Sioux city. It gave attendees an opportunity to mourn 13 Iowans who lost their lives to domestic violence in the past year as well as to celebrate survivors.
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Ewtn#Siouxland News
nwestiowa.com

Dordt, De Groots say 'bye to silver maple

SIOUX CENTER—One of Sioux Center’s oldest trees came down in September. The silver maple tree west of Dordt University’s Ribbens Academic Complex and classroom building and visible from Fourth Avenue is estimated to be more than 100 years old. However, the condition of the tree is both the cause of why it came down Thursday, Sept. 22, and why an exact age will be hard to determine.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Sioux City Journal

UPDATED: Tyson Foods to shutter Dakota Dunes offices, costing metro Sioux City about 500 white-collar jobs

DAKOTA DUNES -- Metro Sioux City is losing about 500 white-collar jobs as a result of Tyson Foods' plan to close its offices in Dakota Dunes. Tyson's fresh meats division is now based in a sprawling office complex that anchors the Two Rivers Business Park in Dakota Dunes, an upscale planned community in Southeast South Dakota. Tyson announced Wednesday that about 1,000 corporate staff in the Dunes and Chicago area will move to the meat company's world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Downtown business complex take part in cornhole tournament for United Way

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Businesses from the United Center downtown came together for some outdoor fun and to bring awareness to the mission of the United Way. Teams representing each company in the building played in the Cornhole Competition looking for their chance to hoist the building's traveling trophy. Those businesses have teamed up for this competition which benefits the United Way of Siouxland each year for the last nine years.
SIOUX CITY, IA
wnax.com

Neighbor Farmers Turn Out for Harvest Bee Following Death of Farmer

A harvest bee was held in northwest Iowa on Wednesday. Farmers from across the neighborhood came to assist with the harvest after a family member died this past summer. The harvest bee was held in western Plymouth County. Amanda Brietbart says several neighbors helped organize the harvest bee following the death of her father-in-law. She recites the numbers involved with the harvest bee. Brietbart tells of the tragic events involving her father-in-law from this past summer that led to the harvest bee. Brietbart tried to hold back her emotions when she was asked about what it means to have all the neighbors and friends turn out to assist with the harvest. Brietbart thought the gathering will complete the 750-acre harvest within one day’s work.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Talk Show
KLEM

KLEM News for Tuesday, October 4

National Night out will be celebrated by the Le Mars Police Department tonight. The event is underway at this hour at the Police Department, and continues until 7 pm. It’s an open house, where you can enjoy a free meal, tour the police facilities, including their new training center, and get to know the officers, and your neighbors. First responders will also be there, along with some of their vehicles.
LE MARS, IA
kiwaradio.com

2023 Orange City Tulip Court Selected

Orange City, Iowa — Orange City’s 2023 Tulip Court was elected on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Orange City Tulip Festival officials tell us that Tulip Court members for the 2023 Tulip Festival include Katelyn Huizenga, daughter of Aaron and Kim Huizenga; Amanda Hulstein, daughter of Brent and Mary Hulstein; Elizabeth King, daughter of Don & Miranda King; Nevaeh Sampson, daughter of Brent and Teresa Sampson; and Kinzie Van Kekerix, daughter of Leroy and Jasey Van Kekerix.
ORANGE CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

South Dakota small business owner seeks House District 17 seat

JEFFERSON, S.D. — Election day is just over a month away and Siouxland News is bringing you conversations with several local candidates in the run-up to the polls. Bekki Engquist-Schroeder is a Democrat running for South Dakota House District 17 and she spoke at an event in Jefferson, South Dakota.
JEFFERSON, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Men impacted by domestic violence often fear stigma in seeking help

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — October marks National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time to acknowledge domestic violence survivors and victims. One common myth is that Domestic Violence only affects women, but some men are also affected by the issue. "I'm being beaten up by my girlfriend or my wife...
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy