siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City piano prodigy plays for teachers to brighten their lunch hour
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City High School student is using his talent to brighten lunch hour for the school's teachers. Desmond Hill, a junior at East High School, has been practicing piano and playing for the teachers at the Career Academy while they enjoy their break. He's...
siouxlandnews.com
TOTT - An Evening with the Villalobos Brothers & Sioux City Symphony Block Party
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra invites you to a concert featuring the Villalobos Brothers. Saturday, October 6th, the world-famous brothers will be putting on a fantastic show with a blend of styles. Two-for-one tickets are available on the Orpheum Theater website when using the promo...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City's second Aldi location sets late October opening date
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's second Aldi location has announced its opening date - Friday, October 28th. The new store is located in the old Gordman's space in the Lakeport Commons Shopping Center in Morningside. Ross Dress for Less, the other new tenant of that old space, is...
siouxlandnews.com
School Leader Switch: All four metro schools to gain new leaders by 2023
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The announcement of South Sioux City's Todd Strom leaving at the end of the school year is just one more change in a chain of moves within Siouxland metro schools. Dakota Valley was the first, replacing Dr. Jerry Rasmussen with Dr. Tonia Warzecha in June...
siouxlandnews.com
Former Sioux City woman celebrates turning 110
SAN ANTONIA, TX — San Antonian and former Sioux Citian, Rose Mary Rizk DeGrasse will celebrate a major milestone on October 4th, her 110th birthday. Rose is now considered a “Supercentenarian”, a person who has reached or exceeded 110 years of age. According to gerontologists, there are likely less than 70 Supercentenarians still living in the United States.
Gov. Reynolds selects judge to fill vacancy
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Jessica Noll, of Akron, to a judicial vacancy created by a law passed earlier this year.
siouxlandnews.com
Safe Place Siouxland held vigil for victims of domestic violence
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A group called Safe Place Siouxland held a vigil for the victims of domestic violence. That event took place at Pearl Street Park in downtown Sioux city. It gave attendees an opportunity to mourn 13 Iowans who lost their lives to domestic violence in the past year as well as to celebrate survivors.
siouxlandnews.com
Realtors explain housing market changes as Tyson Corporate Office move out of Siouxland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Siouxland is still coming to terms with Wednesday's announcement from Tyson that it will close its Dakota Dunes corporate office. It gives all 500 employees the option to either transfer to Arkansas or find a different job. Now eyes are on the impact this will...
nwestiowa.com
Dordt, De Groots say 'bye to silver maple
SIOUX CENTER—One of Sioux Center’s oldest trees came down in September. The silver maple tree west of Dordt University’s Ribbens Academic Complex and classroom building and visible from Fourth Avenue is estimated to be more than 100 years old. However, the condition of the tree is both the cause of why it came down Thursday, Sept. 22, and why an exact age will be hard to determine.
Sioux City Journal
UPDATED: Tyson Foods to shutter Dakota Dunes offices, costing metro Sioux City about 500 white-collar jobs
DAKOTA DUNES -- Metro Sioux City is losing about 500 white-collar jobs as a result of Tyson Foods' plan to close its offices in Dakota Dunes. Tyson's fresh meats division is now based in a sprawling office complex that anchors the Two Rivers Business Park in Dakota Dunes, an upscale planned community in Southeast South Dakota. Tyson announced Wednesday that about 1,000 corporate staff in the Dunes and Chicago area will move to the meat company's world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.
siouxlandnews.com
Downtown business complex take part in cornhole tournament for United Way
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Businesses from the United Center downtown came together for some outdoor fun and to bring awareness to the mission of the United Way. Teams representing each company in the building played in the Cornhole Competition looking for their chance to hoist the building's traveling trophy. Those businesses have teamed up for this competition which benefits the United Way of Siouxland each year for the last nine years.
wnax.com
Neighbor Farmers Turn Out for Harvest Bee Following Death of Farmer
A harvest bee was held in northwest Iowa on Wednesday. Farmers from across the neighborhood came to assist with the harvest after a family member died this past summer. The harvest bee was held in western Plymouth County. Amanda Brietbart says several neighbors helped organize the harvest bee following the death of her father-in-law. She recites the numbers involved with the harvest bee. Brietbart tells of the tragic events involving her father-in-law from this past summer that led to the harvest bee. Brietbart tried to hold back her emotions when she was asked about what it means to have all the neighbors and friends turn out to assist with the harvest. Brietbart thought the gathering will complete the 750-acre harvest within one day’s work.
KLEM
KLEM News for Tuesday, October 4
National Night out will be celebrated by the Le Mars Police Department tonight. The event is underway at this hour at the Police Department, and continues until 7 pm. It’s an open house, where you can enjoy a free meal, tour the police facilities, including their new training center, and get to know the officers, and your neighbors. First responders will also be there, along with some of their vehicles.
kiwaradio.com
2023 Orange City Tulip Court Selected
Orange City, Iowa — Orange City’s 2023 Tulip Court was elected on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Orange City Tulip Festival officials tell us that Tulip Court members for the 2023 Tulip Festival include Katelyn Huizenga, daughter of Aaron and Kim Huizenga; Amanda Hulstein, daughter of Brent and Mary Hulstein; Elizabeth King, daughter of Don & Miranda King; Nevaeh Sampson, daughter of Brent and Teresa Sampson; and Kinzie Van Kekerix, daughter of Leroy and Jasey Van Kekerix.
Sioux City Police request help locating missing indigenous woman
36-year-old Brenda Payer went missing last week and now the Sioux City Police Department is looking for the public's help to find her.
siouxlandnews.com
South Dakota small business owner seeks House District 17 seat
JEFFERSON, S.D. — Election day is just over a month away and Siouxland News is bringing you conversations with several local candidates in the run-up to the polls. Bekki Engquist-Schroeder is a Democrat running for South Dakota House District 17 and she spoke at an event in Jefferson, South Dakota.
siouxlandnews.com
Noem "disappointed" in Tyson Foods announcement on closing Dakota Dunes office
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — One day after Tyson Foods announced it was closing its Dakota Dunes corporate office and asking its employees to relocate to Arkansas, one head of state is commenting on the move. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem reacted to Tyson's announcement by saying in a statement:
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City's Coffee with a Cop comes to Harvey's Restaurant in Riverside
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — There were cinnamon rolls, coffee and conversation Tuesday morning, Oct. 4th in Riverside. The Sioux City Police Department hosted a "coffee with a cop" event at Harvey's Restaurant. It was a chance for folks to come out and meet some of their neighborhood police officers...
siouxlandnews.com
South Sioux City Library hosting "digital literacy" class with computer basics
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The South Sioux Public Library recently received the Public Library Association Digital Literacy Grant and staff there say they are putting it to good use helping the Siouxland population. This grant funds resources for computers and tablets to use for teaching computer basics classes...
siouxlandnews.com
Men impacted by domestic violence often fear stigma in seeking help
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — October marks National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time to acknowledge domestic violence survivors and victims. One common myth is that Domestic Violence only affects women, but some men are also affected by the issue. "I'm being beaten up by my girlfriend or my wife...
