LMH receives grant for security technology in Toledo communities
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Metropolitan Housing announced Wednesday it has received a federal grant for new security technology in Toledo communities. LMH says the $250,000 grant will help to purchase and install new cameras and state-of-the-art security measures. These will improve public safety in the Toledo communities where officials say recent incidents of gang-related violence are posing risk to residents and staff.
United Way of Greater Toledo’s Northwest Ohio 211 service supports Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Ian
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -United Way of Greater Toledo’s 211 Community Resource Advisors are answering calls to assist Central Florida residents in response to Hurricane Ian. 211 networks across the nation were called to assist following the hurricane which unfolded on Sept. 29. The 211 staff provides up-to-date information for various resources such as safety tips, housing assistance, and shelters.
Ohio leaders to visit NW Ohio on Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two Ohio leaders are set to visit northwest Ohio on Friday. Ohio Senator Rob Portman will be visiting the 180th Fighter Wing at the Toledo Air National Guard Base in Swanton on Friday morning. A spokesperson for Portman says while at the base, Portman will receive...
Council members, community advocates to appeal to release ERA 2 funds
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Council members and community advocates are holding a press conference Thursday to appeal for the release of Emergency Rental Assistance 2 funds. According to the City of Toledo, the press conference will take place on Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. in the lobby of One Government Center.
Toledo Humane Society takes in six dogs from Florida shelters
Several people sickened in an E. coli outbreak tied to Wendy's restaurants are pursuing legal action while also facing a long road to a healthy recovery from their illnesses.
Fran DeWine to host Imagination Library book readings in two local counties
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - First Lady Fran DeWine is hosting book readings in Hardin Co. and Wood Co. on Thursday. The book readings are being held to promote enrollment in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio. The following is the schedule for the book readings:. Book reading at Mary...
Building Better Schools: Perrysburg Schools unleashes new wellness advocate
13abc's Delaney Ruth stops by House of Dow to check out their vintage collection. Are scooters becoming a nuisance in Toledo? Locals share concerns.
City of Toledo conducts air quality tests on local fire stations
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo is conducting air quality testing on its fire stations, and the age of some of the buildings has some firefighters concerned. Previously the fire union had private testing done at stations 14 and 21 which spurred the city to bring in a company.
Amazon hiring blitz to add 700+ jobs in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Amazon will hire more than 700 people in Toledo alone as part of a recently announced expansion. The shipping giant will hire full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network. Employees can earn, on average, more than $19 per hour based on position and location in the U.S.
Local shelters expect an increase in homelessness as the winter months approach
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Homelessness has been a continual problem in our area and nationwide over the past few years. Local homeless shelters say those numbers will most likely increase as the colder weather comes. Places like Cherry Street Mission Ministries and United Way of Greater Toledo say they expect...
World of Downtown Restaurants Tour returns to Hancock Co.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The World of Downtown Restaurants Tour is retuning to Hancock County next month. The event, hosted by United Way of Hancock County, will take place on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. According to UWHC, the tour is self-guided and celebrates the many...
Golf tournament honors memory of 13-year-old from Pemberville
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The smile on the face of Luke Haas says it all. He was a 7th grader at Eastwood Middle School. Fun loving, his mom says, and outgoing. “I mean, everybody from Pemberville to Bowling Green to Weston to Luckey, Stoney Ridge. Everybody was taken in by him and knew him and they just came together for us,” says Dana Haas, Luke’s mother.
“Trash or Treat” with Keep Toledo Lucas County Beautiful
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As we’re approaching Halloween and the holiday season, you might be seeing more trash around your neighborhood. Keep Toledo Lucas County Beautiful is encouraging you to pick up that trash, and they’re even offering the supplies. “It’s all in the name,” says Adam Cassi,...
TLCERAP application portal open until end of year
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program application portal will remain open for application through the end of the year. According to the City of Toledo, TLCERAP assists eligible households with up to 15 months of assistance. The program includes current and future rent, past due rent, late fees, new renter fees, security deposits utility deposits and utility payments. Grants are awarded based on priorities established by the U.S. Department of Treasury.
Toledo City Council to take up medical debt relief measure later this month
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo City Council member spearheading a measure to help eliminate some medical debt for residents is holding the legislation for a little while longer. Councilwoman Michele Grim announced Tuesday she will hold the legislation until city council’s October 25th meeting. Grim said the pushed back...
Are scooters becoming a nuisance in Toledo? Locals share concerns
13abc's The 9 recording for VOD. 13abc Action News at 11 PM recording for VOD.
National spotlight on Adrian shelter in an effort to raise money and awareness about homeless pets
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are a lot of pets waiting for their forever home in shelters and rescues in our area. Many organizations are seeing an increase in numbers right now. The Lenawee Humane Society was in the national spotlight Tuesday for a special fundraiser that will help bring...
Alleged cheating fishermen won Rossford’s Walleye Roundup in April
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - During the Rossford Walleye Roundup in April 2022, the team with the heaviest combined weight of fish won $10,000. Those winners were Jake Runyan and Chase Cominsky, the same two allegedly exposed as cheaters over the weekend in a separate tournament near Cleveland. “We did think...
One Village Council concerned about shopper safety at Manhattan Plaza
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The One Village Council, residents, and other stakeholders want to be able to shop and utilize the Manhattan Plaza without fearing for their safety. The One Village Council invited the Manhattan Plaza owner, Mr. Masoud Yono, and the Toledo Police Department Chief George Kral to a community meeting on Tuesday.
