phillygrub.blog

Jet Wine Bar Toasts Pennsylvania Wine Month With Weekly “Meet The Maker” Happy Hours

Jet Wine Bar, Philadelphia’s “global vineyard” and South Street’s urban oasis, is kicking off Pennsylvania Wine Month this October by highlighting local wineries through a series of Meet the Maker Happy Hours, held every Thursday in October from 5 – 8pm. Wine connoisseurs can indulge in flights and bites as well as sip on Jet Wine Bar’s signature wine flights after each event (or until wines are sold out).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillygrub.blog

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Coming to South Street

Touchless dumpling concept Brooklyn Dumpling Shop will be opening its first Philadelphia location at a former Dunkin Donuts spot at 308 South Street. The grab & go dumpling shop is based on the automat-style of service—a fully contactless 24/7 experience—where you use a pre-pay or use an on-site hands-free ordering kiosk, and pick-up the food in warming lockers. The irony of this opening in the city that invented the automat is not lost on us!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillygrub.blog

Gin Cocktails & Flower Fun at White Dog Cafe in Wayne

Things will be blooming at White Dog Cafe Wayne, 200 West Lancaster Ave., Wayne, on Tuesday, October 25th from 5 to 7 PM for a build-your-own flower bouquet based on the flavors of Botanist Gin. Guests can select flowers from the Bloom Bar to create unique bouquets to celebrate the...
WAYNE, PA
phillygrub.blog

Jean-Georges Philadelphia Opens Fourth Night of Dinner Service

Beginning on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Jean-Georges Philadelphia, the city’s most coveted dining reservation helmed by Chef de Cuisine Cornelia Sühr, will introduce Wednesdays as a fourth night of dinner service. “Since our re-opening in the spring, demand for reservations has been at an all-time high,’ says Nicolas...
