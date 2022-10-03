Touchless dumpling concept Brooklyn Dumpling Shop will be opening its first Philadelphia location at a former Dunkin Donuts spot at 308 South Street. The grab & go dumpling shop is based on the automat-style of service—a fully contactless 24/7 experience—where you use a pre-pay or use an on-site hands-free ordering kiosk, and pick-up the food in warming lockers. The irony of this opening in the city that invented the automat is not lost on us!

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO