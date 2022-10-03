ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLD-TV

Stolen art returned to the University of Arizona 37 years after heist

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In 1985, an art heist shook Tucson. An abstract impressionist painting was brutally sliced from its frame at the University of Arizona Museum of Art. What happened to WIllem de Kooning’s “Woman-Ochre” became the stuff of legend. Now, all these years...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Entertainment
AZFamily

On Your Side helps viewers get $26,000 back in September

Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. The Trump campaign held events in Mesa and Tucson in recent years, and reportedly owe the cities $145K combined. Are you spending too much at the store, even the grocery store?. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Groceries are up...
MESA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Sun Tran, Sun Link fares in Tucson remain free for the time being

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Whether to keep Tucson transit fares free or to start charging again is a debate going on at city hall. The city made all fares free when the pandemic hit two years ago to help people during a financial crunch but now the question is should they remain that way.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Kold News#
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Ex-grad student kills Arizona professor on campus

TUCSON, Ariz. — (AP) — The University of Arizona has released the name of a professor who authorities said was fatally shot on campus by a former graduate student. University President Robert Robbins identified the victim late Wednesday as Thomas Meixner, who had headed the school’s Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
KOLD-TV

Space tourism: From Arizona to the stratosphere

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It is National Space Week. Just one year ago, World View announced space tourism, giving regular people the opportunity to go to space. Right now, capsules are being built and tested. World View is based in Tucson and KOLD News 13 got to go...
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Southern Arizona teen arrested for sending shooting threats to Maine school

MARANA, Ariz. - A 15-year-old girl was arrested in Marana after she allegedly threatened to shoot students and place bombs at a school in Maine, police said on Oct. 5. The investigation began after a Maine law enforcement agency reached out to the Marana Police Department, saying someone had been making shooting and bomb threats at one of their local schools.
MARANA, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

45th annual Pride Parade presented by Intuit

The 45th annual Pride Parade presented by Intuit took place Friday evening Sept. 30. People walking in the parade went from Downtown Tucson to Armory Park, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

First week of October ends with storm chances

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become less numerous across Southern Arizona overnight. Early morning lows will be in the 60s across the Tucson metro area and the 50s across Cochise County. On Friday, we'll see a modest cooldown with another round of afternoon and evening...
TUCSON, AZ
Axios Phoenix

3 places you can't miss on a day trip from Phoenix to Tucson

I'm back in the Valley after a jam-packed day in Tucson, where I tried as many of your recommendations as I could!Here's what I ate and drank, and why you should hit up these spots, too!Thanks to Axios Phoenix subscribers Daniel, Paul, Fred and Alex for the suggestions.Flora's Market RunThe brains behind Prep & Pastry opened this adorable restaurant and market last year on East Sixth Street.What I ordered: The Tucson Bowl — a hearty but healthy combo of sweet potatoes, carnitas and kale, topped with mole and a sunny-side up egg. If you go: Make sure to stop into...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Hundreds of children, teachers and parents to walk-n-roll to school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There might be extra students, parents and staff spending some time outside before school for Walk-N-Roll to School Week. For the week, students are encouraged to walk, bike or ride scooters to class with the goal to improve health while reducing congestion, air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from cars near schools.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy