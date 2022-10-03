Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.justpene50New York City, NY
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Fifteen Thousand Candy Colored Fentanyl Pills Hidden in Children's Legosjustpene50Manhattan, NY
Duck Donuts Opens Second Location in White Plains, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterWhite Plains, NY
Anna Delvey, fake heiress, released from prison and banned from social mediaSara BNew York City, NY
Related
Commercial Observer
Luxury Developer to Pay $2.6M for Underpaying Staffers
Developer Heatherwood Luxury Rentals reached an about $2.6 million settlement with New York City after an investigation by Attorney General Letitia James found Heatherwood underpaid its 24 building service workers at two apartment properties in Brooklyn and Queens. The two buildings — 27-03 42nd Road in Long Island City, Queens,...
Commercial Observer
Madison Realty Capital, Newbond Buy Public Hotel’s Nonperforming Loan for $177M
The senior loan on Ian Schrager and Witkoff’s Public Hotel has traded hands, Commercial Observer has learned. Madison Realty Capital and Newbond Holdings acquired the nonperforming debt from lenders Deutsche Bank and Aareal Bank at a face value of $177.3 million, fully accrued to roughly $190 million, sources told CO.
fox5ny.com
Rite Aid considering locking up all items in NYC due to shoplifting
NEW YORK - Rite Aid says shoplifting has gotten so bad in New York City that the company is considering putting everything into locked displays. The company recently reported $5 million in additional losses in the past 3 months due to what is referred to as "shrink" in the retail industry. That's another word for stolen items.
Commercial Observer
Lender Moves to Force Sale of 111 East 59th Street After $193M Default
A forced sale might be in store for the Upper East Side retail and office building at 111 East 59th Street after its owners defaulted on their loans, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in New York County Supreme Court. LoanCore Capital sued 111 East 59th Street JV Sub and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC New York
19 New NYC Restaurants Earn Coveted Michelin Star Ranking: See Full 2022 List
More than a dozen New York City restaurants earned a coveted Michelin star for the first time in 2022, joining the globally renowned guide with a distinction many chefs can only dream of some day attaining. The star rankings and other distinctions were announced Thursday at a ceremony at Hudson...
brickunderground.com
A lottery opens for 86 units at a senior housing complex on the Lower East Side
Applications are open through the affordable housing lottery for 86 newly constructed apartments at 64 Norfolk St., a housing development for seniors on the Lower East Side. Rents start at $654 a month for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $25,372 to $84,070 depending on the size of the household.
Billionaire Landlord Pays for Hiding Buyers’ True Costs in Forest Hills Condo Conversion
This article was originally published by The CITY on Oct. 5, 2022 By Haidee Chu. A torn-up bedroom wall and exposed pipes. That is what Joe Yin remembers from several years ago, after the Forest Hills condo unit he lived in was converted — along with most of the building — from rent-stabilized units.
Commercial Observer
Facebook Moves Into Moynihan, Ditches 200K SF 225 Park Avenue South Office
Mark Zuckerberg is cutting back on even more New York City office space. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, will terminate its 200,000-square-foot lease at 225 Park Avenue South, after officially moving into the 730,000-square-foot space it committed to in Moynihan Train Hall in 2020, according to a source. The news was first reported by The Real Deal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
longisland.com
Attorney General James, Comptroller Lander, and 32BJ SEIU Recover $3 Million from Real Estate Developer for Underpaying Workers
New York Attorney General Letitia James, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, and 32BJ SEIU recovered $3 million from a luxury residential property developer for denying workers prevailing wages and benefits. Heatherwood Communities LLC (Heatherwood) received tax exemptions on two of its New York City rental properties located in Queens and Brooklyn under the city’s 421-a program, but failed to pay prevailing wages and benefits to building service employees, as required under the tax credit program. As a result of today’s agreement, Heatherwood will return $723,324, the full amount owed plus interest, to 24 workers and pay a penalty to New York City and New York state for violating the conditions of the tax credit program.
Commercial Observer
Developer Sues Landlord For $3.5M for Allegedly Stalling Rooftop Bar
A planned rooftop bar and restaurant in the Garment District might never get off the ground thanks to a dispute between the operator and his landlord. Foremost Real Estate’s Dan Shavolian, who’s trying to open the eatery atop 469 Seventh Avenue, is suing 469 Holdings for $3.5 million, alleging that building owners Meyer Equities’ Martin and Eric Meyer stalled his eatery project by refusing to sign the permits he needed to start construction, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in New York County Supreme Court.
A multi-millionaire once owned the property. Now it’s Roman Plaza with a collection of restaurants, and it’s officially opened. But not Asian Foods.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — At the new Roman Plaza official grand opening on Thursday afternoon, developer Stuart Waldman stood under a balloon arch with a pair of giant scissors. Just as he went in for the ceremonial ribbon cut, an eagle soared above the parking lot. “It’s truly an...
Commercial Observer
Online Advertising Firm GumGum Heads to 1245 Broadway
GDS Development’s boutique office project at 1245 Broadway has attracted another tenant with advertising firm GumGum taking an entire floor, the developers told Commercial Observer. GumGum, which specializes in using artificial intelligence for targeted advertising online, inked a five-year, 6,500-square-foot lease for offices and a terrace on a tower...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Commercial Observer
QC Firm Applause Inks 18K SF Lease at 355 Lexington
Quality control firm Applause has signed a 17,500-square-foot lease at Rudin Management Company’s 355 Lexington Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned. The Massachusetts-based tech company — which has clients such as Ford, Google, Western Union and Dow Jones — will open its first New York City office on the entire seventh floor of the building just two blocks from Grand Central Terminal, according to the landlord.
Commercial Observer
Digital Training Center Finalizes 85K SF at Zero Irving
Digital training center Civic Hall locked down 85,000 square feet at the Union Square tech hub Zero Irving for a new outpost, nearly four years after the plans were announced. The Fedcap Group, owners of Civic Hall, signed a 25-year lease for six floors of the 21-story development at 124 East 14th Street to open Civic Hall @ Union Square in early 2023, according to developer RAL Development Services.
untappedcities.com
A Guide to the Mansions of Victorian Flatbush in Brooklyn
Once home to acres of colonial Dutch farmland, Flatbush is now an area of Brooklyn known for boasting some of the most magnificent and diverse architecture in New York City. Flatbush’s architectural splendor can be attributed to the development boom it experienced in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. At that time, a slew of real estate developers bought up farmland in the Flatbush area of Brooklyn and constructed residential suburban neighborhoods. This boom was spurred by many factors, including new transportation lines that connected the borough to Manhattan, the completion of the Brooklyn Bridge in 1883, and the opening of Prospect Park in 1867.
Commercial Observer
Fortress Provides Charles Cohen With $534M for New York, Florida Properties
Fortress Credit Corporation has provided New York-based Cohen Brothers Realty with loans totaling $533.6 million for properties in Manhattan and Fort Lauderdale, including one that evaded foreclosure in 2020, Commercial Observer has learned. The restructuring comes as the firm, led by billionaire Charles Cohen, is being dogged by several lawsuits,...
6 Of The World's 50 Best Bars Are In New York & You Don't Need To Drive A Lamborghini To Go
The list for "The World's 50 Best Bars" came out for 2022 and New York landed six spots in the U.S., with two establishments in the top 10. The rank is measured by Drink Writers, Cocktail Experts, Bartenders and Bar Owners. They must have been to the location they cast a vote for at least once, and they are allowed to submit seven votes — four in their own region, three in another.
Ghost Signs of NYC: Lerner Shops
"The Lerner Shops—they are in every important neighborhood in New York and in all other Eastern cities—know the coming mode just a little ahead of most other shops," read a 1922 ad in the New York Evening World. "To carry styles that are at all times in the forefront of fashion—to have them just a little sooner than everyone else—and to keep them always in the pink of freshness—that is the Lerner policy,"
bkreader.com
Governor Hochul Provides Latest COVID-19 Updates for New York
Governor Kathy Hochul provided updates on New York’s progress in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included recent deaths reported from this past weekend. Between Saturday, Oct. 1, and Monday, Oct. 3, seven new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in King’s County. The seven reported deaths were...
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the great state of New York were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Comments / 0