ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Commercial Observer

Luxury Developer to Pay $2.6M for Underpaying Staffers

Developer Heatherwood Luxury Rentals reached an about $2.6 million settlement with New York City after an investigation by Attorney General Letitia James found Heatherwood underpaid its 24 building service workers at two apartment properties in Brooklyn and Queens. The two buildings — 27-03 42nd Road in Long Island City, Queens,...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Rite Aid considering locking up all items in NYC due to shoplifting

NEW YORK - Rite Aid says shoplifting has gotten so bad in New York City that the company is considering putting everything into locked displays. The company recently reported $5 million in additional losses in the past 3 months due to what is referred to as "shrink" in the retail industry. That's another word for stolen items.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Real Estate
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Business
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Real Estate
New York City, NY
Government
Commercial Observer

Facebook Moves Into Moynihan, Ditches 200K SF 225 Park Avenue South Office

Mark Zuckerberg is cutting back on even more New York City office space. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, will terminate its 200,000-square-foot lease at 225 Park Avenue South, after officially moving into the 730,000-square-foot space it committed to in Moynihan Train Hall in 2020, according to a source. The news was first reported by The Real Deal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Availability#Third Avenue#Commercial Real Estate#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Business Industry#Linus Business
longisland.com

Attorney General James, Comptroller Lander, and 32BJ SEIU Recover $3 Million from Real Estate Developer for Underpaying Workers

New York Attorney General Letitia James, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, and 32BJ SEIU recovered $3 million from a luxury residential property developer for denying workers prevailing wages and benefits. Heatherwood Communities LLC (Heatherwood) received tax exemptions on two of its New York City rental properties located in Queens and Brooklyn under the city’s 421-a program, but failed to pay prevailing wages and benefits to building service employees, as required under the tax credit program. As a result of today’s agreement, Heatherwood will return $723,324, the full amount owed plus interest, to 24 workers and pay a penalty to New York City and New York state for violating the conditions of the tax credit program.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Developer Sues Landlord For $3.5M for Allegedly Stalling Rooftop Bar

A planned rooftop bar and restaurant in the Garment District might never get off the ground thanks to a dispute between the operator and his landlord. Foremost Real Estate’s Dan Shavolian, who’s trying to open the eatery atop 469 Seventh Avenue, is suing 469 Holdings for $3.5 million, alleging that building owners Meyer Equities’ Martin and Eric Meyer stalled his eatery project by refusing to sign the permits he needed to start construction, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in New York County Supreme Court.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

A multi-millionaire once owned the property. Now it’s Roman Plaza with a collection of restaurants, and it’s officially opened. But not Asian Foods.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — At the new Roman Plaza official grand opening on Thursday afternoon, developer Stuart Waldman stood under a balloon arch with a pair of giant scissors. Just as he went in for the ceremonial ribbon cut, an eagle soared above the parking lot. “It’s truly an...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Commercial Observer

Online Advertising Firm GumGum Heads to 1245 Broadway

GDS Development’s boutique office project at 1245 Broadway has attracted another tenant with advertising firm GumGum taking an entire floor, the developers told Commercial Observer. GumGum, which specializes in using artificial intelligence for targeted advertising online, inked a five-year, 6,500-square-foot lease for offices and a terrace on a tower...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Commercial Observer

QC Firm Applause Inks 18K SF Lease at 355 Lexington

Quality control firm Applause has signed a 17,500-square-foot lease at Rudin Management Company’s 355 Lexington Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned. The Massachusetts-based tech company — which has clients such as Ford, Google, Western Union and Dow Jones — will open its first New York City office on the entire seventh floor of the building just two blocks from Grand Central Terminal, according to the landlord.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Digital Training Center Finalizes 85K SF at Zero Irving

Digital training center Civic Hall locked down 85,000 square feet at the Union Square tech hub Zero Irving for a new outpost, nearly four years after the plans were announced. The Fedcap Group, owners of Civic Hall, signed a 25-year lease for six floors of the 21-story development at 124 East 14th Street to open Civic Hall @ Union Square in early 2023, according to developer RAL Development Services.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
untappedcities.com

A Guide to the Mansions of Victorian Flatbush in Brooklyn

Once home to acres of colonial Dutch farmland, Flatbush is now an area of Brooklyn known for boasting some of the most magnificent and diverse architecture in New York City. Flatbush’s architectural splendor can be attributed to the development boom it experienced in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. At that time, a slew of real estate developers bought up farmland in the Flatbush area of Brooklyn and constructed residential suburban neighborhoods. This boom was spurred by many factors, including new transportation lines that connected the borough to Manhattan, the completion of the Brooklyn Bridge in 1883, and the opening of Prospect Park in 1867.
BROOKLYN, NY
Commercial Observer

Fortress Provides Charles Cohen With $534M for New York, Florida Properties

Fortress Credit Corporation has provided New York-based Cohen Brothers Realty with loans totaling $533.6 million for properties in Manhattan and Fort Lauderdale, including one that evaded foreclosure in 2020, Commercial Observer has learned. The restructuring comes as the firm, led by billionaire Charles Cohen, is being dogged by several lawsuits,...
MANHATTAN, NY
Narcity USA

6 Of The World's 50 Best Bars Are In New York & You Don't Need To Drive A Lamborghini To Go

The list for "The World's 50 Best Bars" came out for 2022 and New York landed six spots in the U.S., with two establishments in the top 10. The rank is measured by Drink Writers, Cocktail Experts, Bartenders and Bar Owners. They must have been to the location they cast a vote for at least once, and they are allowed to submit seven votes — four in their own region, three in another.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Frank Mastropolo

Ghost Signs of NYC: Lerner Shops

"The Lerner Shops—they are in every important neighborhood in New York and in all other Eastern cities—know the coming mode just a little ahead of most other shops," read a 1922 ad in the New York Evening World. "To carry styles that are at all times in the forefront of fashion—to have them just a little sooner than everyone else—and to keep them always in the pink of freshness—that is the Lerner policy,"
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Governor Hochul Provides Latest COVID-19 Updates for New York

Governor Kathy Hochul provided updates on New York’s progress in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included recent deaths reported from this past weekend. Between Saturday, Oct. 1, and Monday, Oct. 3, seven new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in King’s County. The seven reported deaths were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy