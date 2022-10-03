ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

411mania.com

Update On When Konosuke Takeshita Is Expected To Return To AEW

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave an update on when Konosuke Takeshita will return to AEW after a run there earlier this year. According to the report, Takeshita is expected back ‘in a couple of weeks.’. He left the company in August at the...
WWE
411mania.com

Update On NXT Wrestlers Reportedly Set For WWE Main Roster (SPOILERS)

Both Fightful Select and PWInsider report that Legado del Fantasma are set to debut on the WWE main roster, specifically as part of the Smackdown brand. That includes Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza and Elektra Lopez, who were all written off NXT recently. The plan at the time was to bring them to RAW or Smackdown, and it seems Smackdown was selected.
WWE
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Sports
San Antonio, TX
Sports
411mania.com

Dave Meltzer Thinks Warner Bros. Discovery Is Holding Up A New ROH TV Show

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dave Meltzer spoke about why he believes Tony Khan hasn’t started a new ROH TV show, noting Warner Bros. Discovery may be holding things up. He said: “I think we’re waiting on a TV deal. I don’t know how easy it is. It’s...
WWE
411mania.com

Friday’s Undertaker 1deadMan Show Has Sold Out

Fightful Select reports that the Undertaker 1deadMan Show this Friday in Philadelphia has officially sold out. The show is set for the Theatre of Living Arts as part of Extreme Rules weekend. Undertaker, WWE executives and local organizers were said to be ‘very pleased’ with the news. WWE has been...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
411mania.com

Updated Card For AEW Battle of the Belts IV

AEW has an updated lineup for Battle of the Belts IV following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can check out the updated card below for the show, which airs Friday night at 11 PM ET after Rampage:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: PAC vs. Trent Barreta. * AEW...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Royal Rumble#Combat
411mania.com

Pick Your Poison Matches Set For WWE NXT In Two Weeks

WWE has set two Pick Your Poison matches for NXT in two weeks. On tonight’s show, Grayson Waller revealed that Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade will pick each other’s opponents for the October 18th show ahead of their Weapons Wild match at Halloween Havoc. Waller noted that the competitors could be anyone on the WWE roster, in or out of NXT.
WWE
411mania.com

Updated WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Card

WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Halloween Havoc after this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the latest card below for the show, which takes place on October 22 and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs....
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s NXT Review – 10.4.22

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Sudu Shah, Wade Barrett, Byron Saxton. We’re coming up on Halloween Havoc near the end of the month and the card seems to be set. They still have a few things that need to be done to get ready for the show though and we will probably get some more of that build this week. We also have some guest stars coming in this week from Smackdown so things should be feeling bigger. Let’s get to it.
ORLANDO, FL
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Road Dogg Explains Why WWE Canceled Talking Smack

– During the latest edition of Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg addressed why WWE canceled Talking Smack back in July 2017. Road Dogg noted the famous Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) and Miz promo segment and trying to capitalize off of that momentum, telling McMahon, “This thing that just happened.” However, McMahon responded to Road Dogg, “Oh, where 40,000 people watched?”
WWE
411mania.com

Ask 411 Wrestling: What is Inoki-ism?

Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Revealing New Look For Tonight’s NXT

WWE NXT is going to have a new look starting tonight, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the revamped setup for NXT will be revealed tonight with the return to live episodes. The site notes that the venue will have a revamped ringside area for more space around...
WWE
411mania.com

Update On Why Sammy Guevara Wasn’t Sent Home Following Fight With Andrade el Idolo

As previously reported, Sammy Guevara and Andrade el Idolo reportedly had a fight backstage ahead of last night’s Dynamite. Andrade was sent home but Guevara was still allowed to appear on TV. This has caused a stir online, with some on social media wondering why Guevara wasn’t punished as well. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, as well as another report from Fightful Select, Guevara was not punished because he did not throw a punch.
WWE
411mania.com

RUSH Shares Picture Of Andrade El Idolo Online Following Reports of Dynamite Altercation

Following reports that Andrade El Idolo was sent home following an altercation with Sammy Guevara at AEW Dynamite, RUSH shared a picture implying support for his stablemate. As reported, Andrade was reportedly sent home after a backstage scuffle with Guevara stemming from their online feud over comments made by Andrade on a podcast. It was reported on Thursday that Guevara was not sent home because he didn’t throw a punch or attempt to fight back, though one source did say Guevara shoved Andrade after the latter man spun him around to confront him.
WWE
411mania.com

Andrade El Idolo vs. 10 Match Scrapped For AEW Rampage, Replacement Match Set

Andrade El Idolo will not face 10 in a Career vs. Mask match at AEW Rampage as originally announced. Andrade was was announced last week as facing the Dark Order member with Andrade’s AEW career and 10’s mask on the line, but Tony Khan announced today on Twitter that the match is off. He noted that instead, 10 will be part of a AEW World Trios Championship match as the Dark Order battles champions Death Triangle, writing:
WWE

