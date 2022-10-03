Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abandoned Bexar County Juvenile Center in Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsBexar County, TX
Aurora lawmakers check out homeless complex in San AntonioDavid HeitzSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio pageant winner makes Miss USA history but contestants claim that the contest was "rigged"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The San Antonio entrepreneur giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Fifty-Six Years Ago, Texas Endured Its First Modern Mass-Shooting; Since Then, Many More Have Followed.Savannah VillanuevaSutherland Springs, TX
Related
411mania.com
Dutch Mantell Thinks Roman Reigns Will Turn Face After Losing the Title, Critiques Today’s Heels
– During a recent interview with Sid Pullar III for Sportskeeda Wrestling, former WWE talent Dutch Mantell discussed the idea of Roman Reigns dropping the WWE Championship and how that will make Reigns a baby face. Below are some highlights:. On how Roman Reigns will turn face after losing the...
411mania.com
Update On When Konosuke Takeshita Is Expected To Return To AEW
During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave an update on when Konosuke Takeshita will return to AEW after a run there earlier this year. According to the report, Takeshita is expected back ‘in a couple of weeks.’. He left the company in August at the...
411mania.com
WWE News: Stock Closes At Three-Year High, Carmelo Hayes Beats Oro Mensah On NXT
– WWE’s stock price closed at its highest point in just over three years on Tuesday. The closing price for WWE stock today was $74.12, up $2.01 (2.79%) from the previous close. That makes the highest closing price since it closed at $75.91 on September 17th, 2019. The stock...
411mania.com
Update On NXT Wrestlers Reportedly Set For WWE Main Roster (SPOILERS)
Both Fightful Select and PWInsider report that Legado del Fantasma are set to debut on the WWE main roster, specifically as part of the Smackdown brand. That includes Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza and Elektra Lopez, who were all written off NXT recently. The plan at the time was to bring them to RAW or Smackdown, and it seems Smackdown was selected.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
411mania.com
Dave Meltzer Thinks Warner Bros. Discovery Is Holding Up A New ROH TV Show
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dave Meltzer spoke about why he believes Tony Khan hasn’t started a new ROH TV show, noting Warner Bros. Discovery may be holding things up. He said: “I think we’re waiting on a TV deal. I don’t know how easy it is. It’s...
411mania.com
Friday’s Undertaker 1deadMan Show Has Sold Out
Fightful Select reports that the Undertaker 1deadMan Show this Friday in Philadelphia has officially sold out. The show is set for the Theatre of Living Arts as part of Extreme Rules weekend. Undertaker, WWE executives and local organizers were said to be ‘very pleased’ with the news. WWE has been...
411mania.com
AEW News: Pre-Sale Codes For November 30th Dynamite, Limited Edition Acclaimed Shirt Announced
– The pre-sale code for next month’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Indianapolis is online. The November 30th show begins its pre-sale on Thursday at 10 AM at Ticketmaster and the code (per PWInsider) is 2XJCRT. – AEW has announced a limited edition version of The Acclaimed’s “Scissor Me...
411mania.com
Updated Card For AEW Battle of the Belts IV
AEW has an updated lineup for Battle of the Belts IV following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can check out the updated card below for the show, which airs Friday night at 11 PM ET after Rampage:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: PAC vs. Trent Barreta. * AEW...
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
Pick Your Poison Matches Set For WWE NXT In Two Weeks
WWE has set two Pick Your Poison matches for NXT in two weeks. On tonight’s show, Grayson Waller revealed that Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade will pick each other’s opponents for the October 18th show ahead of their Weapons Wild match at Halloween Havoc. Waller noted that the competitors could be anyone on the WWE roster, in or out of NXT.
411mania.com
Updated WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Card
WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Halloween Havoc after this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the latest card below for the show, which takes place on October 22 and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs....
411mania.com
Hall’s NXT Review – 10.4.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Sudu Shah, Wade Barrett, Byron Saxton. We’re coming up on Halloween Havoc near the end of the month and the card seems to be set. They still have a few things that need to be done to get ready for the show though and we will probably get some more of that build this week. We also have some guest stars coming in this week from Smackdown so things should be feeling bigger. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
AEW Road to Washington DC Previews MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta, More
AEW heads to Washington DC this week, and the latest Road To preview looks at MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta and more. You can see the full video below, which previews this week’s tapings:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
Road Dogg Explains Why WWE Canceled Talking Smack
– During the latest edition of Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg addressed why WWE canceled Talking Smack back in July 2017. Road Dogg noted the famous Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) and Miz promo segment and trying to capitalize off of that momentum, telling McMahon, “This thing that just happened.” However, McMahon responded to Road Dogg, “Oh, where 40,000 people watched?”
411mania.com
Ask 411 Wrestling: What is Inoki-ism?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
411mania.com
WWE Revealing New Look For Tonight’s NXT
WWE NXT is going to have a new look starting tonight, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the revamped setup for NXT will be revealed tonight with the return to live episodes. The site notes that the venue will have a revamped ringside area for more space around...
411mania.com
Update On Why Sammy Guevara Wasn’t Sent Home Following Fight With Andrade el Idolo
As previously reported, Sammy Guevara and Andrade el Idolo reportedly had a fight backstage ahead of last night’s Dynamite. Andrade was sent home but Guevara was still allowed to appear on TV. This has caused a stir online, with some on social media wondering why Guevara wasn’t punished as well. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, as well as another report from Fightful Select, Guevara was not punished because he did not throw a punch.
411mania.com
AEW News: MJF Praises Recent WWE Hire, Eddie Kingston On Which Match Influenced Him, Control Center For Tonight’s Dynamite
– As previously reported, WWE hired former Marvel Comics writer Rob Fee as the Director of Longterm Creative. In a post on Twitter, MJF praised the decision. He wrote: “[email protected] is salt of the earth.”. – Eddie Kingston recently shared the match that influenced him as a wrestler:...
411mania.com
RUSH Shares Picture Of Andrade El Idolo Online Following Reports of Dynamite Altercation
Following reports that Andrade El Idolo was sent home following an altercation with Sammy Guevara at AEW Dynamite, RUSH shared a picture implying support for his stablemate. As reported, Andrade was reportedly sent home after a backstage scuffle with Guevara stemming from their online feud over comments made by Andrade on a podcast. It was reported on Thursday that Guevara was not sent home because he didn’t throw a punch or attempt to fight back, though one source did say Guevara shoved Andrade after the latter man spun him around to confront him.
411mania.com
Andrade El Idolo vs. 10 Match Scrapped For AEW Rampage, Replacement Match Set
Andrade El Idolo will not face 10 in a Career vs. Mask match at AEW Rampage as originally announced. Andrade was was announced last week as facing the Dark Order member with Andrade’s AEW career and 10’s mask on the line, but Tony Khan announced today on Twitter that the match is off. He noted that instead, 10 will be part of a AEW World Trios Championship match as the Dark Order battles champions Death Triangle, writing:
Comments / 0