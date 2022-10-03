ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Baton Rouge Business Report

Gov. Edwards allocates $270M in federal money for local bridges in state

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday that more than 500 local bridges in Louisiana will be eligible for $270 million in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Louisiana will receive approximately $1 billion over the next five years from the Federal Highway Administration’s Bridge Formula Program. The Edwards...
NOLA.com

State Rep: Why Louisiana needs to eliminate the income tax

Louisiana needs hope: hope that we can turn around the fortunes of our state that is perennially at the bottom of every national ranking. The stakes are high. If Louisiana was just average in the country, we would all live four years longer and get a 33% raise. Eliminating the income tax is the kind of bold action we need to close that gap.
calcasieu.info

$270 Million in Bridge Projects Announced by Louisiana Governor Edwards to be Funded through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

$270 Million in Bridge Projects Announced by Louisiana Governor Edwards to be Funded through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Louisiana. — The Louisiana Office of the Governor reported on October 5, 2022, that John Bel Edwards viewed a locally owned bridge in East Baton Rouge today with Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development inspectors (LADOTD). In January 2022, the bridge was deemed deficient, and a load restriction was posted. This bridge is one of over 500 off-system bridges eligible for funding under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, which was enacted earlier this year. Off-system bridges are those that are located on privately owned (city or parish) roads rather than state highways.
L'Observateur

Treasurer Follows Attorney General’s Lead, Louisiana Divests from BlackRock

BATON ROUGE, LA – In January, Attorney General Jeff Landry called on Treasurer John Schroder to no longer invest with BlackRock Inc. after discovering the firm’s embrace of net-zero emissions policies regarding domestic energy production. Then in August, Attorney General Landry launched an investigation which showed that BlackRock may have violated its fiduciary duty of loyalty owed to their investor-clients in Louisiana – leading to Attorney General Landry issuing legal guidance to the Treasurer. So in response to the State divesting $794M from BlackRock, Attorney General Landry issued the following statement:
WWL

Louisiana Voter's Guide to the 2022 November Elections

NEW ORLEANS — If you're looking for information you'll need to get ready for the November election, this is a good place to start. To check if you are registered to vote in Louisiana, start here. You can also lookup your early voting location, election dates and request an...
Baton Rouge Business Report

‘LaPolitics’: Baton Rouge’s Scott McKnight lone candidate so far for treasurer

With Treasurer John Schroder making aggressive moves in the governor’s race, state Rep. Scott McKnight of Baton Rouge is creating his own foundation from which to run for treasurer next year. So far, it has been a quiet affair and McKnight is the only announced candidate of note. Over the next few weeks, McKnight has several fundraising events in major metro areas scheduled with serious donors from Louisiana’s business community attached, according to a campaign spokesperson, including stops in New Orleans (with co-host Boysie Bollinger), Shreveport (Mike Busada), Northshore (Scott Ballard), Ruston (Scott Hill) and Monroe (Bill Boles). Locally, McKnight has a fundraiser at Juban’s on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m. that will be co-hosted by Erin and Russell Mosely, Lexie and Mike Polito and Alli and Dave Roberts, among others.
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Louisiana SNAP Benefits to Increase – Here’s How to get Yours

Louisiana residents who qualify for assistance through SNAP benefits will be seeing a few more dollars in their monthly stipend as of October 1st. SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is used by some 924,000 residents in Louisiana as a way to provide food and substantial nutrition for their families. It is estimated that about 20% of the state's population receives these benefits monthly.
theadvocate.com

Louisiana considers new catch, size limits for troubled speckled trout fishery

State fisheries regulators are proposing substantially lower catch limits for the popular but likely overfished speckled trout. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries biologists are recommending that the daily catch limit of speckled trout, also known as spotted seatrout, should be reduced from 25 to 15 fish per angler. The...
L'Observateur

Grants to Provide Civil Legal Aid to Louisiana Residents-Apply Online

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana –The Louisiana Bar Foundation (LBF) Annual/Sustaining grant applications process is now open and accepting new applicants until December 1, 2022. Through grants, we assist disaster victims, women, children, elderly, people with disabilities, newly unemployed, those facing loss of their homes, veterans and military families, and many others by providing services that go to the very heart of the health, safety, and security of many of our citizens and their families.
Lake Charles American Press

Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program opens LC office

The Louisiana Office of Community Development is announcing the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program has opened an office in Lake Charles to provide in-person support to homeowners who need additional assistance or have questions about the application, survey or program process. “We are excited to provide this opportunity in Lake...
