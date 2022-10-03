Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Business Report
Gov. Edwards allocates $270M in federal money for local bridges in state
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday that more than 500 local bridges in Louisiana will be eligible for $270 million in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Louisiana will receive approximately $1 billion over the next five years from the Federal Highway Administration’s Bridge Formula Program. The Edwards...
NOLA.com
State Rep: Why Louisiana needs to eliminate the income tax
Louisiana needs hope: hope that we can turn around the fortunes of our state that is perennially at the bottom of every national ranking. The stakes are high. If Louisiana was just average in the country, we would all live four years longer and get a 33% raise. Eliminating the income tax is the kind of bold action we need to close that gap.
calcasieu.info
$270 Million in Bridge Projects Announced by Louisiana Governor Edwards to be Funded through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
$270 Million in Bridge Projects Announced by Louisiana Governor Edwards to be Funded through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Louisiana. — The Louisiana Office of the Governor reported on October 5, 2022, that John Bel Edwards viewed a locally owned bridge in East Baton Rouge today with Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development inspectors (LADOTD). In January 2022, the bridge was deemed deficient, and a load restriction was posted. This bridge is one of over 500 off-system bridges eligible for funding under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, which was enacted earlier this year. Off-system bridges are those that are located on privately owned (city or parish) roads rather than state highways.
NOLA.com
Ray Brandt's widow will lose control of auto sales empire under judge's order
A Jefferson Parish judge on Thursday threw out a legal challenge to the last will and testament that auto magnate Ray Brandt signed weeks before his death in 2019, following testimony from widow Jessica Brandt and her housecleaner that shed little light on claims it was done improperly. Barring a...
KTBS
Telecom giant loses protest of rural broadband grant in northeast Louisiana
State officials have rejected a protest from telecommunications giant Cable One against a broadband start-up trying to bring faster internet service to East Carroll Parish. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) State officials have rejected a protest from telecommunications giant Cable One against a new company trying to bring faster internet...
L'Observateur
Treasurer Follows Attorney General’s Lead, Louisiana Divests from BlackRock
BATON ROUGE, LA – In January, Attorney General Jeff Landry called on Treasurer John Schroder to no longer invest with BlackRock Inc. after discovering the firm’s embrace of net-zero emissions policies regarding domestic energy production. Then in August, Attorney General Landry launched an investigation which showed that BlackRock may have violated its fiduciary duty of loyalty owed to their investor-clients in Louisiana – leading to Attorney General Landry issuing legal guidance to the Treasurer. So in response to the State divesting $794M from BlackRock, Attorney General Landry issued the following statement:
Louisiana Voter's Guide to the 2022 November Elections
NEW ORLEANS — If you're looking for information you'll need to get ready for the November election, this is a good place to start. To check if you are registered to vote in Louisiana, start here. You can also lookup your early voting location, election dates and request an...
Allergies? Steps Louisiana Sugarcane Farmers Take for a Prescribed Burn
Sugarcane farmers do their best to make sure smoke and ash don't affect nearby populations but unfortunately keeping 100% of smoke and ash away from humans is impossible.
KTBS
Federal government approves $600M grant for Louisiana for hurricane recovery
(The Center Square) — Louisiana is moving forward with processing thousands of applications for funds to repair damages from Hurricanes Laura and Delta following federal approval of the state's $600 million grant application. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced last week Louisiana finalized a grant agreement with the U.S. Department...
brproud.com
Department of Children and Family Services increases monthly eligibility to help with inflation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Inflation has increased food prices in some cases by more than 11 percent, according to the Department of Agriculture. This means more people are turning to SNAP benefits for assistance. And now, the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is changing who receives...
Baton Rouge Business Report
‘LaPolitics’: Baton Rouge’s Scott McKnight lone candidate so far for treasurer
With Treasurer John Schroder making aggressive moves in the governor’s race, state Rep. Scott McKnight of Baton Rouge is creating his own foundation from which to run for treasurer next year. So far, it has been a quiet affair and McKnight is the only announced candidate of note. Over the next few weeks, McKnight has several fundraising events in major metro areas scheduled with serious donors from Louisiana’s business community attached, according to a campaign spokesperson, including stops in New Orleans (with co-host Boysie Bollinger), Shreveport (Mike Busada), Northshore (Scott Ballard), Ruston (Scott Hill) and Monroe (Bill Boles). Locally, McKnight has a fundraiser at Juban’s on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m. that will be co-hosted by Erin and Russell Mosely, Lexie and Mike Polito and Alli and Dave Roberts, among others.
WDSU
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announces he is running for governor
BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced that he will be running for governor on Wednesday. Landry made the official announcement on his social media pages with a campaign video. In the announcement, Landry said there is a lack of priorities in the state and promises...
Louisiana SNAP Benefits to Increase – Here’s How to get Yours
Louisiana residents who qualify for assistance through SNAP benefits will be seeing a few more dollars in their monthly stipend as of October 1st. SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is used by some 924,000 residents in Louisiana as a way to provide food and substantial nutrition for their families. It is estimated that about 20% of the state's population receives these benefits monthly.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana considers new catch, size limits for troubled speckled trout fishery
State fisheries regulators are proposing substantially lower catch limits for the popular but likely overfished speckled trout. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries biologists are recommending that the daily catch limit of speckled trout, also known as spotted seatrout, should be reduced from 25 to 15 fish per angler. The...
L'Observateur
Grants to Provide Civil Legal Aid to Louisiana Residents-Apply Online
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana –The Louisiana Bar Foundation (LBF) Annual/Sustaining grant applications process is now open and accepting new applicants until December 1, 2022. Through grants, we assist disaster victims, women, children, elderly, people with disabilities, newly unemployed, those facing loss of their homes, veterans and military families, and many others by providing services that go to the very heart of the health, safety, and security of many of our citizens and their families.
Lake Charles American Press
Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program opens LC office
The Louisiana Office of Community Development is announcing the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program has opened an office in Lake Charles to provide in-person support to homeowners who need additional assistance or have questions about the application, survey or program process. “We are excited to provide this opportunity in Lake...
