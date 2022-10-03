Read full article on original website
New Ombuds Introduced at Equity Committee Meeting
Carey Williams, the newly hired ombuds for Loudoun County Public Schools, introduced herself and shared more about her role during the Oct. 6 meeting of the division’s Equity Committee. Williams was hired Aug. 23 by the division to serve as a neutral resource to families, employees, and community members...
Afternoon Bus Woes Linger for Several Loudoun Families
More than a month into the school year, several families in western Loudoun still don’t have afternoon bus transportation for their elementary aged students. The issue surrounds alternative transportation for their children. Alternative transportation requests are made for students to go to or from a location that is not their established bus stop but is within the attendance area of the student’s school, according to the division’s transportation page.
Woodgrove High School Rallies, Raises Funds in Memory of Classmate
Students at Woodgrove High School today held a basketball skills fundraiser to benefit The Epilepsy Foundation. Colette Baine, a senior and member of the Woodgrove girls basketball team, died Aug. 27. Baine had epilepsy. Danny Maher a senior and member of the boys basketball team organized the skills and three-point...
Jean T. Hall, 1926-2022
Jean T. Hall, of Purcellville, Virginia, passed away at the age of 96 from natural causes on September 27, 2022 with family by her side. She was a classy lady with a caring soul. Jean was a true example of love, humor, joy, and spunk. Jean Hall was born in...
Finding Common Ground and Grounding at Loudoun Therapeutic Riding
Loudoun Therapeutic Riding Center is no stranger to the area. It’s been offering therapeutic riding for 48 years in Leesburg and now in its new location near Lovettsville. But what sets it apart is what it offers to those who ride there. It was the first therapeutic horsemanship center...
Arc of Loudoun Hosts They Might Be Giants for Shocktober
With the loss of the nationally-recognized Shocktober haunted house, Leesburg lost a Halloween landmark and the Arc of Loudoun lost its signature fundraiser. But Shocktober will return—now with a musical performance by a household name, the band They Might Be Giants, at one of the largest venues in Loudoun.
Study Shows Loudoun Wine’s Profile Rising
A study on Loudoun’s brand as “DC’s Wine Country” commissioned by Visit Loudoun showed the county’s reputation as a wine destination is solid, and in Loudoun the wineries are a top tourism draw. According to Visit Loudoun, the marketing research firm SMARInsights asked more than...
Murder Suspect Sought After Release from State Hospital
A day after county prosecutors dropped a murder charge against a Round Hill-area man, the Sheriff’s Office is seeking to arrest him on a new charge and asking for the public’s help in tracking him down. Stone L. Colburn, 25, was charged with second-degree murder in July 2021...
Round Hill Wastewater Treatment Plant Zapped
Round Hill’s utility staff is working around the clock following an electrical issue that left many of the computerized controls of the wastewater treatment plant inoperable. The Town Council was briefed on the situation Wednesday night. While the cause of the apparent power surge or short is not yet...
